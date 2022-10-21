U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,651.75
    -23.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,219.00
    -134.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,985.25
    -105.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.50
    -8.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.47
    -1.04 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,624.00
    -12.80 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    18.29
    -0.40 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9762
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.33
    -0.43 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1144
    -0.0091 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.9590
    +0.8690 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,995.91
    -128.38 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.31
    -2.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.69
    -54.22 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Global Automotive Differential Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring BorgWarner, Dana, Eaton and Hyundai Wia Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Differential Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global automotive differential market.

The global automotive differential is expected to grow from $19.20 billion in 2021 to $20.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The automotive differential market is expected to reach $25.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the automotive differential market are American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. (AAM), BorgWarner Inc., Dana Incorporated, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hyundai Wia Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, Linamar Corporation, Melrose Industries PLC, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, GKN plc, Drexler Automotive GmbH, Neapco Inc., Magna International Inc., PowerTrax, Auburn Gear Inc., Honda Motor Company Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, The General Motors Company, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co. Ltd. (PPF), R.T. Quaife Engineering Ltd., and Tianjin Tanhas Technology Co. Ltd.

The automotive differential market consists of sales of automotive differential products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transfer power from the engine to the perpendicularly positioned wheels so that wheels on the same axle can rotate at different speeds and enable cars to turn. They're also the components through which a rotating driveshaft can change direction. A differential is a gear system that requires little maintenance and typically lasts the whole life of the vehicle.

The main types of automotive differentials are locking differentials, limited-slip differentials (LSD), open differentials, and torque vectoring differentials. The electronic limited-slip differential is used to eliminate the uneven power distribution in the vehicles. An electronic limited-slip differential bridges the gap between the full All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system and a two-wheel-drive differential system. The various types of drive include front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4wd). The various vehicles where they're used are passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive differential market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive differential market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive differential market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive differential market statistics, including automotive differential industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive differential market share, detailed automotive differential market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive differential industry. This automotive differential market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rapidly expanding demand for SUVs is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive differential market going forward. SUVs (sport utility vehicles) are four-wheel-drive vehicles that can be driven over various types of roads. Differentials are a crucial part of all types of vehicles, including SUVs, as they transfer the power from the engines to the wheels and let the wheels spin at different speeds, which helps the vehicle turn smoothly without losing stability or slipping.

For instance, according to the international energy agency, a France-based intergovernmental organization, SUV sales have grown by 10% from 2020 to 2021, and SUVs are on course to become 45% of global car sales. Therefore, rapidly expanding demand for SUVs will drive the automotive differential.

Technology development is the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive differential market. Major companies operating in the automotive differential market are developing and launching new technologies such as differentials with enhanced performance and functionality.

The countries covered in the automotive differential market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Differential Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Differential Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Automotive Differential

5. Automotive Differential Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Automotive Differential Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Automotive Differential Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Automotive Differential Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Automotive Differential Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Electronic Limited-Slip Differential (ELSD)

  • Locking Differential

  • Limited-Slip Differential (LSD)

  • Open Differential

  • Torque Vectoring Differential

6.2. Global Automotive Differential Market, Segmentation By Drive, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

  • Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)/Four Wheel Drive (4WD)

6.3. Global Automotive Differential Market, Segmentation By Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Electric Vehicles

7. Automotive Differential Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Automotive Differential Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Automotive Differential Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vh1pz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Forget Tesla: Here Are 2 Lesser-Known EV Stocks to Watch

    Everyone knows by now that electric vehicles (EVs) are the future and sector leader Tesla is already a world-famous brand. While those that cottoned on early to the opportunity have done well by backing Tesla, the sector presents plenty of other opportunities for investors, especially now that government policies are tilting heavily in EVs’ favor. Recent times have seen the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which contains initiatives and tax credits to help accelerate EV adoption, whi

  • The 'oil piggy bank' is running low — but President Biden says he'll replenish it when prices hit a range of $67 to $72 a barrel. Will the plan work?

    It leaves the U.S. with an emergency supply that will only last for 20 days.

