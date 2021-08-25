Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028

Automotive Charge Air Cooler: Market Size. From $2. 62 billion in 2020, the global Automotive Charge Air Cooler market is projected to reach $5. 27 billion by 2028. Based on our analysis the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.

1% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, increasing production of commercial vehicles, development of new designs for intercoolers, and rising urbanization around the world.



Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market: Market Dynamics



Growing use of turbochargers in passenger cars is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Turbochargers help in decreasing emissions from vehicles. The use of turbochargers reduces the displacement volume of the cylinder, which reduces the volume of the fuel required for the same output. This is how decreased emission levels are achieved. Therefore, passenger cars are adopting these products increasingly, which would drive the demand for automotive charge air cooler.



On the other hand, growing environmental awareness and volatility in fuel prices have prompted consumers in developed countries across the world to choose electric vehicles. This would hinder the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, implementation of high-performance engines is providing ample opportunities for the market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Charge Air Cooler



COVID-19 has resulted in a decline in vehicle production, which directly affected the automotive charge air cooler market. However, it is expected that the pandemic effect will result in the higher adoption of gasoline engines in light-duty vehicles. Another major fact is that, the impact of COVID-19 would limit the purchasing power of buyers, which might result in the purchase of gasoline vehicles over diesel vehicles. Therefore, a shift toward gasoline engines could be observed. This, in turn, will create a better chance for the growth of the automotive charge air cooler market.



By Type



Liquid-Cooled Charge Air Cooler Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



Liquid-cooled charge air coolers help diesel and gasoline engine manufacturers to meet stringent emissions regulations and improve engine power and fuel efficiency. Liquid-cooled charge air coolers provide better result than air-cooled charge systems. They are more stable in charged air temperature, which further helps in improving the fuel efficiency in transient driving conditions. In addition, liquid-cooled charge air coolers offer greater flexibility in terms of the position of installation in the vehicle. These coolers can also be integrated into the intake manifold, further improving its efficiency.



By Geography



Asia Pacific Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period. The increasing popularity of fuel-efficient vehicles is boosting the market in this region. Also, a number of manufacturers are present in the region which further fuels the growth opportunities. These companies have been developing and expanding their business in the region owing to various supporting factors among the economies of Asia Pacific region.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:



• Valeo

• Dana Incorporated

• MAHLE GMBH

• Denso Corporation

• T RAD Co Ltd

• Delphi Technologies

• BOYD Corporation

• Vestas Aircoil

• Modine Manufacturing Company

• Hanon Systems

• Sanden Holdings Corporation

• Marelli

• Banco Products (India) Ltd

• AKG Group

• Mishimoto



List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

