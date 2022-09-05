U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.08
    +3.21 (+3.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.10
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9925
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1503
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6170
    +0.4650 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,748.53
    +44.41 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.77
    -6.90 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.22
    -9.97 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Global Automotive Camera Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Camera Market by Application (ADAS, Park Assist), View Type (Mono, Surround & Rear View), Technology (Thermal, Infrared & Digital), Level of Autonomy (L1, L2&3, L4, L5), Vehicle Type & Class, Electric Vehicle & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global automotive camera market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, from USD 6.8 billion in 2021 to USD 11.3 billion by 2026. The technological developments in the automotive industry are witnessing a shift from vehicle performance and efficiency to safety and convenience. The growing consumer awareness and increasing government mandates related to active safety are propelling the demand for driver assisting applications such as lane departure warning (LDW), lane keep assist (LKA), rear park assist, and blind-spot detection (BSD). Thus, the increasing adoption of camera based application in vehicles is likely to boost the demand for automotive camera.

ADAS segment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period
ADAS is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, by value, of the automotive camera market from 2021 to 2026. The increasing number of road accidents and safety awareness worldwide are the major driving factors for the growth of the ADAS market. The electronic applications in vehicles have increased significantly over the past few years, owing to the increased focus on safety, comfort, and convenience. Along with vehicle safety, improved lifestyle, changing buyer preferences, increased average miles driven per year, and less compatible infrastructure with increasing vehicle fleet have increased the need for camera for ADAS. Major automakers earlier planned to launch autonomous vehicles post 2022. However, the lack of testing and lower vehicle demand made this challenging for OEMs. Thus, the demand for cameras will be significantly lesser than expected. OEMs have postponed the plan to deploy autonomous vehicles. For instance, Ford earlier planned to commercialize autonomous driving by 2021.

The heavy commercial vehicle segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market, in terms of value, in the automotive camera market
Major reliance on heavy commercial vehicle has encouraged lawmakers to establish safer and less fatigue-inducing driving conditions by standardizing more camera based ADAS features. For instance, the European Union has mandated vulnerable road user detection and warnings, especially for trucks and buses. Accidents involving HCVs can be fatal and cause loss of lives as well as be an economic loss if they happen on a significant scale. These vehicles play a key role in supporting economic activity. Intelligent speed assistance will become standard in all vehicles, including trucks, in Europe from 2022. Such mandates will help the growth of the heavy commercial vehicle segment of the automotive camera market in the region, making it the highest growing market from 2021-2026.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Government Initiatives for Vehicle Safety Features in Economically Advanced Countries

  • Increase in Demand for Safety and Driving Comfort Features

  • Penetration of Camera-Based Convenience Features in Luxury Vehicles

Restraints

  • High Cost of Implementation of Multi-Camera Systems

  • Inability to Communicate Captured Data

Opportunities

  • Higher Development of Autonomous Systems

  • Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EV)

  • More Adoption of Cameras by OEMs for Emerging Applications

Challenges

  • Constraints in Real-Time Image Processing in Surround-View Systems

  • Paucity of Supporting Technologies in Developing Countries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Technological Overview

7 Automotive Camera Market, by Application

8 Automotive Camera Market, by Technology

9 Automotive Camera Market, by View Type

10 Automotive Camera Market, by Vehicle Type

11 Automotive Camera Market, by Vehicle Class

12 Automotive Camera Market, by Level of Autonomy

13 Automotive Camera Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

14 Automotive Camera Market, by Region

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profiles

17 Analyst's Recommendations

18 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Ambarella

  • Aptiv

  • Automated Engineering Inc. (AEI)

  • Brigade Electronics

  • Continental

  • DENSO

  • Faurecia

  • Ficosa

  • Flir Systems

  • Gentex Corporation

  • Hitachi Astemo Ltd.

  • Hyundai Mobis

  • Kyocera Corporation

  • Magna

  • MCNEX Co.

  • Mobileye

  • Omnivision Technologies

  • Robert Bosch

  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics

  • Samvardhana Motherson Reflected

  • Stonkam Co. Ltd.

