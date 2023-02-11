U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.46
    +8.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,869.27
    +169.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.12
    -71.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.81
    +3.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.70 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3800
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,692.85
    -134.99 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Global Automotive Backup Camera Market 2022 to 2028: Players Include Robert Bosch, Stonkam, Valeo and ZF Friedrichshafen

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Backup Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive backup camera market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.59% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Borgwarner Inc.

  • Continental Aktiengesellschaft

  • DENSO Corporation

  • Gentex Corporation

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Hella Stiftung GmbH)

  • Magna International Inc

  • Omnivision Technologies Inc.

  • Rear View Safety Inc. (Safe Fleet Holdings LLC)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Stonkam Co. Ltd.

  • Valeo

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

An automotive backup camera, also known as a rear-view camera, refers to a video camera attached to the rear of a vehicle. It is specifically designed to prevent a backup collision and assist the driver in reversing the vehicle safely. It is connected to a display screen that turns on automatically when the car is shifted into the reverse gear and shows real-time video of the area behind the vehicle.

In recent years, automotive backup camera systems have gained traction as they provide better visibility and prevent crashes and accidents by alleviating the rear blind spots. Nowadays, manufacturers are offering automotive backup camera systems with sensors in the rear bumper to detect objects behind the vehicle.

The increasing number of fatalities during the reversing of vehicles and the rising concerns regarding the safety of passengers and pedestrians represent the primary factors driving the market growth.

Besides this, the emerging applications of automotive backup camera systems in commercial vehicles, such as tow trucks and trailers, that cover a larger area on the road and require assistance while parking or reversing are catalyzing the product demand.

Additionally, governments of various countries are introducing stringent regulations mandating the installation of backup cameras in all new passenger vehicles to reduce the risk to pedestrians from accidents while reversing vehicles. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, several leading manufacturers are heavily investing in the development of innovative product variants to expand their customer base and maintain a competitive edge in the market. Other factors, including the surging sales of high-end automobiles, inflating consumer disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and technological advancements, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global automotive backup camera market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global automotive backup camera market during 2023-2028?
3. What are the key factors driving the global automotive backup camera market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive backup camera market?
5. What is the breakup of the global automotive backup camera market based on the vehicle type?
6. What is the breakup of the global automotive backup camera market based on the position?
7. What is the breakup of the global automotive backup camera market based on the sales channel?
8. What are the key regions in the global automotive backup camera market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global automotive backup camera market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Backup Camera Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
6.1 Passenger Vehicle
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Commercial Vehicle
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Position
7.1 Surface Mounted
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Flush Mounted
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 License Mounted
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Aftermarket
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2v045-backup?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-backup-camera-market-2022-to-2028-players-include-robert-bosch-stonkam-valeo-and-zf-friedrichshafen-301744129.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Has Nvidia's New Year Rally Run Its Course?

    In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, I see a fading rally. The 12-day price momentum study in the bottom panel shows weakening momentum readings from January to February for a bearish divergence when compared to the price action. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NVDA, below, I can see an upper shadow on the last candle.

  • This Texas gas station is hiring — and many of the openings earn up to $225K a year (with great benefits, plenty of paid vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Tech Layoffs Hit H1B Visa Workers Hard

    When she lost her job at Google last month, Jingjing Tan started worrying about her dog, an energetic, 75-pound German shepherd. As a foreign worker living in the U.S. on a temporary work visa, if she couldn’t find a job within 60 days, she feared she might have to return to her home country, China. In big Chinese cities, where tech jobs are, keeping large dogs as pets often isn’t allowed.

  • The ‘Great Resignation’ is now the ‘Great Regret’: 80% of job hoppers wish they hadn’t quit their old roles, with Gen Z the most regretful

    Is the grass always greener? For those who packed in their roles during the 'Great Resignation', apparently not.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under CEO Bob Iger’s new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities. Mr. Iger also signaled the company could explore a sale of streaming platform Hulu.

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • India has found a major deposit of lithium, suddenly making it a major player in batteries and EVs

    The Indian government announced on Thursday, Feb. 10 that 5.9 million tons of lithium, a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, had been discovered in the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • The latest jobs report was red-hot, but ominous LinkedIn data tells a different story about the economy

    “Companies have started to tighten their belts and take a more judicious approach to recruiting,” Rand Ghayad, head of economics at LinkedIn, says.

  • Adidas’s New CEO Has a $1.3 Billion Pile of Unsold Yeezy Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG shares slumped after the German shoemaker warned that it’s sitting on a €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) pile of unsold merchandise after terminating its lucrative branding deal with rapper Ye. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake

  • Boeing sues Raytheon, alleging subsidiaries supplied 'defective' parts that cost it tens of millions of dollars

    The aerospace giant says that suppliers provided faulty parts for fighter jets, causing it to incur tens of millions of dollars in mitigation costs at its St. Louis County factory.

  • Akamai Technologies Shows Nothing But Weakness Ahead of Earnings

    Content delivery network, cybersecurity, and cloud service company Akamai Technologies has turned lower ahead of their earnings report scheduled for this coming Tuesday. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger says selling Hulu is a possibility

    The Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger signaled the possibility of selling Hulu, the streaming service it co-owns with Comcast Corp., during an interview with CNBC. Iger told the network that “everything was on the table” with regard to Hulu’s future. Disney (NYSE: DIS) owns 66% of Santa Monica, California-based Hulu, while Comcast (Nasdaq:CMCSA) owns the remaining stake.

  • Drivers May Not Notice Russia's Oil Supply Cuts

    Russia said it will cut its oil production by 5%, but the complex nature of the world's gasoline markets may mean drivers won't notice much change at the pump.

  • ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms - JPM

    As generative AI is implemented more broadly, consulting firms like Accenture and Deloitte and will gain market share over Indian IT firms like Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd in the near term, analysts at the brokerage said in a note to clients. Generative AI can be a "deflation driver" in the near term on legacy services as they compete on pricing, necessitate staff retraining and drive loss of competitiveness, they added. JPM said that among Indian IT companies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services might retrain staff faster than smaller peers due to their better graduate hiring and training infrastructure.

  • 3 Agriculture Dividend Stocks With Long-Term Growth Potential

    The agricultural sector is a compelling place to invest right now for several reasons. Another reason that agriculture stocks are intriguing right now is the fact that some of the world's largest food exporters -- Ukraine and Russia -- are engaged in a bruising conflict, placing a strain on the global food supply chain. As a result, companies that produce agricultural products could enjoy stronger pricing power than they would otherwise.

  • I’m 61 and want to know if I can retire at 62. Is it worth hiring an adviser to help answer this or can I do it myself?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western energy sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesUS Shoots Down Object Over Alaska Waters, Citing Aviation RiskChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsThe Rise of the Mil

  • Some Bad News: Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis

    Not many people would pass up the opportunity to retire early. In fact, there's an entire movement built around the idea of early retirement – Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE). Need help planning for retirement? Consider working with a fiduciary … Continue reading → The post Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lam Research Will Likely Continue Its Sideways Price Movement

    Semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Lam Research Corp has hammered out a base formation since April. LRCX made a low in October and trading volume declined on the subsequent advance into February. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line did improve from its October nadir but the line has made a bearish divergence when compared to the price action.