Global Automotive Ceramics Market to Reach US$2.5 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: Global Automotive Ceramics Market to Reach US$2. 5 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Ceramics estimated at US$1.
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.Functional Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Structural Ceramics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.6% share of the global Automotive Ceramics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Ceramics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$482.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$534.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$534.8 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured)
3M Company
CeramTec GmbH
CoorsTek, Inc.
Corning, Inc.
Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd.
Elan Technology
IBIDEN CO., Ltd.
Kyocera Corporation
McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
NGK Insulators Ltd.
Saint Gobain Performance Ceramics and Refractories
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Ceramics Market: Unique Properties of Ceramics Drive
Demand from Automotive Industry
Select Applications of Ceramics in Automotive Industry
Zirconia Oxide Ceramics to Grow at Highest Rate through
Forecast Period
Automotive Engine Parts: The Largest Application Segment
China and Asia-Pacific Emerge as the Largest and Fastest
Growing Regional Market for Automotive Ceramics
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
CeramTec GmbH (Germany)
CoorsTek, Inc. (USA)
Corning, Inc. (USA)
Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd. (UK)
Elan Technology (USA)
IBIDEN CO., Ltd. (Japan)
Kyocera Corporation (Japan)
McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC (USA)
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (UK)
NGK Insulators Ltd. (Japan)
Saint Gobain Performance Ceramics and Refractories (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Superior Ceramic Properties of Automotive Ceramics Expand
Potential Applications in Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 1: Ceramics to Benefit from the Over 23% Share of
Lightweight Material Usage in Auto Production: % Automotive
Material Mix in an Average Car in 2025
EXHIBIT 2: Corrosion Resistant Advanced Ceramics Such as
Silicon Carbide Ceramics Find Wider Use in Automotive
Industry: Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Silicon Carbide
Ceramics by End-Use Sector for 2019
Rise in Application of PZT
CMC Gain Traction Led by Superior Mechanical Properties
With Use of Ceramics on the Rise in Automobiles, Global
Automotive Production to Significantly Impact Market Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)
for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Emergence of EVs and Hybrids as Alternatives to Gasoline
Powered Automobiles to Spur Demand for Ceramics
EXHIBIT 4: Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units:
( 2015-2040)
EXHIBIT 5: Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years
2019, 2025 & 2030
Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicles Furthers Market
Expansion
EXHIBIT 6: Global Electric Vehicles Sales as a Percentage of
Total Car Sales (2015-2040)
Tightening of Automobile Emissions Regulations Fuels Demand for
Advanced Ceramics
Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries
EXHIBIT 7: Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel
Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE
Standards for the Years 2018-2025
Amidst Strict Government Regulations, Ceramics to Play Vital
Role in Purifying Emissions in Exhaust Systems
Increasing Integration of Electronic Systems in Modern Vehicles
Influences Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 8: Explosion of Electronic Systems in Modern Cars
Driven by Increasing Awareness of Safety Features to Benefit
Market Growth: Global Automotive Electronics Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
EXHIBIT 9: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle
(In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
EXHIBIT 10: Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in
Cars: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle
Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Rising Adoption of Zirconia Ceramics in Manufacturing Auto
Parts Bodes Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: Incremental Demand for Automotive Sensors Presents
Untapped Potential for High Strength and High Temperature
Resistant Zirconia Ceramics: Total Automotive Sensors Sales
(In Million Units) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
Growing Need for Safe, Eco-friendly and Comfortable Automobiles
to Fuel Use of Ceramic Capacitors
Nano-Ceramics Offer Significant Benefits for Auto Industry
Innovations & Advancements Drive Growth of Automotive Ceramics
A Glance at Select Innovative Automotive Ceramic Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
