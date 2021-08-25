U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.50
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,326.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,369.00
    +13.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.40
    +2.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.25
    -0.29 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.20
    -12.30 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    +0.12 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7900
    +0.1530 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,185.20
    -2,527.33 (-5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.99
    -69.72 (-5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.84
    +13.06 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Automotive Charge Air Cooler: Market Size. From $2. 62 billion in 2020, the global Automotive Charge Air Cooler market is projected to reach $5. 27 billion by 2028. Based on our analysis the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127655/?utm_source=GNW
1% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, increasing production of commercial vehicles, development of new designs for intercoolers, and rising urbanization around the world.

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market: Market Dynamics

Growing use of turbochargers in passenger cars is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Turbochargers help in decreasing emissions from vehicles. The use of turbochargers reduces the displacement volume of the cylinder, which reduces the volume of the fuel required for the same output. This is how decreased emission levels are achieved. Therefore, passenger cars are adopting these products increasingly, which would drive the demand for automotive charge air cooler.

On the other hand, growing environmental awareness and volatility in fuel prices have prompted consumers in developed countries across the world to choose electric vehicles. This would hinder the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, implementation of high-performance engines is providing ample opportunities for the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Charge Air Cooler

COVID-19 has resulted in a decline in vehicle production, which directly affected the automotive charge air cooler market. However, it is expected that the pandemic effect will result in the higher adoption of gasoline engines in light-duty vehicles. Another major fact is that, the impact of COVID-19 would limit the purchasing power of buyers, which might result in the purchase of gasoline vehicles over diesel vehicles. Therefore, a shift toward gasoline engines could be observed. This, in turn, will create a better chance for the growth of the automotive charge air cooler market.

By Type

Liquid-Cooled Charge Air Cooler Segment Dominate the Market in 2020

Liquid-cooled charge air coolers help diesel and gasoline engine manufacturers to meet stringent emissions regulations and improve engine power and fuel efficiency. Liquid-cooled charge air coolers provide better result than air-cooled charge systems. They are more stable in charged air temperature, which further helps in improving the fuel efficiency in transient driving conditions. In addition, liquid-cooled charge air coolers offer greater flexibility in terms of the position of installation in the vehicle. These coolers can also be integrated into the intake manifold, further improving its efficiency.

By Geography

Asia Pacific Region is Leading in the Global Market Place

Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period. The increasing popularity of fuel-efficient vehicles is boosting the market in this region. Also, a number of manufacturers are present in the region which further fuels the growth opportunities. These companies have been developing and expanding their business in the region owing to various supporting factors among the economies of Asia Pacific region.

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:

• Valeo
• Dana Incorporated
• MAHLE GMBH
• Denso Corporation
• T RAD Co Ltd
• Delphi Technologies
• BOYD Corporation
• Vestas Aircoil
• Modine Manufacturing Company
• Hanon Systems
• Sanden Holdings Corporation
• Marelli
• Banco Products (India) Ltd
• AKG Group
• Mishimoto

List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:

North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe
• Germany
• U.K
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• New Zealand
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of Middle East
Latin America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
Rest of the World (RoW)
• South Africa
• Others
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127655/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 25th, 2021

    After a particularly bearish day for Bitcoin and the majors on Tuesday, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,000 levels to provide support.

  • Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies

    An Arizona economic development group on Tuesday said it had made a deal with Taiwanese economic development officials aimed at making the U.S. state more attractive to Taiwan's semiconductor industry as the world's biggest chipmaker eyes a $12 billion plant in Phoenix. The Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office, which is supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed an agreement with economic development officials in the greater Phoenix area to find ways to bring more of Taiwan's vast semiconductor industry to the metro area.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Elon Musk Zig-Zags: Tesla Self-Driving 'Not Great,' But Hails Next FSD Beta Software

    Elon Musk said Tesla's latest beta self-driving software is "not great," but soon added that the next will be "much improved."

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Oil Prices Are Swinging Higher. Why the Rally Could Continue.

    Jeffrey Currie of Goldman Sachs believes that producers are investing too little in new projects today to catch up to future growth, and that means prices are likely to rise.

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Oil Holds Onto Stellar Two-Day Rally With Virus Impact in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to the gains from its biggest two-day advance since November, with prices continuing to fluctuate amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global consumption.Futures in London climbed above $70 on Tuesday, and were little changed near $71 on Wednesday. Top crude importer China has brought its latest virus outbreak under control, though Covid-19 continues to make its presence felt in other big oil consumers, with Japan expected to announce an expansion of its

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin Near Peak Levels

    MicroStrategy has scooped up nearly 4,000 bitcoins for approximately USD 177 million.

  • China Coal Approvals Seen Adding to Confusion on Climate Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Approvals for major new coal power plants by China’s local authorities show the tension in the nation’s efforts to meet climate goals, even as the overall total of projects given the go-ahead falls, according to campaigners.Local authorities approved 24 plants with a combined capacity of 5.2 gigawatts, a 79% decline from the same period in 2020, Greenpeace said in a report published Wednesday. Even so, the majority of that capacity will come from three large-scale projects earmark

  • Middle Eastern ride-sharing company Swvl to combine with Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

    Swvl Founder and CEO Mostafa Kandil joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's upcoming combining with Queen's Gambit, his outlook for growth, and the company's goals for safe, sustainable travel around the globe.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Green Energy: Sustainable Future For Bitcoin Mining | Opinion

    In the previous article on bitcoin mining, we already discussed many aspects of energy consumption by the industry. We also compared the usage with other sectors and energy consumers from around the globe based on the most recent data. This article will focus on the future of energy usage in crypto mining and how it can contribute to the global transition toward sustainable energy usage. What Are Green Energy And Renewable Energy? The terms Green energy and Renewable energy are often used interc