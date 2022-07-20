U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.50
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,839.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,316.00
    +42.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.10
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.13
    -1.09 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.20
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.08 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0248
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.28
    -1.02 (-4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1600
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,527.91
    +1,630.78 (+7.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.00
    +33.15 (+6.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.34
    +17.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Global Automotive Aftermarket Report 2022: Market to Reach $542.1 Billion by 2026 - With Consumers Preferring to Keep their Vehicles for Longer Periods, Market Opportunities Remain Rife

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Automotive Aftermarket

Global Market for Automotive Aftermarket
Global Market for Automotive Aftermarket

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Aftermarket - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market to Reach $542.1 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket estimated at US$438.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$542.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period.

Increasing vehicle population, higher vehicle life expectancy and longer car retention continue to fuel growth in the global automotive aftermarket.

Growing percentage of electronic content in automobiles coupled with modern consumers` proclivity to in-car infotainment technologies provides ample opportunities for growth. Automotive electronics such as night-vision devices, global positioning systems (GPS) and reverse and parking-assist systems will become popular targets for market expansion. Increasing customer expectations, technological innovations and growing competition are among the factors driving industry expansion.

More and more OEMs can be seen penetrating into the aftermarket. Increasing consumer awareness pertaining to periodic maintenance, safety, installation of new interior and exterior accessories, convenience and add-on services would also fuel business expansion. The online platform for sales of automotive components would also become more popular in the coming years. Online platforms would enable customers to compare prices and product features prior to the purchase decision.

Mechanical Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$228 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Exterior & Structural Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 18.7% share of the global Automotive Aftermarket market. Bad road conditions and rise in automotive accidents generate demand for tires, rims, and other mechanical products associated with the wheel assembly. Vehicle exterior and structural products such as laminated windows and glass are some of the most common products that are enhanced with advanced versions.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $98.5 Billion by 2026

The Automotive Aftermarket market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.61% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$98.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$104.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The aftermarket in North America will witness increased demand for accessories that meet customers` desire for comfort and appearance i.e. custom seats, mats, hands-free phone kits, Bluetooth car kits, and auto-repair tools.

In Europe, on the other hand, product solutions that enhance the performance and agility features of vehicles, such as, steel-belted radial tires will witness the highest adoption.

In emerging countries, strong automobiles demand would drive growth of automotive aftermarket. Government regulations in these regions are also pressurizing auto component manufacturers to come up with environmentally friendly and highly efficient components.

Electrical Products Segment to Reach $93.9 Billion by 2026

The aftermarket represents a large and lucrative market for electrical products such as batteries, alternators, and lighting, among others. The expanding base of on-road vehicle population provides a steady stream of vehicle flow into the aftermarket for upgrades and replacements.

The growing demand among consumers to upgrade their lighting systems for enhanced aesthetic appeal and function also creates demand for electrical connections and accessories for lighting systems in the aftermarket.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential Opportunities for Aftermarket Products

  • With Consumers Preferring to Keep their Vehicles for Longer Periods, Market Opportunities Remain Rife

  • Anticipated Rise in New Car Sales to Shore Up Demand for Aftermarket Enhancements in the Coming Years

  • Automotive Aftermarket Industry Influenced by Prevailing Diverse Trends

  • Dynamic Changes on Several Fronts in the Store

  • As OEMs Embrace Customer-Oriented Approach, Dynamics in Aftermarket Market Likely to Change

  • Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS to Impact Uptake of Aftermarket Products

  • Autonomous Vehicle Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

  • Battery Electric Vehicles to Influence Prospects of Parts Aftermarket

  • Predictive Maintenance: New Norm in the Automotive Aftermarket Market

  • High Passenger Car Density in Developed Regions Spurs Opportunities

  • Growing Lenience Towards Small Affordable Cars in Developing Markets Bodes Well

  • New Technologies Keep Aftermarket Players on Their Toes

  • Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Drives Growth

  • Bad Road Conditions & Rise in Automotive Accidents Generate Demand for Aftermarket Parts

  • Rising Consumer Awareness on Vehicle Maintenance Boosts Market Prospects

  • DIY Customers Lending Traction to the Market

  • Market Attributes for Auto Parts in DIY Segment

  • Growing Demand for DIFM Services Turn Service Providers into Target Customers for Aftermarket Products

