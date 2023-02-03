Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Balance Shaft estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inline 3-Cylinder Engine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Automotive Balance Shaft market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Engine Power Components, Inc.
- Metaldyne LLC
- Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.
- Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd.
- Otics Corporation
- SHW AG
- SKF Group
- Tfo Corporation
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Sales Volume of Vehicles Equipped with Inline-4 Cylinder
Engine Steers Market Expansion
Rising Share of 4-Cylinder Engines to Benefit Market Growth:
Percentage Breakdown (In %) of US Vehicle Sales by Cylinder
Group for the Years 2017, 2018 & 2019
Performance Benefits of Balance Shafts Critical to Reducing
Engine NvH Levels
Stable Automobile Production Trends Bodes Well for Market Growth
Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Vehicle Production
Drives Demand in the Market: Global Light Vehicle Production
(In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years
2017, 2019, 2022
Steadily Expanding Automobile Production in Asia Pacific Fuels
Substantial Demand
A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle
Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:
Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-
Pacific by Country for the Year 2018
Tightening Emissions Regulations and Growing Focus on Fuel
Efficiency Boosts Market Prospects
Pressing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint in Automotive Sector
to Benefit Demand in the Market: Percentage (In %) Breakdown
of US Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Sector (2018)
Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage (In %) Breakdown by Sector (2018)
Innovations in Balance Shaft Designs and Materials Crucial to
Market Growth
Expanding SUV Sales and Rising Penetration of Electric Vehicles
to Challenge Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
