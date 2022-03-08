U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market (2021 to 2026) - Surge in Demand for Tools and Equipment That Provide a Quick and Accurate Diagnosis of a Vehicle's Problems

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market
Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Workshop Equipment, Vehicle, Handheld Scan Tools (Scanner, Code Reader, Digital Pressure Tester, TPMS Tool, Battery Analyzer), Offering, Connectivity (wi-Fi, Bluetooth), Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is estimated to be USD 33.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 41.4 billion by 2026. An increase in the number of automotive workshops in organized as well as unorganized markets has resulted in the increased demand for tools and equipment that provide a quick and accurate diagnosis of a vehicle's problems.

The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is anticipated to see substantial growth in countries such as China, India, and Mexico, owing to the introduction of stringent emission regulations and the growing number of automotive workshops. This has encouraged the manufacturers to develop different diagnostic scan tools per the requirements of the end-users. The diagnostic equipment/hardware segment is estimated to dominate the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in terms of value, followed by diagnostic software.

The increasing demand for advanced technologies and the rising role of electronics in the automobile industry is a major factor driving the market for automotive diagnostic scan tools. However, the high cost of diagnostic equipment and deficiency of skilled laborers are inhibiting the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

The Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in terms of value.

The diagnostic equipment/hardware segment is estimated to be the largest segment, by value, of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in the trend of integrating advanced features in vehicles and consumer preference for high-end cars.

Diagnostic equipment/hardware plays a significant role in workshop diagnostic scans such as wheel alignment, pressure leak detection, and pain scan equipment, among others. It includes a computer/laptop, gadgets, and other electronic devices that provide output for the processed data by diagnostic software. However, the diagnostic software segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to advancements in remote diagnostics which will demand sophisticated software shortly.

The passenger car segment is estimated to dominate the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

The market for automotive diagnostic scan tools in passenger cars is expected to grow at a significant rate, particularly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. The growing economy, favorable financial environment, high disposable income, and increasing vehicle production are factors fostering the growth of the passenger car segment in the Asia Pacific.

The market growth in the region can also be attributed to the adoption of advanced features in vehicles, which has fueled the demand for diagnostic scan tools. The growing economy, favorable financial environment, high disposable income, and increasing vehicle production across the globe are the factors fostering the growth of the passenger car market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, by value, over the projected period from 2021 to 2026. The growing number of independent aftermarket repair shops, the increasing complexity of in-vehicle electronics, and stringent emission norms are the factors fostering the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

This report estimates and forecasts the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market size in terms of volume and value. The market volume is provided in terms of thousand units, whereas the market value is provided in terms of USD (million/billion). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and critical issues in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Sales of Passenger Cars

  • Increasing Technological Advancements in Automobiles

  • Rise in Stringent Emission Norm to Prevent Environmental Impact

Restraints

  • High Initial Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Tools

  • Lack of Skilled Workforce

Opportunities

  • Consumer Preference for High-End Cars

  • Vehicle Inspection Mandates

Challenges

  • Lack of Awareness Towards Vehicle Technologies Updates

  • Outdated Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools

Companies Mentioned

  • Actia

  • Alldata

  • Ampro Testing Machines

  • Autel Intelligent Technology Corporation

  • AVL

  • Continental AG

  • Crawford United Corporation

  • Denso

  • DG Technologies

  • Dsa Daten-Und Systemtechnik GmbH

  • Dspace GmbH

  • Fluke Corporation

  • Horiba

  • Hunter

  • Kpit

  • Mbl Impex

  • Noregon

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • SGS

  • Siemens

  • Snap-On

  • Softing

  • Vector Informatik

  • Vogelsang & Benning



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yptxc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


