The Global Automotive Central Gateway Module Market is forecast to grow by $1152.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period

Global Automotive Central Gateway Module Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the automotive central gateway module market and is forecast to grow by $1152.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period.

Our report on the automotive central gateway module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing government support to promote EVs, growing importance of crash tests and NCAP ratings, and importance of automotive network security driving CGM adoption.



The automotive central gateway module market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Type

• LIN central gateway module

• CAN central gateway module

• Ethernet central gateway module



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of integrated cybersecurity solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive central gateway module market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of high bandwidth automotive networks and higher emphasis on traffic management to demand secure external communication will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive central gateway module market covers the following areas:

• Automotive central gateway module market sizing

• Automotive central gateway module market forecast

• Automotive central gateway module market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive central gateway module market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co. Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FEV Group GmbH, Flex Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Lear Corp., MarkLines, MRS Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Tata Elxsi Ltd, TDK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the automotive central gateway module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

