U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.25
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,157.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,002.25
    -42.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.70
    -3.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.20
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.70
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.97
    +0.25 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3807
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7680
    +0.2280 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,161.28
    +294.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.94
    +905.26 (+373.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.95
    +28.91 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Global Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution (Software, Services, Equipment/Hardware), by Emission Equipment, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive emission test equipment market size is expected to reach USD 971.9 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for automotive emission test systems is estimated to increase owing to stringent regulations associated with vehicle exhaust emissions and soaring need for regular periodic technical inspections (PTI) that are aimed at regulating gaseous emissions from exhaust vehicles. Rising concerns to limit adverse environmental effects caused by passenger and light-duty vehicles are also expected to drive the automotive emission test equipment market over the forecast period.

The emission test equipment segment held the largest share in the automotive emission test system market in 2018. It is likely to maintain its dominance in through 2025, on account of surging demand for testing equipment worldwide, especially from automobile manufacturers. Furthermore, the emission test services segment in the automotive emission test system market is a developed business sector across the U.S. and EU member nations. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing demand for service centers owing to emission targets mentioned by governments of EU countries.

Asia Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to surging adoption of emission norms and growing emphasis on ensuring that automobile manufacturers comply with the same, especially in developing countries such as China and India. These countries are focusing extensively on regulating, monitoring, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in order to cut down adverse effects on environment due to excessive GHG emissions by vehicle exhaust systems.

The adoption rate of periodic technical inspections, vehicle emission norms & standards, and inspection & maintenance programs is high in Europe and North America. European countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Finland are already following vehicle emission stringent rules & regulations and have laid down strict standards & norms so as to regulate GHG emissions and other hazardous effects of pollutants emitted by vehicle exhaust systems. Therefore, Europe spearheaded the global vehicle emission test system market in 2018 owing to presence of several testing equipment manufacturers and emission testing service providers.

Key market participants in the global automotive emission test equipment market include HORIBA, Ltd., Opus Inspection, TUV Nord Group, Gemco Equipment Ltd, and TEXA S.p.A.

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Report Highlights

  • The emission test software segment is anticipated to register considerable growth over the forecast period. The software is used to analyze and measure data conducted through various test & inspection system.

  • The demand for opacity meters/smoke meters is estimated to increase over the coming years, as these devices are used to measure optical properties of smoke emitted by diesel engines.

  • Europe was the highest revenue-generating regional market in 2018 owing to domicile of a large number of emission testing equipment manufacturers, software developers, and related service providers.

  • Some of the key participants in the vehicle emission test system market are SGS SA, Sierra Instruments, Inc., Gordon-Darby, Inc., Wager Company, and Applus+..

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation
3.2 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Size & Growth Prospects
3.3 Automotive Emission Test Equipment - Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1 Development of transportation sector & improving standards of life
3.3.1.2 Strong political agendas & stringent regulations to limit greenhouse gas emissions
3.3.1.3 Demand for opacity meters in the inspection & maintenance (I&M) and Periodic Technical Inspection (PTI) programs
3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2.1 Nonadherence to stringent vehicle emission testing norms
3.4 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market - PEST Analysis
3.6 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market - Key Opportunities Prioritized (Growth Prospect Penetration Mapping Index)
3.7 Qualitative insights on vehicle inspection & maintenance systems in the U.S. and Periodic Technical Testing in Europe
3.7.1 Information on regulations/standards/policies/programs on vehicle inspection & maintenance in the U.S.
3.7.2 Information on regulations/standards/policies/programs on vehicle inspection & maintenance, periodic technical inspection of vehicles in Europe
3.8 List of other industry participants
3.8.1 Emission test equipment/component (OEM/Reseller), software, services, solution providers
3.8.2 Manufacturers/Suppliers/Vendors of automotive emission test equipment/players involved in the supply of the centralized testing equipment for the vehicle garages
3.9 Impact of COVID - 19 on the Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market

Chapter 4 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Solution Outlook
4.1 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market, By Solution, 2020 & 2028
4.2 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Solutions
4.2.1 Emission test equipment market, by region, 2017 - 2028
4.2.2 Emission test software market, by region, 2017 - 2028
4.2.3 Emission test services market, by region, 2017 - 2028

