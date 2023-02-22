The Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market is forecast to grow by 134.36 mn units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the automotive constant velocity joint market and is forecast to grow by 134.36 mn units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period.

Our report on the automotive constant velocity joint market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for SUVs and pickup trucks, increasing focus on fuel efficiency, and growing investments in R&D by market players.



The automotive constant velocity joint market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By End-user

• OEMs

• Aftermarket



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advancements in design as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive constant velocity joint market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in autonomous vehicles and a focus on the decrease in the size of CV joint boots will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive constant velocity joint market covers the following areas:

• Automotive constant velocity joint market sizing

• Automotive constant velocity joint market forecast

• Automotive constant velocity joint market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive constant velocity joint market vendors that include AB SKF, AIKOKU ALPHA, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Comer Industries Spa, Comline Auto Parts Ltd., Dana Inc., ECO SHAFT (M) SDN BHD, GKN Automotive Ltd., GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co. Ltd., Hartford Technologies Inc., Hyundai Motor Group, IFA Holding GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Meritor Inc., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NTN Corp., Nuova Tecnodelta Spa, Taizhou Heri Auto Parts Co. Ltd., and United Components Inc. Also, the automotive constant velocity joint market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

