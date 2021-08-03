U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,386.83
    -0.33 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,877.63
    +39.47 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,624.18
    -56.89 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.29
    -16.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.38
    -0.88 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1660
    -0.0080 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3896
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9600
    -0.3490 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,553.31
    -1,013.94 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.11
    -2.33 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.47
    +17.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market to Reach $542.1 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Automotive Aftermarket - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market
Global Automotive Aftermarket Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 15; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 23217
Companies: 186 - Players covered include 3M Company; ACDElco; Akebono Brake Corporation; American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.; ASIMCO Technologies Limited; Bridgestone Corporation; Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Etablissements Michelin; Continental AG; Cooper Tire & Rubber Company; Delphi Technologies PLC; Denso Corporation; Gates Corporation; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; Grupo Kuo, S.A.B. de C.V.; HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.; Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.; Kumho Tires Co., Inc.; Pirelli & C. S.p.A.; NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.; Prestone Products Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Tenneco Inc.; Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Category (Mechanical Products, Exterior & Structural Products, Electrical Products, Electronic Products, Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives, Appearance Chemicals)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market to Reach $542.1 Billion by 2026

Increasing vehicle population, higher vehicle life expectancy and longer car retention continue to fuel growth in the global automotive aftermarket. Growing percentage of electronic content in automobiles coupled with modern consumers' proclivity to in-car infotainment technologies provides ample opportunities for growth. Automotive electronics such as night-vision devices, global positioning systems (GPS) and reverse and parking-assist systems will become popular targets for market expansion. Increasing customer expectations, technological innovations and growing competition are among the factors driving industry expansion. More and more OEMs can be seen penetrating into the aftermarket. Increasing consumer awareness pertaining to periodic maintenance, safety, installation of new interior and exterior accessories, convenience and add-on services would also fuel business expansion. The online platform for sales of automotive components would also become more popular in the coming years. Online platforms would enable customers to compare prices and product features prior to the purchase decision.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket estimated at US$438.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$542.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Mechanical Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$228 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Exterior & Structural Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.7% share of the global Automotive Aftermarket market. Bad road conditions and rise in automotive accidents generate demand for tires, rims, and other mechanical products associated with the wheel assembly. Vehicle exterior and structural products such as laminated windows and glass are some of the most common products that are enhanced with advanced versions.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $98.5 Billion by 2026

The Automotive Aftermarket market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.61% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$98.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$104.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The aftermarket in North America will witness increased demand for accessories that meet customers' desire for comfort and appearance i.e. custom seats, mats, hands-free phone kits, Bluetooth car kits, and auto-repair tools. In Europe, on the other hand, product solutions that enhance the performance and agility features of vehicles, such as, steel-belted radial tires will witness the highest adoption. In emerging countries, strong automobiles demand would drive growth of automotive aftermarket. Government regulations in these regions are also pressurizing auto component manufacturers to come up with environmentally friendly and highly efficient components.

Electrical Products Segment to Reach $93.9 Billion by 2026
The aftermarket represents a large and lucrative market for electrical products such as batteries, alternators, and lighting, among others. The expanding base of on-road vehicle population provides a steady stream of vehicle flow into the aftermarket for upgrades and replacements. The growing demand among consumers to upgrade their lighting systems for enhanced aesthetic appeal and function also creates demand for electrical connections and accessories for lighting systems in the aftermarket. In the global Electrical Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$58.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$78 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-aftermarket-market-to-reach-542-1-billion-by-2026--301345904.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock inched up a respectable 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Monday after the graphics, crypto-mining, and artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer announced an advance in the latter part of its business this morning. As Nvidia revealed, it is setting up a "hosted AI development hub" called the "NVIDIA Base Command Platform" to offer its customers "instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides." NVIDIA Base Command Platform went live in May for "early access" customers, but it is now available for anyone who wants to lease access to the company's "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers" month to month to accelerate their own efforts at developing and testing AI algorithms.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Surged 13.1% in July

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 13.1% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. AMD is outgrowing the industry; as it takes market share, reaches greater scale, and the data center becomes a larger part of the business, management sees further growth in margins, targeting gross margins above 50% in the long run, up from 48% last quarter.

  • 2 Ultra-Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Ocugen's stock price has soared by more than 260% in 2021, while the S&P 500 is up just 17%. The increase has been fueled by the hope that Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ocugen is co-developing with India's Bharat Biotech, will lead to significant revenue for the healthcare company. The good news is that results look promising -- Ocugen reported in July that phase 3 results showed Covaxin to be over 93% effective in preventing severely symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) posted its second-quarter earnings on July 29. The social media company's revenue jumped 125% year-over-year to $613.2 million, reflecting an easy comparison to the pandemic's initial impact on its ad business a year ago, and beat analysts' estimates by $51.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Alibaba Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    Like U.S. e-commerce peer Amazon, Alibaba's earnings show that year-over-year revenue growth has begun to slow.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • BP Closes Big Oil Earnings Season With Surprise Dividend Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit.The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp. -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.BP will increase its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents a share

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • Forget Robinhood -- This Hot IPO Stock Is a Better Buy

    And it can teach you how to say ''investing'' in your choice of language

  • Alibaba Earnings Top, Revenue Misses; BABA Stock Edges Lower

    Alibaba stock fell as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly results early Tuesday that beat on earnings but missed on revenue.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).

  • QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.68

    The board of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of...

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2030

    If you have $10,000 in capital that is not needed for paying bills or setting up an emergency fund, then the following digitization-driven stocks could help you increase this investment to $50,000 by 2030. Shares of online mobile gaming platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) have declined by 30.2% in the last month. Skillz operates a software platform that hosts several games of skill (and not of chance) from multiple game developers.