  • Aftermarket Products Made in Asia Gain Importance in Global Market

  • With Low Price Tag, Asian Make Aftermarket Products Sustain Momentum

  • Emphasis on Product Innovation & Advancements Augurs Well

  • Remanufactured Aftermarket Parts & Components Gain Prominence

  • Remanufactured Starters & Alternators Continue to Find Significant Demand

  • Green House Gas Emissions (in kgCO2-eq) by Type of Manufacturing Activity: Remanufacturing with Secondary Material, New Production with Secondary Material, Remanufacturing with Primary Material and New Production with Primary Material

  • Waste Generated (in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing Activity: Remanufacturing and New Product Manufacturing

  • Breakdown of the Real and Resorted Value of Material, Labor, Energy and Plant & Equipment (in %) for New Product and Remanufactured Product

  • Demographic Trends to Underpin Future Revenue Growth

  • Urban Sprawl: Prominent Driver for Automotive Industry & Aftermarket Market

  • Middle Class Segment Emerges as Major Consumer Group

  • A REVIEW OF SELECT PRODUCT SEGMENTS

  • Mechanical Products: Dominant Product Category

  • Aftermarket Radiators Segment Witnesses Robust Demand

  • Aftermarket Brake Shoes & Brake Pads Market: A Review

  • Regulatory Guidelines Dictate Material Selection in Brake Friction Products

  • Focus on Light-Weight and Non-Toxic Friction Material

  • Ceramic Brake Pads Make their Way into the Market

  • Concerns Over Automotive Emissions Steer Demand for Aftermarket Air Filters

  • Cabin Air Filters Replacement Demand Also Means Easy Money for Service Providers

  • Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth

  • Finer Separation Designs with Reduced Energy Consumption Come to the Fore

  • Nanotechnology Powered Air Filters to Gain Attention

  • A Look into Aftermarket Fuel Pumps Market

  • Stringent Emission Regulations Drive Regular Electric Fuel Pumps Replacements

  • Aftermarket Gear Shifters & Drives Find Considerable Demand

  • Aftermarket Electronic Products: High Growth Segment

  • Vehicle Electronification Trend to Intensify the Demand for Aftermarket Automotive Electronics in the Coming Years

  • Connected Cars Solidify the Relevance of Integrated Electronic Parts

  • Robust Opportunities in On-Board Aftermarket Infotainment & Electronic Systems Vertical

  • Desire to Replace Obsolete Audio Systems Driving Demand for New Age Replacements

  • Integrated Entertainment Devices Growing in Popularity

  • In-Car Streaming Radio: A Promising Segment

  • Entertainment Becomes Punchier With Aftermarket Infotainment Systems

  • Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of OEM & Aftermarket Segments

  • Aftermarket Automobile Navigation Systems Gain Popularity

  • Aftermarket GPS Systems Commands Increasing Usage in Fleet Management

  • Aftermarket GPS Car Security Systems: Getting Smaller and Simpler

  • Vehicle Security Systems: Auto Producers Storm into Aftermarket Security Systems Market

  • Aftermarket Exterior & Structural Products: Driven Mostly By Tires

  • Aftermarket Tires: Prominent Category

  • Retreaded Tires Grow in Popularity in Aftermarket

  • Vehicular Wiper Systems: Advanced Sensors Augment Usability

  • Wiper Blades: Main Replacement Component

  • Universal Fit Aftermarket Wiper Systems Grow in Popularity

  • Growing Demand in DIY Segment

  • Pricing: The Main Competitive Variable for Aftermarket Wiper Systems

  • Factors Influencing Wiper Purchases in Aftermarket - on a Scale of 1 to 10

  • Growing Preference for Integrated Systems

  • Aftermarket Rear Wiper Systems: Untapped Opportunity in Low Cost Car Segment

  • Rise in Demand for Quieter, Lighter and Cleaner Windshield Systems

  • Aftermarket Electrical Products: Batteries Remain Extremely Relevant

  • Dominance of Automotive Lead Acid Battery Remains Even More Clear in Aftermarket Market

  • New Age Cars to Drive Battery Replacement Demand

  • Advanced Vehicular Lighting Systems Augment Aftermarket Demand

  • Product Developments & Technology Innovations to Continue in Aftermarket Liging Systems Vertical

  • Aftermarket Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives: A Compulsion for Healthy Operation of the Vehicle

