Global Automotive Aftermarket Market to Reach $527.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Automotive Aftermarket Market to Reach $527. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket estimated at US$460.

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778726/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$527.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mechanical Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.8% CAGR and reach US$215.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Exterior & Structural Products segment is readjusted to a revised 1.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR
- The Automotive Aftermarket market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$102 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.
- Electrical Products Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR
- In the global Electrical Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$59 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$68.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$71 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 393 Featured) -

  • 3M Company

  • ACDElco

  • Akebono Brake Corporation

  • American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

  • ASIMCO Technologies Limited

  • Bridgestone Corporation

  • Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin

  • Continental AG

  • Denso Corporation

  • Gates Corporation

  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

  • Grupo Kuo S.A.B. de C.V.

  • HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

  • Johnson Controls Inc.

  • Kumho Tires Co. Inc.

  • Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

  • Prestone Products Corporation

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Tenneco Inc.

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778726/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Electronic Security Systems: Safeguarding People, Resources and
Infrastructure
Recent Market Activity
Emerging Trends & Technologies in Electronic Security Market
Biometrics goes Mainstream
Edge Intelligence Technology
Convergence of IT and Security
Integration of Security Systems with Mobile Technology
Focus on Enhancing User Experience
Cloud Technology for Managing Critical Business Information
Near-field communications (NFC)
IP Networked Devices
Global Market Outlook
Rising Demand for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems to
Spearhead Market Growth
Security Needs of the Public Sector Propels Demand for
Electronic Security Systems
Developed Regions Lead the Global ESS Market
Developing Regions Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities
Market Fortunes Strongly Linked to Performance of the Global
Construction Industry
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADT LLC (USA)
Allegion plc (Ireland)
ISONAS (USA)
ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)
HID Global (USA)
Axis Communications AB (Sweden)
BIO-key, International, Inc. (USA)
Bosch Security Systems (Germany)
Brinks Home Security (USA)
Chamberlain Group, Inc. (USA)
Changzhou Minking Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (USA)
DoorKing, Inc. (USA)
dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)
Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)
Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
Genetec, Inc. (Canada)
Global Security Solutions (Canada)
Gunnebo AB (Sweden)
Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
IDEMIA (France)
IDenticard Systems (USA)
Identiv, Inc. (USA)
Johnson Controls plc (Ireland)
Kisi, Inc. (USA)
March Networks Corporation (Canada)
MOBOTIX AG (Germany)
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (USA)
NEC Corporation of America (USA)
Nortek Security & Control LLC (USA)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Schneider Electric (France)
Pelco by Schneider Electric (USA)
SecuGen Corporation (USA)
STANLEY Security (UK)
Swann (Australia)
United Technologies Corporation (USA)
Vanderbilt Industries (USA)
Vector Security, Inc. (USA)
Vivint, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advanced IP-Based Digital Networked Video Solutions Drive
Strong Growth for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems
IP-Based Video Surveillance: Myriad Benefits to Drive Market
Growth
Deep Learning: Intelligent Audio/Video Analytics Solutions
Adoption of Higher Resolution HD Cameras
Government: Dominant Application Sector for CCTV and Video
Surveillance Systems
VSaaS Market to Exhibit Strong Growth
Emerging Trends in Video Surveillance Systems Market
Other Major Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities Summarized
Game Changing Trends and Technologies Drive Growth in Demand
for Electronic Access Control Systems
Growing Need to Establish a National Identity
Major Technology Trends in Electronic Access Control Systems:
(EACS)
Strong Smartphone Proliferation and the Resulting Need for
Anytime, Anywhere Access Drive Market Adoption
Alarming Increase in Cyber Crime, Cyber Frauds, and Cyber
Security Threats Lends Traction to Market Growth
Possible Defensive Measures against Cyber Crimes
Electronic Locks Disrupt the ?Conventional and Mechanical?
Blacksmith Services
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
Emerging Trends & Technologies in the Smart Connected Home
Security Systems Market
Electronic Locks Disrupt the ?Conventional and Mechanical?
Blacksmith Services
Future of Locksmith Services
Electromechanical Options for Controlled Access Doors
Electronic Locking Hardware
Electronic Locks Add Digital Touch to Locking Mechanism
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population Boost Market
Demand
Critical Need to Restrict Unauthorized Entry and Access Spur
Demand for Card-Based EACS
Growing Popularity of Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced
Protection Drives Healthy Demand for Card-Based EACS
Biometrics: The Critically Important Authentication Technology
Fast Replacing the Vulnerable
Benefits
Growth Drivers
Growth Inhibitors
Biometrics: The Dominant Electronic Access Control Technology
Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take
Over Fingerprint Biometrics
Cloud Solutions Augment Physical Electronic Security Systems,
Bodes Well for the Market
Rising Need to Safeguard Physical, Human, and Digital Assets
Drive Demand in the Enterprise Sector
Avoiding Unnecessary Costs: Key Rationale for Adoption of ESS
in Enterprise Sector
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment
Burglar Alarms Market: Growing Need to Safeguard Assets and
People Drives Growth
Despite Market Saturation, Advanced Products to Sustain Growth
in the Alarms Segment
Stricter Enforcement of Building Codes and Feature Rich Models
Sustain Market Growth for Alarms
INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Cloud-based PACS (Physical-Access-Control-Systems) 80 Offline/
Wireless Locks
IP-Based Access Control Solutions
Wireless Access Control Solutions
Innovative Wire-Free Access Control Solutions
Intelligent Buildings and Intelligent Smart Security Systems
Intelligent Smart Applications
Select Innovative Access Control Solutions and Components
Symmetry V8.1 Access Control Software
Pure IP? RC-04 from ISONAS
New Advanced Access Control Solutions from Yale 86 JustIN Mobile
IOM Access Control Tablet
Cellular Select Gate Series
HID Mobile Access
Trilogy T2 DL2700LD Keyless, Wireless Lock
Keys as a Service
PoE Locks
Detex Lockdown Solution for Educational Facilities
Keyscan Aurora Access Control Management Software
Net2 PaxLock Wireless Access Control Unit
Open Options SSPD2 Intelligent Controller
i2 Box Mini Access Control Management Appliance
Video Intercom with multiCLASS SE Card Readers
FlashLock for Mobile Access
USB Audit Lock 3006/3007
K200 Cabinet Locks
Universal Grade 1 Strikes
XS4 One
DKS 9024 Slide Gate Operator
nex-Touch Keypad Lock
Select Innovative Wireless Security Cameras
A Glance at Select Home Security Cameras

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for CCTV & Video
Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for CCTV & Video
Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Alarms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Alarms by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Alarms by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Access
Control Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Electronic Access Control
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Access
Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: USA Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms,
Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms,
Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: China Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms,
Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: France Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms,
Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: UK Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms,
Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms,
Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video
Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms,
Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms,
Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 64: India Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: India Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms,
Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms,
Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video
Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Electronic Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Security Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video
Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms,
Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic
Access Control Systems and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video
Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - CCTV & Video Surveillance
Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Electronic Security Systems (ESS) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems,
Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems and Other Segments
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Electronic
Security Systems (ESS) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778726/?utm_source=GNW

