The Global Automotive Alternator Market is forecast to grow by $3.29 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period

Global Automotive Alternator Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the automotive alternator market and is forecast to grow by $3.29 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period.

Our report on the automotive alternator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of electronic components in vehicles, adoption of new or improved emission standards, and production shift to low-cost countries.



The automotive alternator market is segmented as below:

By Type

• IC engine vehicles

• Hybrid & electric vehicles



By Application

• Passenger cars

• LCVs

• M and HCVs



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in integrated starter-generators as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive alternator market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of smart alternators and increasing popularity of additive manufacturing in automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive alternator market covers the following areas:

• Automotive alternator market sizing

• Automotive alternator market forecast

• Automotive alternator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive alternator market vendors that include ALANKO GmbH, AS PL Sp. z o.o., BBB Industries LLC, BluePrint Engines, BorgWarner Inc., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Jumps Auto Industries Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MAPCO Autotechnik GmbH, Minda Corp. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motorcar Parts of America Inc., Ningbo Zhongwang Auto Fittings Co. Ltd., Prestolite Electric Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, TVS Motor Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA. Also, the automotive alternator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

