U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.00
    +25.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,069.67
    +175.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,668.79
    +127.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,145.84
    +13.42 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.18
    -0.51 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2450
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8180
    +0.0770 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,319.03
    +2,727.32 (+5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.42
    +30.03 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.25
    +30.39 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Automotive Ambient Lighting - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market
Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 9; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 362
Companies: 46 - Players covered include Arpac LLC; ACG Worldwide; Bossar Packaging S.A; GEA Group AG; IMA - Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.; KHS GmbH; MDC Engineering, Inc.; Mespack SL; ProMach, Inc.; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; Sacmi Filling SpA. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Application (Footwell, Doors, Dashboard, Center Console, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Ambient Lighting estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period. Footwell, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.7% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Doors segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
The Automotive Ambient Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.

Dashboard Segment to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026
In the global Dashboard segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$533.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$391 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-ambient-lighting-market-to-reach-8-4-billion-by-2026--301358750.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 5 Popular Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Sell Fast Enough in the Second Quarter

    This was when institutional investment firms and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Put simply, a 13F provides a snapshot of what institutional investors and hedge fund managers have been buying and selling over the previous quarter (in this instance, 4/1 through 6/30). Although anything having to do with alternative-power vehicles has seemingly been red-hot for years, billionaires headed for the exit in the second quarter when it came to hydrogen fuel-cell solutions provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Sure, many trading platforms allow buying fractional shares, but they don't always include every stock. Here are three no-brainer growth stocks to invest in right now that are each under $250 per share. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has carved out a niche for itself as the go-to online site for unique handmade products.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy? Software Maker Sets Path To $10 Billion In Revenue By 2028

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has pulled back. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Inovio Stocks Sank This Week

    Investors appeared to be rattled by the U.S. government's decision to move forward with booster doses of mRNA vaccines.

  • Why Energy Stocks Are Down This Week

    Energy stocks tumbled this week. The average energy company in the S&P 500 slumped nearly 9% over the past five trading days. Among the notable decliners were Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE), Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB), and Continental Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV).

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Deere Earnings Crush Estimates. The Stock Is Dropping.

    Deere reported $5.32 in per-share earnings for its fiscal third quarter. Wall Street was looking for $4.58 a share.

  • U.S. Stocks See Large Inflows as ‘Everyone Believes in TINA’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock funds enjoyed their largest inflows in nine weeks, according to Bank of America strategists, as strong central bank support means there’s no alternative to equities to generate returns.U.S. equity funds attracted $12.8 billion in the seven days ending Aug. 18, Bofa said in a note, citing EPFR Global data. Worldwide, investors poured $23.9 billion into equities in the period, and pulled $4.5 billion from cash funds, the first outflow in five weeks.The BofA data, which wa

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai