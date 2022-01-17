Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2021: OEMs Must Adopt New Business Models Driven by AI and Machine Learning Technologies to Capitalize on Growth Potential
This research service examines the role artificial intelligence (AI) will play in the transformation of the automotive space. AI is a key disruptive technology, wherein automakers are evolving into technology firms and expanding their service offerings beyond manufacturing vehicles.
Technology implementation has increased, and the post-pandemic situation appears to be positive for all stakeholders; however, automakers have yet to fully harness AI's potential in their service offerings. Although AI is in the nascent stage of development, OEMs are adopting it across the automotive value chain to improve manufacturing and to enhance customer experience, marketing, sales, and after-sales services.
This report examines use cases and business opportunity areas for various players in the automotive ecosystem, including OEMs, Tier I suppliers and technology service providers, and new entrants or start-ups. As the industry continues to evolve, AI capabilities will become the core of automotive solutions.
The study identifies key AI trends impacting the industry, including the convergence of connectivity, autonomous, sharing/subscription, and electrification (CASE); the increasing use of digital assistants; and the emergence of cloud and data analytics. Discussion covers the adoption of various AI automotive industry elements and lists companies to watch out for in this space.
Additionally, this report guides market participants on how to chart their strategic priorities, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and new capabilities built to capitalize on growth opportunities in the automotive AI space. In conclusion, top growth opportunities are mapped out for automotive OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and technology solution providers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Dynamics - Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
Findings
Opportunities Overview
AI - Learning Cycle
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Automotive AI Drivers - Regional Impact Analysis
Automotive AI Challenges - Regional Impact Analysis
Opportunities for OEMs
3. Global OEM AI Roadmap - Introduction
AI Capabilities
Automotive AI Software - Potential Countries
Automotive OEM Partnerships
Automotive AI Focus - Western Companies
Automotive AI Focus - Japan and Korea
Automotive AI Focus - Chinese Companies
4. Features Offered in Automotive AI
Automotive AI - Technology Overview
AI Application Categories and Value Chain
5. Application Areas for Automotive AI
Automotive AI - Key Application Areas
Automotive AI - Application Area
Case Study - AI Application
Automotive AI Software Adoption by Country
Future Automotive AI Offerings
AI Impact on Autonomous Vehicles
AI Impact on Connected Mobility
AI Impact on Shared Mobility
AI Impact on EVs
Case Study - AI in Autonomous Vehicles
Case Study - AI in Manufacturing and Safety
6. Globally Launched New AI Features
Future Technology Plans
Chinese Companies and AI
Future Cockpit Technology
Future AI Infotainment Systems
Future AI Safety Technology
7. Major Global Automotive AI Suppliers
Automotive AI - Value Chain
US Automotive AI Companies - Autonomous Vehicles
European Automotive AI Companies - Autonomous Vehicles
Asian Automotive AI Companies - Autonomous Vehicles
Automotive AI Companies - Autonomous Vehicles
Automotive AI Companies - Predictive Maintenance
Automotive AI Companies - Cloud Services
Automotive AI Companies - Driver Monitoring System
Harman Ignite - Automotive Cloud Platform
8. Developments in AI-linked Products for Automotive
AI in Automotive Manufacturing
AI in Automotive Manufacturing - Application
AI-based Comfort Applications
AI in Automotive HMI
Case Study - Visteon's Cockpit of the Future
AI in Cloud Services
Case Study - Volkswagen Automotive Cloud
Case Study - VW Collaboration with Agro AI
AI in Driver Monitoring Systems
AI in Driver Monitoring Systems - Application
AI in Predictive Analytics
Framework for AI Driverless Cars
9. Opportunities Landscape
Automotive AI Features - High Relevance
Automotive AI Features - High Relevance
AI Features - Mature Markets vs. Emerging Markets
Degree of Certainty vs. Impact on AI Adoption
Future AI Applications for OEMs
Strategic Way Forward - AI Adoption in the Automotive Industry
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - AI-powered Virtual and Voice Assistants
Growth Opportunity 2 - Monetizing Data Insights
Growth Opportunity 3 - Augmented Reality Solutions
Growth Opportunity 4 - Investments and Partnerships
