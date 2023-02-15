U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.52
    -15.61 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,960.88
    -128.39 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,938.43
    -21.71 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.62
    -8.29 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.50
    -0.56 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.20
    -20.20 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.30 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0675
    -0.0065 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7680
    +0.0070 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0169 (-1.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1810
    +1.1110 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,756.59
    +540.29 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.46
    +12.33 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,995.09
    +41.24 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market to Reach $17.73 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-PTM Analysis by BIS Research

·4 min read

Automotive cybersecurity solution providers are partnering with other key stakeholders and investing significantly toward the development of advanced automotive cybersecurity solutions to mitigate the growing number of cyber-attack vectors

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Automotive Cybersecurity Market - A Global and Regional Analysis.

BIS Research Logo
BIS Research Logo

According to this study, the global automotive cybersecurity market was valued at $2.76 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $17.73 billion by 2031.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for automotive cybersecurity:

  • Increase in the use of electronics per vehicle and a growing number of connected vehicles

  • Rising cyber threats owing to the increase in data and connectivity of vehicles

  • Rising sales of electric vehicles

The detailed study is a compilation of 143 market data tables and 23 figures spread through 250 pages.

Check out the detailed table of content here à

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1436&type=toc

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Dhrubajyoti Narayan, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The automotive cybersecurity market is likely to grow multi-fold during the forecast period, owing to the growing complexity and sophistication of new vehicle models in terms of vehicle connectivity. As the automotive industry is slowly entering the software-defined era, the demand for solutions to deal with various automotive attack vectors is expected to grow significantly. Moreover, initiatives by governments in the developed markets for connected and autonomous vehicles are also expected to boost the demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions. In terms of market rivalry/competition, established automotive cybersecurity solution providers are expected to face stiff competition from established and emerging cybersecurity solution providers entering the automotive industry."

Request a FREE sample of this report here à

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1436&type=download

Passenger Vehicles will Lead the Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market

BIS Research's study on the automotive cybersecurity market found that the automotive OEMs are working independently or in collaboration with other industry stakeholders to develop and offer cybersecurity solutions for their customers in the passenger vehicle category.

One of the major factors for the domination of passenger vehicles in the automotive cybersecurity market is the rapidly growing penetration of connected technologies in the passenger vehicle category.

With a growing number of electronic control units (ECUs) in new passenger vehicle models, the demand for cybersecurity solutions for the passenger vehicle category is only going to continue rising significantly.

Major Existing Industry Leaders in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are Argus Cyber Security Ltd., ESCRYPT GmbH, Karamba Security, ARILOU Automotive Cybersecurity, Vector Informatik GmbH, Mocana Corporation, Green Hills Software, Irdeto, Lear Corporation, DENSO Corporation, HARMAN International, Broadcom Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., Aptiv PLC, NXP Semiconductors, Synopsys, Inc., Upstream Security Ltd., Guardknox Cyber-Technologies Ltd., C2A-SEC Ltd., SafeRide Technologies Ltd., and VicOne Inc.

Recent Developments in the Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market

  • In October 2022, Denso Corporation, in collaboration with NTT Communications Corporation, announced the development of the vehicle security operation center (VSOC) in response to the increasing cyber threats against vehicles.

  • In September 2022, Argus Cyber Security Ltd. and Elektrobit launched EB zoneo SwithCore Shield pre-integrated solution embedded with intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) functionality with advanced network management systems for the next generation of vehicles.

  • In March 2020, ESCRYPT GmbH collaborated with the security division of NTT Ltd. to provide joint solutions, enabling the cyber resilience of vehicle fleets.

  • In March 2020, Argus Cyber Security Ltd. worked in collaboration with NXP Semiconductors to launch an integrated solution, enabling vehicles to protect Ethernet network communications. The solution uses Argus's Ethernet intrusion detection system (IDS) and NXP's S32G processor, which protects ADAS and modern service-oriented gateways, along with other mobility innovations.

  • In February 2020, Karamba Security launched its product XGuard 2.0, which is an embedded self-protection solution for automotive ECUs to protect the PikeOS hypervisor.

Want to learn more about the latest trends in connected vehicles? Speak to our analysts

Exclusive DeepTech MAPTM Analysis for Automotive by BIS Research:

In-Vehicle Payments Market

Vehicle Diagnostics Analytics Market

IoT Solutions for Micromobility Market

About BIS Research: 

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them with specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscapes.

Contact:

Head of Marketing
Email: media@bisresearch.com
Phone: +1-510-404-8135 
BIS Research Inc.
39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,
FREMONT CA 94538-1686
Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news 
Get Expert Insights @ https://community.insightmonk.com
Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research
Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-cybersecurity-market-to-reach-17-73-billion-by-2031--exclusive-deeptech-m-a-ptm-analysis-by-bis-research-301747597.html

SOURCE BIS Research

Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Warren Buffett's Company Boosted Its Stake In Only Three Major Companies in Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway, for the first time in years, neither added a brand new position nor fully liquidated an existing holding in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Marathon Oil (MRO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Marathon Oil (MRO) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • I will leave my daughter my house, but she doesn’t want to take over my $250,000 mortgage. Should she rent the house, or just sell it?

    My house is worth $450,000, with a loan balance of $248,000, which I had recently refinanced to a 3.35% mortgage rate. It is kind of you to give your daughter a financial leg-up by willing your home to her.

  • I've Got a $3 Million Portfolio. How Much Interest Will I Get Off It?

    When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Buffett's firm buys Apple, slashes chipmaker and bank stakes

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed several changes to its stock portfolio in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. Many investors follow the company's moves closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful investing record over the decades. Berkshire picked up nearly 21 million more shares in the iPhone maker during the final three months of last year to give it 915.6 million shares at the end of 2022.

  • The peak of this market rally is almost here, says JPMorgan. Time to ditch U.S. stocks, and buy these instead, says Wall Street giant.

    Once positioning recovers, Q1 is in our view likely to mark the high point of the market, says JPMorgan, one of last year's biggest bulls.

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • Buffett’s Quick $3.7 Billion Sale of TSMC Stock Spooks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaGunman Kills Three at

  • Chipmaker Blasts Into Buy Zone On IoT Expansion, 700% Growth

    As semiconductor stocks soar, GlobalFoundries inks a deal with GM to make chips and posts 700% growth. GFS stock soars on the news.

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • The 6-Month T-Bill Breaches 5%. It Hasn’t Been This High Since 2007.

    The rate on U.S. six-month Treasury bills surpassed 5% on Tuesday, meaning investors can earn even more on their short-term cash.

  • Vanguard Funds - 10 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 1/31/23 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Vanguard Municipal Money Mkt Inv A+ (A+) Vanguard NY Municipal Mny Mkt Inv VYFXX A+ (A+) Vanguard Market ...