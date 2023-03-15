U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market to Reach $62.7 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·27 min read
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Cooling Fan Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960790/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market to Reach $62.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Cooling Fan estimated at US$49.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3% over the period 2022-2030. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$43 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Automotive Cooling Fan market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- Flexxaire Inc.
- Horton Holding, Inc.
- Multi-Wing America, Inc.
- SPAL Automotive Srl
- Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd. (SUNON)
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
- Valeo SA


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960790/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Cooling Fan - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Electric Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiator Fan by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Radiator Fan by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Radiator Fan by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ventilation Fan by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Ventilation Fan by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Ventilation Fan by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Condenser Fan by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Condenser Fan by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Condenser Fan by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Automotive Cooling Fan Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Automotive Cooling Fan Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars,
Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation
Fan and Condenser Fan - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan
Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Fan Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radiator
Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and
Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars,
Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation
Fan and Condenser Fan - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Fan Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radiator
Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Automotive Cooling Fan Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars,
Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation
Fan and Condenser Fan - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Fan Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radiator
Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Automotive Cooling Fan Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars,
Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation
Fan and Condenser Fan - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Fan Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radiator
Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Automotive Cooling Fan Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars,
Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation
Fan and Condenser Fan - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Fan Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radiator
Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Automotive Cooling Fan Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars,
Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation
Fan and Condenser Fan - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Fan Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radiator
Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Automotive Cooling Fan Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars,
Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling
Fan by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation
Fan and Condenser Fan - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling
Fan by Fan Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling
Fan by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars,
Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation
Fan and Condenser Fan - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Fan Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radiator
Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Cooling Fan Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars,
Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation
Fan and Condenser Fan - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan
Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Fan Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radiator
Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and
Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars,
Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation
Fan and Condenser Fan - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Fan Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radiator
Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling Fan
by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars,
Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling
Fan by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation
Fan and Condenser Fan - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Fan Type - Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling
Fan by Fan Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiator Fan, Ventilation Fan and Condenser Fan for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Cooling Fan by Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Cooling Fan by
Sales Channel - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Cooling
Fan by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Commercial
Vehicle and Electric Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 133: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Cooling Fan by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Electric
Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

