U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,585.61
    -3.23 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,265.85
    +26.66 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,420.01
    -6.18 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,688.89
    -4.02 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.36
    -1.99 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.00
    -8.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.98
    -0.51 (-2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9694
    -0.0012 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9350
    -0.0040 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1076
    +0.0100 (+0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8850
    +1.0860 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,088.15
    -34.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.83
    +0.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Drive Shafts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800025/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Automotive Drive Shafts Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Drive Shafts estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
- The Automotive Drive Shafts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Carbon Fiber Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
- In the global Carbon Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$503.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$750.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
Advanced Composite Products & Technology, Inc.
American Axle Manufacturing Inc
Bailey Morris Limited
Dana Incorporated
Fortune Cross (Thailand) Company Limited
GKN plc
Hyundai Wia Corporation
IFA Group
JTEKT Corporation
Meritor, Inc.
Mohit Engineers Pvt. Ltd
Neapco Inc
Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd
NTN Corporation
Shanghai GKN Driveshafts (SDS)
SHOWA CORPORATION
Trelleborg AB
Wanxiang America Corporation
Xuchang Yuangdong Driveshaft Co., Ltd
YAMADA MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800025/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Drive Shafts - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Review of the Changing Automobile Business Models & the
Growing Role of Innovative Component Suppliers
COVID-19, A Rude Interruption to the Fairly Healthy Pre-COVID
Outlook. Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019 to 2022
As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It
Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the
Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per
100 People) As of February 2021 by country
Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for
Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand Send Production
Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across
Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to
Historic Highs
Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth in
Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017,
2019, 2020, and 2022
COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain &
Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management &
Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Managemen
How Are OEMs Responding as They Walk Through the Ruins of the
Automotive Supply Chain Left Behind by the Pandemic?
The Pandemic Fast Tracks a Mobility Future With Autonomous
Vehicles
Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even in the Post
Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for ?Shared Mobility? is
a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars & Taxis: Global
Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017,
2018, 2019, 2020
Engineering Significance of Drive Shafts in Automobiles:
Definition, Scope, Types, Importance & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Outlook 2021 & Beyond
Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth
Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions:
Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year
2021
Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
Hollow Drive Shaft to Spur Growth
Asia-Pacific to Record Impressive Revenue Growth
Opportunities Amid Challenges for Commercial Vehicles Brings
Hope for Growth in the Drive Shafts Market
Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong
Production Centers for CVs
An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth
in Sales of Drive Shafts: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales (In
000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Lightweighting Turns the Spotlight on Lightweight Innovations
in Drive Shafts
Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting
Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Drive
Shaft Designs: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
A Special Focus on Carbon Fiber Drive Shafts
EVs Open Up Attractive Opportunities for Drive Shaft Innovations
Favorable Outlook for EVs
Drive Shafts for EVs: A Review
Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Drive Shaft
Manufacturers: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In
Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022
Heathy Outlook for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicles Bodes Well
for Market Growth
Development of Advanced Sensors for Drive Shafts: A Key Trend
Manufacturers? Focus on Advanced Driveshaft Systems for
Increase Driveline Efficiency

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hotchkiss by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Hotchkiss by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hotchkiss by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Flexible by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexible by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Torque Tube by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Torque Tube by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Torque Tube by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: China Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: France Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: France Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Drive Shafts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: UK Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and
Carbon Fiber - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and
Torque Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 118: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800025/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Suppliers Halt Operations at Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker

    Chip-equipment suppliers are pulling out staff based at China’s leading memory-chip maker as they assess the impact of U.S. semiconductor-export restrictions.

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • Marks & Spencer to close one in four bigger stores amid rising costs

    The retailer said it would close 67 full line stores.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC reduces estimated growth in global oil demand

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at how oil markets are faring amid OPEC+ reducing global oil demand growth and its announcement that it plans to cut production.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • RBC under investigation by Competition Bureau over climate claims

    The Competition Bureau of Canada confirmed an investigation into Royal Bank of Canada that, based on a document seen by Yahoo Finance Canada, focuses on "certain marketing practices" at Royal Bank.

  • A shocking number of baby boomers and Generation X plan to work past 70—or forever

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Promising Industry

    With drillers returning to the oil patches, demand for oilfield services has improved significantly, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas- Field Services industry bright again. Among the frontrunners that might make the most of the improving business scenario are SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP.

  • Diesel Markets Are Spiking and It’s Not Even Winter Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Diesel prices are soaring in Europe and the US, spurring a fresh bout of inflationary pressure ahead of a winter that is expected to see major supply disruption.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable US Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents R

  • Senator Warren Leads Congressional Group's Probe Into Bitcoin Mining Energy Use in Texas

    Seven Democrats are asking Texas grid operator how bitcoin mining is impacting the state.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Logitech, LG Display, Stratasys and Vuzix

    Logitech, LG Display, Stratasys and Vuzix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Build Your Own Estate Inventory

    When someone passes away, it may be necessary for their estate to go through probate. This is a court-supervised process in which someone's estate is settled, outstanding debts are paid and assets are distributed to the deceased person's heirs. An … Continue reading → The post What Is Included in an Estate Inventory? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some relief could be on the way

    U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices posted their weakest reading in nearly 2-1/2 years as supply chains improved further, offering some hope in the battle against inflation. The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday also suggested that producers could be struggling to pass on higher prices, with a measure of changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers barely rising last month. Prices for intermediate goods and services also increased moderately.