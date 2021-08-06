U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Global Automotive Chassis Market to Reach $62.7 Billion by 2024

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Automotive Chassis - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Automotive Chassis Market
Global Automotive Chassis Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 1993
Companies: 39 - Players covered include AL-KO International Pty Ltd.; Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.; Autokiniton Global Group; BENTELER International; CIE Automotive; Continental AG; F-Tech, Inc.; Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.; Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.; KLT Automotive and Tubular Products Limited; Magna International, Inc.; Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG; Spartan Motors, Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Material (High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy, Carbon Fiber Composite); Chassis Type (Monocoque, Modular, Backbone, Ladder); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Automotive Chassis Market to Reach $62.7 Billion by 2024
Automotive chassis refers to the skeletal frame or structure of an automobile over which automotive parts and components and engines are placed. Designed to be lightweight, ductile and aerodynamic, the chassis system is the frame that offers strength as well as rigidity to the vehicle. The frame structure is generally made of carbon steel or aluminum alloy, materials that are subjected to processes such as welding, forging and stamping to obtain the final structure. By chassis type, monocoque type chassis constitutes the largest category in the global automotive chassis market. Monocoque chassis system involves use an aluminum body shell comprising welded structure components. The market will continue to hold major share of the market through the analysis period, due to its widespread utilization in passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. Given its light weight construction, the monocoque chassis type has a major role to play in enhancing overall fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Unlike ladder and backbone systems that define only the vehicle's stress-bearing portion and required body to be built around the system, monocoque chassis system is a single-piece structure that describes the vehicle's overall design and is created through welding of various parts.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Chassis is projected to reach US$62.7 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Automotive Chassis, accounting for an estimated 26.4% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$16.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Chassis system is made from materials such as aluminum, steel, cast iron, magnesium alloy and ferrous metals. By type of raw material used in chassis system, aluminum alloy continues to record strong gains in the market. The adoption of regulations to improve eco-friendliness of vehicles and the steady shift towards electric vehicles are factors fueling demand for aluminum alloy-induced chassis systems among automotive OEMs. Besides the use of traditional metals, automotive chassis systems are also being made of advanced materials. For instance, Ariel developed titanium-based chassis system for use in its Atom sports car, which led to a 40% reduction in weight compared to a steel based chassis system. In addition to weight reduction, titanium use in chassis systems also leads to significant increase in fuel efficiency, which is a vital aspect in motorsport vehicles.

The focus has also shifted onto the use of non-metal materials such as carbon fiber, conductive fiber and conductive powder, given the materials' ability to increase strength and reduce manufacturing cost. With cost of traditional materials rising, the focus is on exploring alternative materials including resins, metal alloys and fibers, as they are lightweight, and capable of providing high bearing strength for the payload. The shift towards electric vehicles, due to the implementation of strict emission control regulations and increasingly volatile fuel prices, are also driving growth in the chassis market. For EVs, the type of chassis systems needed is considerably different from that of internal combustion engine-based vehicles. Consequently, manufacturers are focused on development of chassis systems that can be used in electric vehicles. With the sales of EVs forecast to grow rapidly in the coming years, there is tremendous potential for EV chassis systems market. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android.

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-chassis-market-to-reach-62-7-billion-by-2024--301350134.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

