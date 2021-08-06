U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Global Automotive Ceramics Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2024

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Automotive Ceramics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Automotive Ceramics Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 8; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 1429
Companies: 67 - Players covered include 3M Company; CeramTec GmbH; CoorsTek, Inc.; Corning, Inc.; Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd.; Elan Technology; IBIDEN CO., Ltd.; Kyocera Corporation; McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC; Morgan Advanced Materials Plc; NGK Insulators Ltd.; Saint Gobain Performance Ceramics and Refractories and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Functional Ceramics, and Structural Ceramics); Material (Alumina Oxide Ceramic, Titanate Oxide Ceramic, Zirconia Oxide Ceramic, and Other Materials); and Application (Automotive Engine Parts, Automotive Exhaust Systems, Automotive Electronics, and Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Automotive Ceramics Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2024
Automotive ceramics are fine ceramic materials that are extensively used in automobile components. Some of the typical applications of automotive ceramics are spark plug insulators, different types of sensors, and catalysts for emission control devices. In the recent years, automotive ceramics have become an indispensable part of motorized vehicle production that involves high level of automation along with strong focus on advanced technical equipment, design variants and high utility value. Motorized vehicle production relies on various technologies and industries such as ceramic, chemical, electrical, and electronics. The production also involves several component assemblies like engine, car body and power transmission, which are characterized with specific technical needs for materials used.

Ceramics are increasingly used in fuel injectors, sensors, high pressure pump, particulate filters, spark & glow plugs, and PTC heaters, among others. High-quality ceramic materials are the key constituents of several components incorporated in motorized vehicles. With their extensive spectrum of industrial applications due to desirable properties, ceramic materials are widely perceived as critical engineering materials. The superior physical, electrical and thermal properties have established ceramic materials as a reliable, cost-efficient and durable alternative to non-ceramic based options. Ceramic materials are recognized for their thermal insulation properties and hardness. Since traditional ceramic materials are intrinsically brittle, automotive component manufacturers are increasingly moving towards engineered and advances ceramics, representing integral components of automotive components.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Ceramics is projected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the analysis period. China represents the largest regional market for Automotive Ceramics, accounting for an estimated 26.4% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$554.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. China and Asia-Pacific countries are leading the global market for automotive ceramics. The regions are also expected to post the fastest growth through the analysis period, led by the stable increase in automobile production and the rising use of ceramics in the manufacture of various automotive components and parts. A growing number of automotive ceramic manufacturers are moving operations to Asia-Pacific countries, due to the growing manufacturing clout of developing economies and the rapid development of local markets. The emergence of Asian countries as low cost manufacturing hubs augurs well for the market. The positive economic outlook in Asian economies, rising consumer disposable incomes, and presence of several major suppliers of ceramic materials are contributing to the growing importance of Asia-Pacific in the automotive ceramics market. The presence of several leading automakers in the region also favors the automotive ceramics market. China spearheads growth in the global automotive ceramics market, with South Korea and India also ranking as prominent regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com ) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-ceramics-market-to-reach-1-7-billion-by-2024--301349148.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

