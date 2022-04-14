U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global automotive cybersecurity market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global automotive cybersecurity market to grow with a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on automotive cybersecurity market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on automotive cybersecurity market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive cybersecurity market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive cybersecurity market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Increased Use Of Advanced Electronics Parts In Vehicle

  • Rising Advancement Of Connected Cars

2) Restraints

  • Increasing Complexity In Vehicle Electronic System

3) Opportunities

  • Intoduction Of Electric Vehicle

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive cybersecurity market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive cybersecurity market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive cybersecurity market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Cybersecurity Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Security
3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Cybersecurity Market

4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
5.1. Hardware Security
5.2. Software Security
5.3. Network Security
5.4. Cloud Security

6. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
6.1. Passenger/Consumer Vehicle
6.2. Commercial Vehicle

7. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
7.1. On-board Diagnostic (OBD)
7.2. Communication
7.3. Safety Systems
7.4. Infotainment
7.5. Telematics

8. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
8.1.2. North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
8.1.3. North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
8.1.4. North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
8.2.2. Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
8.2.3. Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
8.2.4. Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Security
8.4.2. RoW Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Type
8.4.3. RoW Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application
8.4.4. RoW Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Harman International Industries Inc.
9.2.2. Argus Cyber Security
9.2.3. Karamba Security
9.2.4. Intel Corporation
9.2.5. NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC
9.2.6. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
9.2.7. Secunet AG
9.2.8. Escrypt Embedded Systems
9.2.9. Robert Bosch GmbH
9.2.10. GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74b6kq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-cybersecurity-market-to-2027---industry-analysis-trends-market-size-and-forecasts-301525898.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