  • California breaks another record of electric car sales

    If you think you’re seeing a lot more Tesla cars on the roads, you’re right, as the automaker accounts for more than half of the record number of electric cars sold so far this year, according to the California Energy Commission.

  • Flying car by California startup Alef attracts early Tesla investor

    The concept of a flying car is not new - inventors have been trying to add wings to wheeled motor vehicles for decades, with only limited success. Jim Dukhovny, founder of Alef Aeronautics, hopes to change that equation. Alef’s Model A, which is just emerging from a seven-year gestation period, looks less like the flying cars in old movies and more like Bruce Willis' flying taxi in the 1997 film "The Fifth Element."

  • Shares of Carvana Remain in a Major Decline

    Online used car retailer Carvana has fallen hard in recent months but more declines probably lie ahead. Let's check the charts. In this daily bar chart of CVNA, below, we needed to use a Log scale to show the extent of the decline.

  • Tesla's next car to be smaller, cheaper to build, Elon Musk promises

    Elon Musk says Tesla has a new, smaller, cheaper platform on the way. Eventually.

  • Analysts are Revising Prices Targets for These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that recently received revised price targets from analysts. If you want to see some other companies on the list, go directly to Analysts are Revising Prices Targets for These 5 Stocks. U.S. stocks inched lower on Thursday morning as the 10-year Treasury yield […]

  • Solid Gas Sales, Fat Fuel Margins Stoke 'Walmart Of Gas Stations' Ahead Of Earnings

    Selling gas is generally a low-margin business. Historically, sales from the stations' convenience stores helps to bolster profit margins for the chains.

  • 11 Best Metal Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 best metal stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the metals sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Metal Stocks to Invest In. Metals and precious metals have been on the rise as far as […]

  • TheStreet's Market Open: UK PM Resigns, Tesla Slumps on Earnings - Watch Live

    Here's what to watch during Thursday trading following the resignation of U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss and disappointing earnings from Tesla.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $22.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day.

  • ‘Strikingly Tight’ Copper Market Belies Price Drop, Miner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper prices don’t reflect a “strikingly tight” physical market, according to the world’s largest publicly-traded producer of the metal used in everything from computer chips to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTru

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10%

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) Chair said Mark Liu at the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association's annual convention. While the chips sector is already bracing for sagging demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a stricter situation sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplie

  • Boston Beer (SAM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Boston Beer (SAM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 20.89% and 4.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

    Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $10.99, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Freeport-McMoRan shares rally after profit beats expectations

    LME copper has given up 30% since touching a record peak in March, largely holding in a range between $7,200 and $8,000 since end-August, pressured by COVID-19 flare-ups in China, the world's biggest metal consumer. Freeport nevertheless forecast rising demand for the red metal due to copper's use in renewable energy products and said none of its customers have scaled back orders. "We certainly have no problem selling copper," Freeport Chief Executive Richard Adkerson told investors on a conference call.

  • Renault says price hikes help sales grow in Q3, confirms outlook

    Renault said on Friday its sales rose to 9.8 billion euros ($9.57 billion) in the third quarter as price increases allowed the French carmaker to more than offset a fall in the number of cars sold from the previous year. Overall group revenues grew by 20.5% when adjusted for the disposal of its former Russian unit Avtovaz, Renault said, adding that it had recorded its best-ever price effect as quarterly vehicle sales decreased by 2.4% from last year. Renault's third-quarter sales figure of 9.8 billion euros was in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company.

  • The Kroger-Albertsons merger raises one big question: Why now?

    In one of the biggest deals in the history of the US grocery industry, Kroger last week said that it plans to buy rival Albertsons for $24.6 billion.

  • General Motors May Make a Midsize Hummer EV Truck

    General Motors could follow up the release of the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV with a fully-electric midsize truck. The U.S. automaker is considering adding a smaller Hummer EV given the runaway success of the revived brand and latest demand for lower-emission cars, according to Bloomberg.

  • Hyundai's Stunning New Flagship Sedan Will Make You Say, Genesis Who?

    The Grandeur was previously sold in the U.S. as the Azera, and this new generation features a daring design both inside and out.