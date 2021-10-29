U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Global Automotive Commodities Markets Report 2021 Featuring JSW Steel, Magna International, Martinrea Honsel Germany, Nippon Steel, Norsk Hydro, Nucor, Owens Corning

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Commodities Market (2021-2026) by Raw Material, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The escalating need for automobiles involves a sum of the raw materials for their manufacture. This comprises aluminum, glass, and iron ore to make steel and petroleum commodities used to make plastics, rubber, and special fibers. Car manufacturers or auto parts firms use goods after alteration in the fabrication method when the raw materials are mined from the soil. The leading buyers of the world's raw materials are automobile businesses which drive the market growth.

A sizable amount of component elements go into building an automobile. There are internal parts such as HVAC systems, device panels, and seats ahead of the simple building block beside the essential cabling to bind all at once. The tools used to create these parts have altered slightly across the centuries, but the majority of what goes into a car stays mostly the same hence booming the market growth. The unpredictable values of raw materials are the major restraints of the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are JSW Steel Ltd, Magna International, Inc., Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Nippon Steel Corporation, Norsk Hydro ASA, Nucor Corporation, Owens Corning.

Recent Developments

  • Hyundai Steel Launches ULTREX, a Powerful, High-Strength Steel Sheet Brand. - 29th Sep 2020.

  • JFE Steel Corporation has developed the world's first hot-continuous-rolling (endless-rolling) process for high-tensile-strength steel sheets (HITEN). - 6th May 2021.

  • POSCO introduces e Autopos' battery pack. - 1st June 2021.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automobiles
4.1.2 Consumers Need for Better Driving Experiences
4.1.3 Utilization of Automotive Commodities to Enhance Safety
4.1.4 Growing Disposable income
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Sales of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
4.3.2 Technological Advancement to Reduce the Dependence on Few Materials
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Changing Global Needs with Introduction of New Systems
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Automotive Commodities Market, By Raw Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Aluminum
6.3 Glass
6.4 Iron Ore
6.5 Petroleum

7 Global Automotive Commodities Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automakers
7.3 Auto Parts Companies
7.4 Others

8 Global Automotive Commodities Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 South America
8.3.1 Brazil
8.3.2 Argentina
8.3.3 Chile
8.3.4 Colombia
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 UK
8.4.2 France
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 Italy
8.4.5 Spain
8.4.6 Netherlands
8.4.7 Sweden
8.4.8 Russia
8.4.9 Rest of Europe
8.5 Asia-Pacific
8.5.1 China
8.5.2 Japan
8.5.3 India
8.5.4 Indonesia
8.5.5 Malaysia
8.5.6 South Korea
8.5.7 Australia
8.5.8 Sri Lanka
8.5.9 Thailand
8.5.10 Rest of APAC
8.6 Middle-East and Africa
8.6.1 Qatar
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.
10.2 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
10.3 ArcelorMittal
10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.
10.5 BASF SE
10.6 China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.
10.7 China Steel Corporation
10.8 Constellium N.V.
10.9 Continental AG
10.10 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.
10.11 Covestro AG
10.12 Dana Holding Corporation
10.13 DowDuPont
10.14 Evonik Industries AG
10.15 Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd
10.16 JFE Steel Corporation
10.17 JSW Steel Ltd
10.18 Magna International, Inc.
10.19 Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH
10.20 Nippon Steel Corporation
10.21 Norsk Hydro ASA
10.22 Nucor Corporation
10.23 Owens Corning
10.24 POSCO Steelmaking company
10.25 Royal DSM N.V.
10.26 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
10.27 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.
10.28 Tata Steel Limited
10.29 UACJ Corporation
10.30 United States Steel Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ffzgfn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