  • Valeo

  • Veoneer

  • ZF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a18hye

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-camera-market-to-reach-11-3-billion-by-2026--301617765.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Jumps After OPEC+ Approves Token Supply Cut and Gas Leaps

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as OPEC+ decided to cut output in October and Europe’s energy crisis deepened.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54West Texas Intermediate crude advanced toward $90 a barrel. The

  • Metal Plants Feeding Europe’s Factories Face an Existential Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the aluminum industry, closing a smelter is an agonizing decision. Once power is cut and the production “pots” settle back to room temperature, it can take many months and tens of millions of dollars to bring them back online.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mi

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies - live updates

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Hog Farmer Sees No End in Sight for Inflationary Pressures: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising food prices have been one of the key drivers of this year’s inflation woes as farmers across America face surging costs for fertilizer and fuel while also grappling with lingering supply-chain issues and labor shortages. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mis

  • Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year - Nikkei

    Halting production of some truck models is the latest sign of the scandal worsening for Hino since it first announced the data falsification affecting some of its bigger trucks in March. Hino said last month it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests. Toyota and others involved in a commercial vehicle partnership have since expelled Hino from the group over falsification of engine data by the truckmaker.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

  • Forget Self-Driving, Tesla Has a Feature You May Not Know About

    A convenient high-tech feature might be a game changer for Tesla electric vehicle owners. When traveling with their pets in tow, there is a chance a Tesla driver may need to stop for a snack break or step out of the car to take care of some activity. Worrying about their dog sitting in the car while it is hot out is a worry that Tesla owners can put in the back of their minds.

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Germany Set to Miss Its Gas Storage Goal: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European governments are racing to stave off an energy catastrophe this winter that’s threatening to dwarf the billions of euros of relief on offer for consumers and businesses.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54G

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Power- and gas-intensive sectors s

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Small Production Cut Amid Recession Fears

    OPEC+ agreed Monday to cut oil production for the first time in over a year, delegates said, saying it should pull back about 100,000 barrels a day amid fears of a global recession and more Iranian crude coming to the market in the event of a revived nuclear deal. The move shows how worries over an economic slowdown are dominating a global oil market that has experienced a 25% decline in Brent crude prices in the past three months. Fears of oil shortages after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had driven prices above $100 a barrel for months this year, but the market’s recent slide prompted the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Moscow-led allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to prop up a market that had been lifting petrostate economies from Moscow to Riyadh.

  • Jay Leno: Elon Musk deserves 'a lot of credit' for leading EV charge

    Jay Leno has shown a particular interest in recent years in electric vehicles which he said was partially sparked by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Israel to ban Boeing 747s, other 4-engine planes amid environmental concerns

    Israel will ban Boeing 747 and similar aircraft with four engines as of March 31, 2023 to reduce noise and air pollution, its airports authority said on Sunday. As part of a broader plan under development to improve the surrounding environment, the authority said that it had already told airlines they would not be able to land large airplanes at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv as of the 2023 summer season. The directive is mainly for cargo aircraft since most, it not all, carriers have stopped using 747 and other four-engine planes on routes to Israel.

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • If You Withdrew Money From Your IRA During Covid, It Can Pay to Repay It

    When the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in 2020, many individuals took advantage of a federal tax break and withdrew money from their retirement accounts. If they repay the funds—which isn’t required—by next year, they’ll get another tax break, too. The Cares Act made an exception to the government’s policy of discouraging early invasions of retirement accounts by creating Coronavirus-Related Distributions, or CRDs, and imposing no restrictions on how the distributed funds could be used.

  • Israel Bans Boeing 747s Because of Air Pollution. What It Means.

    Israel will ban four-engine aircraft, including Boeing 747s and Airbus A380s, from March next year to reduce noise and air pollution, the country’s airports authority announced.

  • EU races to help industry as Russian gas halt rattles markets

    Europe's gas prices surged, its share prices slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia stopped pumping gas via a major supply route, sending another economic shock wave through the European Union as it struggles to recover from the pandemic. EU governments are pushing through packages worth billions of dollars to prevent utilities being crushed by a liquidity crunch and to protect households from soaring energy bills, after Russia's state-controlled Gazprom said it would stop pumping gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to a fault.

  • Europe Energy Prices Jump as Moscow Tightens Screw on Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged in Europe after Russia halted its biggest natural gas pipeline to the continent indefinitely, plunging the region deeper into a crisis that could push major economies into recession and force rationing.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir