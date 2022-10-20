Global Automotive E-Horizon Market Report 2022: Growing Need to Curb Vehicle Emissions Driving Sector

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive E-Horizon Market, By ICE Vehicles (Excluding Autonomous), Electric Vehicles (Excluding Autonomous), Autonomous Vehicles and By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive e-horizon market is anticipated to register growth at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. E-Horizon refers to the cloud-based data management service that offers a variety of use-cases to increase the safety and eco-efficiency of the vehicle along with improving the riding pleasure.

E-Horizon systems include predictive powertrain control for maximizing the fuel efficiency, adaptive lighting, object recognition, adaptive cruise control, and lane assistance. As a result, electronic horizon system is gaining wide traction across the world by the vehicle manufacturers for making the driving experience safer and fuel-efficient.



Increasing Incidences of Road Accidents Boost E-Horizon System Adoption



The rising cases of road accidents across the world is driving the demand for e-horizon systems. According to a report by the WHO, road accidents are one of the primary problems as crashes kill more than 1.25 million people and severely injure nearly 50 million people a year. 90% of such casualties occur in developing nations. The automotive e-horizon system helps in predicting the future events by aggregating and delivering both continental as well as third party map content and providing the data on road surface condition. Moreover, automotive e-horizon provides updated information on weather-related content, weather-related road hazards, and speed limits. As a result, these systems are increasingly being employed by the vehicle manufacturers across the globe.



Growing Need to Curb Vehicle Emissions to Increase e-Horizon Adoption



E-horizon optimizes performance and safety in both passenger and commercial vehicles by providing real time data related to traffic conditions. Therefore, drivers are able to save fuel even in the slow-moving traffic. Moreover, the introduction of advanced e-horizon system by the leading companies is also supporting the market growth. For instance, Continental AG has launched advanced e-Horizon that uses detailed topographic route data and GPS signal to send information about the condition of the road ahead to the control units in the vehicles. Thereafter, the control units automatically adjust the vehicle's speed and driving style. Vehicles with Continental's static e-Horizon are able to save nearly 1.5 billion liters of diesel, equivalent to more than 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. As a result, they are extensively supported and promoted by the governments of several nations as well, which is propelling the growth of global e-horizon market.



Report Scope



In this report, global automotive e-horizon market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Automotive E-Horizon Market, by ICE Vehicles

Automotive E-Horizon Market, by Electric Vehicles

Automotive E-Horizon Market, by Autonomous

Automotive E-Horizon Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Ongoing Research on Automotive E-Horizon



5. Patents Filed by Companies on Automotive E-Horizon



6. Global Automotive E-Horizon Market Potential, 2022-2030



7. Market Dynamics



8. Market Trends and Developments



9. Other Technological Solutions for Automotive E-Horizon



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape (Major Countries)



11. Companies Involved in Automotive E-Horizon



12. Future of Automotive E-Horizon- Qualitative Insights



Companies Mentioned

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

HERE

Telenav Inc.

Elektrobitx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gzk9j

