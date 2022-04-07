Global Automotive Cybersecurity Markets, 2021-2022 & 2030: Rise in Complexity of Car's Electronic Systems & Cybersecurity Standards Becoming Mandatory Driving Opportunities
The protection of automobile electronic systems, communication networks, control algorithms, software, users, and underlying data against malicious attacks, damage, illegal access, or manipulation is known as automotive cybersecurity.
Hackers can target up to 50 distinct automotive IoT devices (computers) in modern vehicles. As a result, vehicle cybersecurity is crucial for vehicle safety. Automobiles are now connected gadgets with built-in cellular connectivity, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, allowing for remote start, find my car, and a variety of other apps. Cars are also vulnerable to hackers, owing to the advent of vehicle-t-infrastructure, vehicle-t-vehicle, vehicle-t-cloud, and vehicle-t-everything technology.
The report on the global automotive cybersecurity market focuses on current market trends and future growth opportunities of various offering such as software and hardware.
It categorizes the market in terms of security type into application security, network security, and endpoint security. It categorizes the market in terms of application into ADAS & safety, body control & comfort, infotainment, telematics, powertrain systems, and communication systems.
In addition, the report provides information on forms such as-vehicle, and external cloud services. Furthermore, it analyzes current trends of automotive cybersecurity across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Increasing need for automotive cybersecurity
Government initiatives for implementing connected car technology
Cybersecurity standards becoming mandatory
Restraints
Rise in development of common platforms leading to higher risks
The challenges in making secure applications
Opportunities
Enhancing vehicle security using adaptive security
Rise in complexity of car's electronic systems
KEY PLAYERS
Aptiv PLC
Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity
Continental AG
Denso Corporation
Guardknox
Harman International
Karamba Security
Robert Bosch GmbH
SafeRide Technologies
Vector Informatik GmbH
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Offering
Software
Hardware
By Security Type
Application Security
Network Security
Endpoint Security
By Application
ADAS & Safety
Body Control & Comfort
Infotainment
Telematics
Powertrain Systems
Communication Systems
By Form
In-Vehicle
External Cloud Service
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
