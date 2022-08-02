U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Autofusion, Cox Automotive and SAP Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Dealer Management System Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market is projected to reach USD 6,030.87 million by 2027 from USD 3,225.69 million in 2021, at a CAGR 10.99% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

  • The Americas Automotive Dealer Management System Market size was estimated at USD 1,113.51 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,214.81 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.37% to reach USD 2,013.29 million by 2027.

  • The Asia-Pacific Automotive Dealer Management System Market size was estimated at USD 994.32 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,114.28 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.43% to reach USD 1,903.55 million by 2027.

  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Dealer Management System Market size was estimated at USD 1,117.86 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,245.46 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.20% to reach USD 2,114.02 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on automotive dealer management system identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Americas Automotive Dealer Management System Market
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Argentina
4.3. Brazil
4.4. Canada
4.5. Mexico
4.6. United States

5. Asia-Pacific Automotive Dealer Management System Market
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Australia
5.3. China
5.4. India
5.5. Indonesia
5.6. Japan
5.7. Malaysia
5.8. Philippines
5.9. Singapore
5.10. South Korea
5.11. Taiwan
5.12. Thailand

6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Dealer Management System Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. France
6.3. Germany
6.4. Italy
6.5. Netherlands
6.6. Qatar
6.7. Russia
6.8. Saudi Arabia
6.9. South Africa
6.10. Spain
6.11. United Arab Emirates
6.12. United Kingdom

7. Company Usability Profiles
7.1. Autofusion, Inc.
7.2. BiT Dealership Software, Inc.
7.3. Blue Skies Business Solutions Inc
7.4. CDK Global LLC
7.5. COGXIM Softwares Pvt. Ltd.
7.6. Cox Automotive Inc
7.7. ELVA BALTIC SIA
7.8. GaragePlug Inc.
7.9. Gateway DMS Pty Ltd
7.10. International Business Machines Corporation
7.11. Quorum Information Technologies Inc.
7.12. Ramco Systems Limited
7.13. RouteOne
7.14. SAP SE
7.15. Solera Holdings, Inc.
7.16. The Reynolds and Reynolds Company
7.17. Wipro Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pl3z90

Attachment

