Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027

What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Automotive Drive Shafts Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Drive Shafts estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

- The Automotive Drive Shafts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.

- Carbon Fiber Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR

- In the global Carbon Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$503.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$750.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Drive Shafts - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Review of the Changing Automobile Business Models & the

Growing Role of Innovative Component Suppliers

COVID-19, A Rude Interruption to the Fairly Healthy Pre-COVID

Outlook. Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019 to 2022

As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It

Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the

Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per

100 People) As of February 2021 by country

Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for

Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand Send Production

Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across

Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to

Historic Highs

Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth in

Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017,

2019, 2020, and 2022

COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain &

Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management &

Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Managemen

How Are OEMs Responding as They Walk Through the Ruins of the

Automotive Supply Chain Left Behind by the Pandemic?

The Pandemic Fast Tracks a Mobility Future With Autonomous

Vehicles

Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even in the Post

Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for ?Shared Mobility? is

a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars & Taxis: Global

Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017,

2018, 2019, 2020

Engineering Significance of Drive Shafts in Automobiles:

Definition, Scope, Types, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Outlook 2021 & Beyond

Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth

Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions:

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year

2021

Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top

Priorities After the Pandemic

Hollow Drive Shaft to Spur Growth

Asia-Pacific to Record Impressive Revenue Growth

Opportunities Amid Challenges for Commercial Vehicles Brings

Hope for Growth in the Drive Shafts Market

Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong

Production Centers for CVs

An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth

in Sales of Drive Shafts: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales (In

000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Lightweighting Turns the Spotlight on Lightweight Innovations

in Drive Shafts

Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting

Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Drive

Shaft Designs: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

A Special Focus on Carbon Fiber Drive Shafts

EVs Open Up Attractive Opportunities for Drive Shaft Innovations

Favorable Outlook for EVs

Drive Shafts for EVs: A Review

Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Drive Shaft

Manufacturers: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In

Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022

Heathy Outlook for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicles Bodes Well

for Market Growth

Development of Advanced Sensors for Drive Shafts: A Key Trend

Manufacturers? Focus on Advanced Driveshaft Systems for

Increase Driveline Efficiency



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

