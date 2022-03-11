The Global Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 8.04 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 25.31% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive brake-by-wire systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the greater effectiveness and efficiency of brake-by-wire systems, increasing electrification in vehicles, and the growing demand for lightweight vehicles. In addition, the greater effectiveness and efficiency of brake-by-wire systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive brake-by-wire systems market analysis includes the vehicle type and geographic landscape.



The automotive brake-by-wire systems market is segmented as below:

• By Vehicle Type

• Electric

• Non-electric



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the growing focus on improving the reliability of electronic braking systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive brake-by-wire systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of electronically-assisted braking functionalities and the development of remote diagnostics and prognostics for autonomous vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive brake-by-wire systems market covers the following areas:

• Automotive brake-by-wire systems market sizing

• Automotive brake-by-wire systems market forecast

• Automotive brake-by-wire systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive brake-by-wire systems market vendors that include Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Haldex AB, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Knorr Bremse AG, KSR International Inc., Mando Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SFS Group AG, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive brake-by-wire systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

