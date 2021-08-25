U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

Global Automotive DC DC Converter Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Automotive DC DC Converter: Market Size. From $9. 94 billion in 2020, the global Automotive DC DC Converter market is projected to reach $34. 92 billion by 2028. Based on our analysis the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive DC DC Converter Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127674/?utm_source=GNW
0% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing includes, emerging modeling methodologies & control techniques, growing requirements for non–isolated pol converters and rising innovations for new architectures in dc-dc converters.

Global Automotive DC DC Converter Market: Market Dynamics

The number of control modules in vehicles such as electronic control units (ECU), DC-DC converters is increasing due to its need to manage the power at the point of load in each device. DC-DC converters mostly play a significant role in isolation and voltage conversion. The in-cabin infotainment and creation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) have curved vehicles into complex electronic systems on wheels that need multi-level and noise-free DC-DC converters. As automotive electronics remains to make advancements, there is an increasing demand for powering electronic components. The rising acceptance of energy-efficient electric vehicles to limit GHG emissions from the automotive industry, the necessity of better safety, fuel efficiency, and innovative driver assistance systems, and the rising demand for safety and connectivity features in passenger vehicles are propelling the demand for DC-DC converters across the automotive industry.

For instance, the vendors such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are using small technologies to decrease the size and surge competence of power conditioning systems used in electric vehicles. Power conditioners mainly consist of DC to DC converters.

On the other hand, the regulations and safety standards are likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, the rising number of data centers across the globe and the growing power requirements of networking infrastructure will further boost the automotive DC-DC converter market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive DC DC Converter

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative influence on the Automotive DC-DC Converter Market. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe effect on the universally incorporated automotive industry. The pandemic has affected a disturbance in the trades of Chinese parts, which rapidly hinged to large-scale manufacturing interruptions across Europe. In the US, closures of assembly plants are an addition to the strong pressure on a growing distraught global supply base where companies are at high risk of defaulting on treaties, potentially demanding banks to provide loans.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Segment, Dominate the Market in 2020

The passenger vehicle segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period. The growing demand for zero-emission vehicles is predictable to deliver growth openings for electrification in passenger vehicles and, in turn, propel the demand for the market. Automakers such as Tesla have set up local production facilities to increase cost benefits and upsurge sales and profitability in these areas.

By Geography

Europe Region is Leading in the Global Market Place

Europe is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to an increase in demand for electric vehicles. It is household to foremost automobile manufacturers such as Daimler AG BMW AG and Volkswagen AG and. In Europe, nearly all vehicles are fortified with EPS and start-stop systems. The growth in electrification of these components contributes to substantial demand for electrical and electronic components, including DC-DC converters.

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:

• Alps Electronics
• Aptiv
• Calsonic Kansei Corporation
• Continental AG
• Denso Corporation
• Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
• Infineon Technologies
• Panasonic Corporation
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• TDK Corporation
• Toyota Industries Corporation
• Valeo Group

List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:

North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe
• Germany
• U.K
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• New Zealand
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of Middle East
Latin America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
Rest of the World (RoW)
• South Africa
• Others
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127674/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


