Abstract: Global Automotive Control Panel Market to Reach US$448. 2 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Control Panel estimated at US$281.

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$448.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Electric Window, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$130.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary Switch segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Automotive Control Panel market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Automotive Control Panel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$97.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$97.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Roof Light Segment Corners a 14.7% Share in 2020



In the global Roof Light segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$44.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$61.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)



ACTIA GROUP

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

C&K

Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Marelli)

Carling Technologies, Inc.

Continental AG

EAO AG

Eaton Corporation

Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH

Faurecia SA

HELLA

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Johnson Electric

JP Minda (JPM) Group

Judco Manufacturing, Inc.

KOSTAL Automotive Electrical Systems

Lear Corporation

Littelfuse, Inc.

LS Automotive Technologies

Preh GmbH

Rees, Inc.

Toyodenso Co., Ltd.

Valeo SA (France).







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Control Panels Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Electric Windows Dominate, Driver Monitoring Cameras to

Register Fastest Growth

US and Europe Represent Major Markets, China to Drive the Gains

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Cars Loaded With Comfort & Convenience Features Provide

the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Despite the Rise of Advanced HMI in Smart Cars, Cautious

Emphasis on Practicality Continues to Sustain the Need for

Physical Control Panels & Special Function Switches: Global

Connected Vehicles (In Million Units) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Stable Global Automobile Production Trends Supported by China

Benefits Growth in the Market

Busy Assembly Line Especially in Asia Keeps the Automotive

Supply Chain Well Oiled With New Opportunities: Global

Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic

Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Affluent Middle Class with an Appetite for Digital Features

Opens Up Asia Into a Key Revenue Spinner

With 64% of the World Middle Class Population by 2030, Asia-

Pacific Ranks as an Important Market for Automotive

Components: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the

Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle

Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,

2025, 2030

Luxury Car Makers to Leverage Control Panel Technologies as

Brand Differentiation Strategy

Led by U.S., Rising Sales of Luxury Vehicles Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for Innovative Control Panels:

Global Luxury Vehicles Market (In US$ Million) by Leading

Countries for the Year 2019

As the Face of a Vehicle’s Interior, Control Panel Design &

Sophistication Remains a Key Engineering Focus in Luxury Cars:

Global Penetration of SUVs (In %) by Country for the Year

2019

Push-Button Shifting Emerges as a Clean & Futuristic Control

Design in Automatic Transmission Vehicles

Growing Market for Automatic Transmission Vehicles Strengthens

the Trend Towards Push Button Gear Shift Controls: Global

Market for Automatic Transmission (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Increased Integration of Motorized Features on Small Mid-

Segment & Economy Segment Cars Expands the Addressable Market

Opportunity for Innovative Control Panels

Consumer Preference for Smaller Cars Low on Price and High on

Luxury and Comfort Features to Drive Increased Penetration of

Innovative Control Panels in Mass Market Cars: % Share of

Small Cars in Global Light Vehicle Sales by Category for the

Years 2016, 2019 & 2022

Growing Popularity of Electrically Adjustable Automotive Seats

with Motorized Functions Drives the Need for Ergonomic Control

Panel Solutions: Global Automotive Seats Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Higher Per Capita Electronic Load of EVs & Hybrids to Amplify

Growth in the Market

Automotive Control Panel Components Find ’Vantage’ Ground in

the Growing Market for Electric Vehicles (EVs): Global EV

Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 &

2030

Growth Potential of Solar Sunroofs in Electric Cars to Promote

Innovations

Vehicle Electronification & the Ensuing Need for HMI Control

Interfaces Spurs Growth in the Market

Explosion of Electronics Throws the Spotlight on the Value of

Easy to Use Physical Control Interfaces: Average Value of In-

Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$) for the Years 2018,

2025 & 2030

Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars:

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production

Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Rise in Motorized Controls Builds Demand for Control Panels

Operated by Switches & Touchpad

Robust Demand for Infotainment Systems Coupled With Safety

Issues Drive Demand for Control Consoles with Digital Screens

Supplemented With Physical Keypad

Safety Issues Associated With Touchscreen Infotainment Systems

Drives Demand for Keypad Infotainment Consoles: Global

Automotive Infotainment Market Opportunity (in US$ Million)

by Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2024

Despite Growing Demand for Touch Panels, Parallel Concerns Over

Safety Will Result in Demand Conversion Towards Physical

Keypads: Leveling Global Shipments of Automotive Touch Panels

(In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 &

2021



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Control

Panel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control Panel

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Rotary Switch by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Rotary Switch by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Rotary Switch by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Roof Light by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Roof Light by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Roof Light by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Touchpad by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Touchpad by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Touchpad by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric Window

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electric Window by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Window by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Locking Function

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Locking Function by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Locking Function by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad,

Electric Window, Locking Function and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel by

Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control Panel

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rotary

Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function

and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel

by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel by

Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel by

Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel

by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel

by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel

by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel by

Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad,

Electric Window, Locking Function and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel by

Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control Panel

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rotary

Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function

and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel by

Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel

by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof

Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad,

Electric Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window,

Locking Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Control

Panel by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Control Panel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad,

Electric Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window,

Locking Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad,

Electric Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: India Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel by

Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad,

Electric Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window,

Locking Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof

Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Automotive Control Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Control Panel by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Control

Panel by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Control Panel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof

Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad,

Electric Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window,

Locking Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad,

Electric Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel

by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Automotive Control Panel

by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking

Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof

Light, Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Automotive Control Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric

Window, Locking Function and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Automotive Control

Panel by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Control Panel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light,

Touchpad, Electric Window, Locking Function and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Automotive Control

Panel by Component - Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad,

Electric Window, Locking Function and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Control Panel by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rotary Switch, Roof Light, Touchpad, Electric Window,

Locking Function and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



IRAN



