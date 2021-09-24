U.S. markets closed

Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Analysis 2021: Insurance Companies Acquire Considerable Share of the Market

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Analysis, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Analysis, 2021 research report depicts a deep dive market analysis of statistics of Global Automotive Data Monetization market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end-users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

Market Opportunities

The Global Automotive Data Monetization market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-26F. The growth of the market is attributed to owing to the factors such as a burgeoning number of hybrid and electric vehicles, escalating demand for the connected vehicle along with increasing investment by the market players in automotive data monetization along with rising use of data by the market players to develop products that reduce costs and enhance safety and security via data generated by cars, drivers, and mobility.

Market Segmentation

Insurance Companies Acquired Considerable market share

Based on End-User, Insurance companies acquired a considerable market share in the Global Automotive Data Monetization market. The growth is attributed to rising insurance companies' interest in data monetization as the data reveals driver behaviour patterns, vehicle safety features, maintenance, and driver lifestyle. Therefore, this is strongly contributing toward the growth of the Automotive Data Monetization market globally in the near future as revealed by this research report "Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Analysis, 2021".

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Automotive Data Monetization Market?
2. What is the region wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?
3. What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the Global Automotive Data Monetization Market?
4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in Global Automotive Data Monetization Market based on the competitive benchmarking matrix?
5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global Automotive Data Monetization Market study?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Preface

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Data Monetization Market

5. Use cases of technology in Global Automotive Data Monetization Market

6. Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

7. North America Automotive Data Monetization Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

8. South America Automotive Data Monetization Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

9. Europe Automotive Data Monetization Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

10. Middle East & Africa Automotive Data Monetization Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

11. Asia-Pacific Automotive Data Monetization Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

12. Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Policies, Regulations, Product Standards

13. Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Trends & Insights

14. Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Dynamics

15. Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Hotspot & Opportunities

16. Global Automotive Data Monetization Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth

17. Competition Outlook

18. Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • SAP SE

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Capgemini SE

  • Google Inc.

  • SW Solutions

  • Truata

  • Infosys

  • ADASTRA

  • Reltio

  • Viavi Solutions etc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihr0t1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-data-monetization-market-analysis-2021-insurance-companies-acquire-considerable-share-of-the-market-301384700.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

