Abstract: Global Automotive Ceramics Market to Reach US$2. 5 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Ceramics estimated at US$1.

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.Functional Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Structural Ceramics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.6% share of the global Automotive Ceramics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Automotive Ceramics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$482.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$534.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$534.8 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured)



3M Company

CeramTec GmbH

CoorsTek, Inc.

Corning, Inc.

Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd.

Elan Technology

IBIDEN CO., Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Saint Gobain Performance Ceramics and Refractories







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Ceramics Market: Unique Properties of Ceramics Drive

Demand from Automotive Industry

Select Applications of Ceramics in Automotive Industry

Zirconia Oxide Ceramics to Grow at Highest Rate through

Forecast Period

Automotive Engine Parts: The Largest Application Segment

China and Asia-Pacific Emerge as the Largest and Fastest

Growing Regional Market for Automotive Ceramics



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Superior Ceramic Properties of Automotive Ceramics Expand

Potential Applications in Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 1: Ceramics to Benefit from the Over 23% Share of

Lightweight Material Usage in Auto Production: % Automotive

Material Mix in an Average Car in 2025

EXHIBIT 2: Corrosion Resistant Advanced Ceramics Such as

Silicon Carbide Ceramics Find Wider Use in Automotive

Industry: Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Silicon Carbide

Ceramics by End-Use Sector for 2019

Rise in Application of PZT

CMC Gain Traction Led by Superior Mechanical Properties

With Use of Ceramics on the Rise in Automobiles, Global

Automotive Production to Significantly Impact Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)

for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Emergence of EVs and Hybrids as Alternatives to Gasoline

Powered Automobiles to Spur Demand for Ceramics

EXHIBIT 4: Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units:

( 2015-2040)

EXHIBIT 5: Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years

2019, 2025 & 2030

Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicles Furthers Market

Expansion

EXHIBIT 6: Global Electric Vehicles Sales as a Percentage of

Total Car Sales (2015-2040)

Tightening of Automobile Emissions Regulations Fuels Demand for

Advanced Ceramics

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

EXHIBIT 7: Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel

Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE

Standards for the Years 2018-2025

Amidst Strict Government Regulations, Ceramics to Play Vital

Role in Purifying Emissions in Exhaust Systems

Increasing Integration of Electronic Systems in Modern Vehicles

Influences Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 8: Explosion of Electronic Systems in Modern Cars

Driven by Increasing Awareness of Safety Features to Benefit

Market Growth: Global Automotive Electronics Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

EXHIBIT 9: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle

(In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

EXHIBIT 10: Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in

Cars: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle

Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Rising Adoption of Zirconia Ceramics in Manufacturing Auto

Parts Bodes Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Incremental Demand for Automotive Sensors Presents

Untapped Potential for High Strength and High Temperature

Resistant Zirconia Ceramics: Total Automotive Sensors Sales

(In Million Units) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Growing Need for Safe, Eco-friendly and Comfortable Automobiles

to Fuel Use of Ceramic Capacitors

Nano-Ceramics Offer Significant Benefits for Auto Industry

Innovations & Advancements Drive Growth of Automotive Ceramics

A Glance at Select Innovative Automotive Ceramic Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

