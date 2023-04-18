Global Automotive Electronics Market to 2030: Rising Need for Driverless Automobiles Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Automotive Electronics Market

Global Automotive Electronics Market

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Electronic Control Unit, Sensors, Current Carrying Devices), By Application, By Sales Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive electronics market size is expected to reach USD 468,165.7 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

CONTINENTAL AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Hella Gmbh & Co. Kgaa (Hella)

Infineon Technologies AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Visteon Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

Increased safety and security concerns would fuel demand for car electronics as governments around the world try to reduce the number of road fatalities.

The growing need for driverless automobiles, electric vehicles, and cutting-edge vehicle technologies is also anticipated to drive the automotive electronics industry. Some of the notable technologically cutting-edge features that are anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period include alcohol ignition interlocks, emergency call systems, and accident data recorder systems.



Advanced safety systems with functions like automated emergency braking and blind-spot recognition are now more widely used since they are more affordable. The use of automotive ECUs and sensors used in these systems is then anticipated to increase, driving the growth of the automotive electronics industry throughout the course of the forecast period.

Additionally, these characteristics follow government laws and policies and are thought to open the door for the adoption of autonomous vehicles. The electronic operations in these vehicles are controlled by ECUs and sensors, which raises the need for these parts.



The automotive electronics industry is also affected by the recent semiconductor chip shortages globally. The automakers have been severely impacted by the shortage of semiconductor chips, which has forced them to temporarily cease production in their facilities as a result of the pandemic supply-chain gyrations and escalating demand.



The Asia Pacific regional market captured around 41.3% of the overall automotive electronics demand in 2022 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The demand in Asia Pacific is largely fulfilled by China, India, and Japan. China is the world's largest manufacturing hub and one of the fastest-growing economies. The Chinese automotive manufacturers are leveraging favorable market conditions to take the lead and dominate the market. Moreover, the Make in India campaign is expected to draw investments in the automotive sector, thus boosting the demand for automotive electronics.



Automotive Electronics Market Report Highlights

Story continues

In terms of component, the sensors segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of around 9.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to favorable government initiatives for passenger safety and security in various regions

In terms of application, the safety system segment emerged as the largest segment in 2022. Increasing customer awareness about technological changes related to safety equipment in vehicles is expected to act as a potential driver for the growth of the safety systems segment

In terms of sales channel, OEM emerged as the largest segment in 2022 owing to the increased durability and shelf-life of electronic components

The Asia Pacific regional market held the largest revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing production of vehicles in India, China, and Japan.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $244954.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $468165.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Automotive Electronics- Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Automotive Electronics Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Automotive Electronics Industry Analysis - PESTLE

3.5 Automotive Electronics Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Automotive Electronics Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the following:

4.2.1 Electronic Control Unit

4.2.2 Sensors

4.2.3 Current Carrying Devices

4.2.4 Others



Chapter 5 Automotive Electronics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the following:

5.2.1 ADAS

5.2.2 Infotainment

5.2.3 Body Electronics

5.2.4 Safety Systems

5.2.5 Powertrain Electronics



Chapter 6 Automotive Electronics Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Sales Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the following:

6.2.1 OEM

6.2.2 Aftermarket



Chapter 7 Automotive Electronics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Key Company Analysis, 2022

8.2 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svihir

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