Chapter 5 Automotive Emission Test Emission Equipment Outlook
5.1 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market, By Emission Equipment, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Automotive Emission Test Emission Equipment
5.2.1 Opacity meters/smoke meters market, by region, 2017 - 2028
5.2.2 Other vehicle emission test system equipment/components market, by region, 2017 - 2028

Chapter 6 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Regional Outlook

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Solution Providers
7.2 Automotive Service Garage
7.2.1 Company overview
7.2.2 Product benchmarking
7.3 ECOM America, Ltd.
7.3.1 Company overview
7.3.2 Product benchmarking
7.4 Envco
7.4.1 Company overview
7.4.2 Product benchmarking
7.5 ETAS
7.5.1 Company overview
7.5.2 Financial performance
7.5.3 Product benchmarking
7.5.4 Strategic initiatives
7.6 Gordon - Darby, Inc.
7.6.1 Company overview
7.6.2 Product benchmarking
7.7 HORIBA, Ltd.
7.7.1 Company overview
7.7.2 Financial performance
7.7.3 Product benchmarking
7.7.4 Strategic initiatives
7.8 Opus Inspection
7.8.1 Company overview
7.8.2 Financial performance
7.8.3 Product benchmarking
7.8.4 Strategic initiatives
7.9 SGS SA
7.9.1 Company overview
7.9.2 Financial performance
7.9.3 Product benchmarking
7.10 Sierra Instruments, Inc.
7.10.1 Company overview
7.10.2 Product benchmarking
7.11 TSI
7.11.1 Company overview
7.11.2 Product benchmarking
7.11.3 Strategic initiatives
7.12 TUV NORD GROUP
7.12.1 Company overview
7.12.2 Financial performance
7.12.3 Product benchmarking
7.13 VdTUV - Verband der TUV e.V.
7.13.1 Company overview
7.13.2 Product benchmarking
7.13.3 Automotive Emission Test Equipment - Opacity Meter/Smoke Meter Providers
7.14 AVL LIST GmbH
7.14.1 Company overview
7.14.2 Product benchmarking
7.14.3 Strategic initiatives
7.15 Beryl Technologies, LLC
7.15.1 Company overview
7.15.2 Product benchmarking
7.16 CalTest Instruments
7.16.1 Company overview
7.16.2 Product benchmarking
7.17 CPS Products Inc.
7.17.1 Company overview
7.17.2 Product benchmarking
7.18 Gemco Equipment Ltd.
7.18.1 Company overview
7.18.2 Product benchmarking
7.18.3 Strategic initiatives
7.19 Keika Ventures, LLC
7.19.1 Company overview
7.19.2 Product benchmarking
7.20 MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG
7.20.1 Company overview
7.20.2 Product benchmarking
7.20.3 Strategic initiatives
7.21 Newturn Autotech Pvt. Ltd.
7.21.1 Company overview
7.21.2 Product benchmarking
7.22 Red Mountain, Inc.
7.22.1 Company overview
7.22.2 Product benchmarking
7.23 Robert Bosch UK Holdings Ltd.
7.23.1 Company overview
7.23.2 Product benchmarking
7.23.3 Strategic initiatives
7.24 Testo SE & Co. KGaA
7.24.1 Company overview
7.24.2 Product benchmarking
7.25 Tsukasa Sokken Co., Ltd.
7.25.1 Company overview
7.25.2 Product benchmarking
7.26 Wager Company
7.26.1 Company overview
7.26.2 Product benchmarking
7.26.3 Automotive Emission Test Equipment - Additional Company Profiles (Solution Providers)
7.27 Hella Gutmann Solutions GmbH
7.27.1 Company overview
7.27.2 Financial performance
7.27.3 Product benchmarking
7.28 CAPELEC
7.28.1 Company overview
7.28.2 Product benchmarking
7.28.3 Strategic initiatives
7.29 Premier Diagnostics
7.29.1 Company overview
7.29.2 Product benchmarking
7.30 Saxon Junkalor GmbH
7.30.1 Company overview
7.30.2 Product benchmarking
7.31 WOW! Wurth Online World GmbH
7.31.1 Company overview
7.31.2 Financial performance
7.31.3 Product benchmarking
7.32 MAHLE Aftermarket Italy S.p.A. (Brain Bee AG)
7.32.1 Company overview
7.32.2 Financial performance
7.32.3 Product benchmarking
7.32.4 Strategic initiatives
7.33 Crypton
7.33.1 Company overview
7.33.2 Product benchmarking
7.34 Snap-on Incorporated
7.34.1 Company overview
7.34.2 Financial performance
7.34.3 Product benchmarking
7.34.4 Strategic initiatives
7.35 TEN Automotive Equipment Ltd
7.35.1 Company overview
7.35.2 Product benchmarking
7.36 Sensors, Inc.
7.36.1 Company overview
7.36.2 Product benchmarking
7.36.3 Strategic initiatives
7.37 Applus+
7.37.1 Company overview
7.37.2 Financial performance
7.37.3 Product benchmarking
7.37.4 Strategic initiatives
7.38 TECNOMOTOR
7.38.1 Company overview
7.38.2 Product benchmarking
7.39 ATT Nussbaum Pruftechnik GmbH
7.39.1 Company overview
7.39.2 Product benchmarking
7.40 Gemco Equipment Ltd (Bradbury)
7.40.1 Company overview
7.40.2 Product benchmarking
7.41 TEXA S.p.A.
7.41.1 Company overview
7.41.2 Product benchmarking
7.41.3 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5y8g

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Oil Steadies With Report Pointing to Shrinking U.S. Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after jumping the most in almost three weeks as an industry report pointed to shrinking U.S. gasoline and crude inventories.Futures in New York traded near $68 a barrel after closing 2.7% higher on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported motor fuel stockpiles fell by 1.11 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That would be the fourth weekly draw, the longest run of declines since September, if confirmed by official figures

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 11th, 2021

    Following Bitcoin’s pullback on Tuesday, a Bitcoin move back through to $46,000 levels would be needed to support the broader crypto market.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. The assets are among gas projects with declining production and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.

  • French retailer Carrefour to launch $1.9 billion sale of Taiwan business -sources

    French retailer Carrefour is planning to launch a sale of its Taiwan business, which is valued at around 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the coming weeks, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The supermarket chain operator has hired Morgan Stanley to run the sale, which is expected to kick off after the summer, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. Carrefour has approached a number of potential buyers, including private equity firms, to gauge their interest, the people said.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Porsche SE faces U.S. lawsuit over dieselgate scandal

    Porsche SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, is facing a lawsuit in the United States over claims related to the carmaker's diesel emissions scandal. The suit, filed with the Supreme Court of the state of New York in April, targets Porsche SE as well as former members of the management and supervisory boards of Volkswagen, Porsche SE said in its half-year report. Porsche SE, which holds 31.4% of Volkswagen, did not identify the plaintiffs and did not detail or quantify possible claims, saying the action had not yet been served.

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 10th, 2021

    Following Monday’s rally, steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would deliver further upside for the majors on the day.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • Joint Venture with Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos backed Company

    Bluejay, the AIM and FSE listed, and OCTQB (ticker: BLLYF) traded, exploration and development company with projects in Greenland and Finland, has signed a joint venture agreement ('JV' or the 'Agreement') with KoBold Metals ('KoBold'), at the Company's Disko-Nuussuaq nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum magmatic massive sulphide project ('Disko' or the 'Disko Project') in Central West Greenland.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • I Want to See a Bit More Bottoming Price Action on LyondellBasell

    During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about LyondellBasell : "It trades for just five times earnings, yet yields 4.7%," and Cramer called that stock "an incredible bargain.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking after Alibaba scandal

    China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticised what it called a "disgusting" culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. "In the incident, an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture, a lack of transparency when reporting issues together exposed pervasive, deeply rooted unspoken rules," it said in a notice on its website. The piece calls on people to break "unspoken rules" such as coerced drinking.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.