SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Automotive Aftermarket - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics"

Edition: 15; Released: May 2021

Companies: 186 - Players covered include 3M Company; ACDElco; Akebono Brake Corporation; American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.; ASIMCO Technologies Limited; Bridgestone Corporation; Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Etablissements Michelin; Continental AG; Cooper Tire & Rubber Company; Delphi Technologies PLC; Denso Corporation; Gates Corporation; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; Grupo Kuo, S.A.B. de C.V.; HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.; Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.; Kumho Tires Co., Inc.; Pirelli & C. S.p.A.; NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.; Prestone Products Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Tenneco Inc.; Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Others.

Segments: Category (Mechanical Products, Exterior & Structural Products, Electrical Products, Electronic Products, Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives, Appearance Chemicals)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market to Reach $542.1 Billion by 2026

Increasing vehicle population, higher vehicle life expectancy and longer car retention continue to fuel growth in the global automotive aftermarket. Growing percentage of electronic content in automobiles coupled with modern consumers' proclivity to in-car infotainment technologies provides ample opportunities for growth. Automotive electronics such as night-vision devices, global positioning systems (GPS) and reverse and parking-assist systems will become popular targets for market expansion. Increasing customer expectations, technological innovations and growing competition are among the factors driving industry expansion. More and more OEMs can be seen penetrating into the aftermarket. Increasing consumer awareness pertaining to periodic maintenance, safety, installation of new interior and exterior accessories, convenience and add-on services would also fuel business expansion. The online platform for sales of automotive components would also become more popular in the coming years. Online platforms would enable customers to compare prices and product features prior to the purchase decision.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket estimated at US$438.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$542.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Mechanical Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$228 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Exterior & Structural Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.7% share of the global Automotive Aftermarket market. Bad road conditions and rise in automotive accidents generate demand for tires, rims, and other mechanical products associated with the wheel assembly. Vehicle exterior and structural products such as laminated windows and glass are some of the most common products that are enhanced with advanced versions.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $98.5 Billion by 2026

The Automotive Aftermarket market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.61% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$98.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$104.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The aftermarket in North America will witness increased demand for accessories that meet customers' desire for comfort and appearance i.e. custom seats, mats, hands-free phone kits, Bluetooth car kits, and auto-repair tools. In Europe, on the other hand, product solutions that enhance the performance and agility features of vehicles, such as, steel-belted radial tires will witness the highest adoption. In emerging countries, strong automobiles demand would drive growth of automotive aftermarket. Government regulations in these regions are also pressurizing auto component manufacturers to come up with environmentally friendly and highly efficient components.

Electrical Products Segment to Reach $93.9 Billion by 2026

The aftermarket represents a large and lucrative market for electrical products such as batteries, alternators, and lighting, among others. The expanding base of on-road vehicle population provides a steady stream of vehicle flow into the aftermarket for upgrades and replacements. The growing demand among consumers to upgrade their lighting systems for enhanced aesthetic appeal and function also creates demand for electrical connections and accessories for lighting systems in the aftermarket. In the global Electrical Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$58.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$78 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period. More