  • Emission Regulations Accelerate Adoption of High-Quality Aftermarket Lubricants

  • Engine Oils: Major Revenue Generators

  • Recycled Oils Score Over Virgin Oils

  • Products Specifically Developed for and Used by Specific End Users

  • Additives Continue to Make Gains

  • Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Seek Opportunities

  • Luxury Cars: Primary Target Segment for Appearance Chemicals

  • Growing Investments on Vintage & Classic Cars Augurs Well

  • KEY CHALLENGES

  • Counterfeit Products Pose a Threat to the Market

  • Casual Attitude of Customers Towards Replacement of Parts

  • Extended Life of OEM Engine & Transmission Systems Hampers Growth

  • Extended Warranties Hinder Prospects of Independent Service Providers

  • New & Advanced OEM Fittings Threaten Aftermarket Opportunities

  • Longer Drain Times Quell Demand for Lubricant Refills

  • Lower Crankcase Capacities too Reduce Quantity of Lubricants & Oil Consumption

  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Automotive Aftermarket: A Definition

  • Automotive Aftermarket Product Segments

  • Key Channels of Distribution

  • Auto Parts Glossary

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 186 Featured)

  • 3M Company

  • ACDElco

  • Akebono Brake Corporation

  • American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

  • ASIMCO Technologies Limited

  • Bridgestone Corporation

  • Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin

  • Continental AG

  • Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

  • Delphi Technologies PLC

  • Denso Corporation

  • Gates Corporation

  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

  • Grupo Kuo, S.A.B. de C.V.

  • HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

  • Kumho Tires Co., Inc.

  • Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

  • NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

  • Prestone Products Corporation

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Tenneco Inc.

  • Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28xeoy

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart, But With Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on T

  • Tesla set to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian preview Tesla's second-quarter earnings report, which will be released on Wednesday, July 20.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • VW’s New EV Brand Scout Will Take on the Ford F-150 and Jeep

    The German auto maker is bringing back the Scout. The early off-roader is morphing into a line of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • ASML Cuts Forecast After Racing to Deliver Chip-Making Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV cut its revenue growth guidance in half for this year because fast-track shipping of its chip-making machines led to delayed sales recognition.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapSales growth this year will come in at 10%, ASML said, adding that the value of machines on a fast shipping sche

  • Netflix sheds 1 million users in Q2 — why one analyst says that's still 'good' news

    Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2 — but that's actually a net positive, according to one media analyst.

  • ASML Stock Drops as Chip Supplier Slashes Full-Year Sales Outlook

    ASML beat expectations for second-quarter earnings, but shares in the critical supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry were tumbling Wednesday after the group slashed its full-year sales forecast. ASML (ticker: ASML) reported second-quarter net income of €1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) on sales of €5.4 billion, delivering earnings per share of €3.54. “Some customers are indicating signs of slowing demand in certain consumer-driven market segments, yet we still see strong demand for our systems, driven by global megatrends in automotive, high-performance computing, and green energy transition,” Peter Wennink, the group’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • AT&T Looks Impressive to a T Ahead of Earnings

    AT&T has struggled and made missteps in the past but we want to be forward looking. The company is scheduled to report earnings before the opening of trading Thursday, so let's check out the charts to see if there can be some capital gains on top of a nice dividend. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see that the shares have made a large bottom pattern the past 12 months.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Tesla Q2 earnings preview: Why 2022 production target is key

    It will be make-or-break for Tesla come Wednesday after the bell, as the electric vehicle maker releases its second quarter earnings report.

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • Netflix shares jump as Q2 subscribers beat estimates

    Netflix reported Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday — here's how the streaming giant performed.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.

  • Oil Declines Ahead of US Stockpile Data Amid Choppy Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after a three-day climb as investors weighed data that pointed to an increase in US inventories. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapBrent futures, the global benchmark, lost 0.9%. Prices have struggled for meaningful direction in recent days as trading volumes have thinned out with summer getting

  • JPMorgan and Other Big Banks Are Suspending Stock Buybacks. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    The six largest U.S. banks repurchased just $5.1 billion of stock in the period, down from $17.5 billion in the first quarter and a high of $28 billion in the third quarter of last year, according to Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg. JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Citigroup (C) told investors in the past week that they will pause their buybacks to build capital. The other four giants are Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC).