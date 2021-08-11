Global Automotive Control Panel Market to Reach US$448.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: Global Automotive Control Panel Market to Reach US$448. 2 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Control Panel estimated at US$281.
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$448.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Electric Window, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$130.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary Switch segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Automotive Control Panel market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Control Panel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$97.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$97.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Roof Light Segment Corners a 14.7% Share in 2020
In the global Roof Light segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$44.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$61.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Control Panels Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Electric Windows Dominate, Driver Monitoring Cameras to
Register Fastest Growth
US and Europe Represent Major Markets, China to Drive the Gains
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Cars Loaded With Comfort & Convenience Features Provide
the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
Despite the Rise of Advanced HMI in Smart Cars, Cautious
Emphasis on Practicality Continues to Sustain the Need for
Physical Control Panels & Special Function Switches: Global
Connected Vehicles (In Million Units) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
Stable Global Automobile Production Trends Supported by China
Benefits Growth in the Market
Busy Assembly Line Especially in Asia Keeps the Automotive
Supply Chain Well Oiled With New Opportunities: Global
Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic
Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Affluent Middle Class with an Appetite for Digital Features
Opens Up Asia Into a Key Revenue Spinner
With 64% of the World Middle Class Population by 2030, Asia-
Pacific Ranks as an Important Market for Automotive
Components: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the
Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle
Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,
2025, 2030
Luxury Car Makers to Leverage Control Panel Technologies as
Brand Differentiation Strategy
Led by U.S., Rising Sales of Luxury Vehicles Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for Innovative Control Panels:
Global Luxury Vehicles Market (In US$ Million) by Leading
Countries for the Year 2019
As the Face of a Vehicle’s Interior, Control Panel Design &
Sophistication Remains a Key Engineering Focus in Luxury Cars:
Global Penetration of SUVs (In %) by Country for the Year
2019
Push-Button Shifting Emerges as a Clean & Futuristic Control
Design in Automatic Transmission Vehicles
Growing Market for Automatic Transmission Vehicles Strengthens
the Trend Towards Push Button Gear Shift Controls: Global
Market for Automatic Transmission (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Increased Integration of Motorized Features on Small Mid-
Segment & Economy Segment Cars Expands the Addressable Market
Opportunity for Innovative Control Panels
Consumer Preference for Smaller Cars Low on Price and High on
Luxury and Comfort Features to Drive Increased Penetration of
Innovative Control Panels in Mass Market Cars: % Share of
Small Cars in Global Light Vehicle Sales by Category for the
Years 2016, 2019 & 2022
Growing Popularity of Electrically Adjustable Automotive Seats
with Motorized Functions Drives the Need for Ergonomic Control
Panel Solutions: Global Automotive Seats Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
Higher Per Capita Electronic Load of EVs & Hybrids to Amplify
Growth in the Market
Automotive Control Panel Components Find ’Vantage’ Ground in
the Growing Market for Electric Vehicles (EVs): Global EV
Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 &
2030
Growth Potential of Solar Sunroofs in Electric Cars to Promote
Innovations
Vehicle Electronification & the Ensuing Need for HMI Control
Interfaces Spurs Growth in the Market
Explosion of Electronics Throws the Spotlight on the Value of
Easy to Use Physical Control Interfaces: Average Value of In-
Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$) for the Years 2018,
2025 & 2030
Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars:
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production
Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Rise in Motorized Controls Builds Demand for Control Panels
Operated by Switches & Touchpad
Robust Demand for Infotainment Systems Coupled With Safety
Issues Drive Demand for Control Consoles with Digital Screens
Supplemented With Physical Keypad
Safety Issues Associated With Touchscreen Infotainment Systems
Drives Demand for Keypad Infotainment Consoles: Global
Automotive Infotainment Market Opportunity (in US$ Million)
by Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2024
Despite Growing Demand for Touch Panels, Parallel Concerns Over
Safety Will Result in Demand Conversion Towards Physical
Keypads: Leveling Global Shipments of Automotive Touch Panels
(In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 &
2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
