Global Automotive Blockchain Report 2023: Autonomous Driver DNA, Self-charging EVs, Vehicle Wallets, NFT-based Service History, and Autonomous Guardian Top Ranking of Emerging ADAS
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top Blockchain, NFT, Digital Wallet, Metaverse and Other WEB3 Opportunities in Automotive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Autonomous Driver DNA, Self-charging EVs, Vehicle Wallets, NFT-based service history, and Autonomous Guardian top ranking of emerging ADAS
The publisher examined advancements in exponential technologies, such as Blockchain, AI, Computing, Data, Materials, and User Interface, to identify opportunities for new ADAS features to customers which improve cabin safety, boost passenger convenience, and enhance personalization.
We categorize the emerging ADAS features based on their value addition and technological maturity. Value addition reflects the incremental benefits or quantum leaps comparing to existing ADAS. Technological maturity captures the commercial availability and deployment of the features.
Vehicle Wallet for EV Charging based on Digital Identities, such as BMW's pilot for charging with renewables
NFT-based Service & Updates' Vehicle History
Autonomous Guardian
Autonomous self-charging electric car.
Acoustic vehicle monitoring & signalling
Autonomous Driver DNA
Self-Navigation & Route optimization
What this report delivers
Identify new automotive applications of Blockchain & WEB3 with high potential and different maturity levels.
Assess the tech building blocks and their maturity to allocate development effort and resources
Learn about the strategies of leading players and the emerging disruptors: Investments, partnerships, organizational structure
Understand the progress of regulation
Key Topics Covered:
1. The top opportunities in blockhain and WEB3 for electric cars, ADAS and Circular Mobility
Breakdown by technology
Opportunities & Challenges
2. Maturity level for technological building blocks and market adoption
3. Regulation, policy and standards
4. Technology and innovation
5. Strategy, business models and emerging competition
6. Outlook & impact on main automotive players
Companies Mentioned
APTIV
Audi
BAIC
Bentley
BMW Group
Bosch
BYD
CHANGAN
Continental
Daimler: Mercedes-Benz
Denso
FCA: Focus on Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati
Ford
Geely
General Motors: Cadillac and Chevy-Cruise
Great Wall
Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC)
Hella
Hitachi
Honda
Hyundai, KIA and Genesis
Jaguar Land Rover
Magna
Mini
Mobileye
Nissan & Infiniti
Porsche
PSA
Renault
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
SAIC
Subaru
Tesla
Toyota Motors: Lexus and Toyota
Valeo
Veoneer (Ex-Autoliv)
Volvo
VW & VW Group
Zenuity
ZF
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52h1mc-blockchain?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-blockchain-report-2023-autonomous-driver-dna-self-charging-evs-vehicle-wallets-nft-based-service-history-and-autonomous-guardian-top-ranking-of-emerging-adas-301755329.html
SOURCE Research and Markets