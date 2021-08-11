Global Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution (Software, Services, Equipment/Hardware), by Emission Equipment, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive emission test equipment market size is expected to reach USD 971.9 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for automotive emission test systems is estimated to increase owing to stringent regulations associated with vehicle exhaust emissions and soaring need for regular periodic technical inspections (PTI) that are aimed at regulating gaseous emissions from exhaust vehicles. Rising concerns to limit adverse environmental effects caused by passenger and light-duty vehicles are also expected to drive the automotive emission test equipment market over the forecast period.



The emission test equipment segment held the largest share in the automotive emission test system market in 2018. It is likely to maintain its dominance in through 2025, on account of surging demand for testing equipment worldwide, especially from automobile manufacturers. Furthermore, the emission test services segment in the automotive emission test system market is a developed business sector across the U.S. and EU member nations. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing demand for service centers owing to emission targets mentioned by governments of EU countries.



Asia Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to surging adoption of emission norms and growing emphasis on ensuring that automobile manufacturers comply with the same, especially in developing countries such as China and India. These countries are focusing extensively on regulating, monitoring, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in order to cut down adverse effects on environment due to excessive GHG emissions by vehicle exhaust systems.



The adoption rate of periodic technical inspections, vehicle emission norms & standards, and inspection & maintenance programs is high in Europe and North America. European countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Finland are already following vehicle emission stringent rules & regulations and have laid down strict standards & norms so as to regulate GHG emissions and other hazardous effects of pollutants emitted by vehicle exhaust systems. Therefore, Europe spearheaded the global vehicle emission test system market in 2018 owing to presence of several testing equipment manufacturers and emission testing service providers.



Key market participants in the global automotive emission test equipment market include HORIBA, Ltd., Opus Inspection, TUV Nord Group, Gemco Equipment Ltd, and TEXA S.p.A.



Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Report Highlights

The emission test software segment is anticipated to register considerable growth over the forecast period. The software is used to analyze and measure data conducted through various test & inspection system.

The demand for opacity meters/smoke meters is estimated to increase over the coming years, as these devices are used to measure optical properties of smoke emitted by diesel engines.

Europe was the highest revenue-generating regional market in 2018 owing to domicile of a large number of emission testing equipment manufacturers, software developers, and related service providers.

Some of the key participants in the vehicle emission test system market are SGS SA, Sierra Instruments, Inc., Gordon-Darby, Inc., Wager Company, and Applus+..

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3 Automotive Emission Test Equipment - Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Development of transportation sector & improving standards of life

3.3.1.2 Strong political agendas & stringent regulations to limit greenhouse gas emissions

3.3.1.3 Demand for opacity meters in the inspection & maintenance (I&M) and Periodic Technical Inspection (PTI) programs

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Nonadherence to stringent vehicle emission testing norms

3.4 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market - PEST Analysis

3.6 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market - Key Opportunities Prioritized (Growth Prospect Penetration Mapping Index)

3.7 Qualitative insights on vehicle inspection & maintenance systems in the U.S. and Periodic Technical Testing in Europe

3.7.1 Information on regulations/standards/policies/programs on vehicle inspection & maintenance in the U.S.

3.7.2 Information on regulations/standards/policies/programs on vehicle inspection & maintenance, periodic technical inspection of vehicles in Europe

3.8 List of other industry participants

3.8.1 Emission test equipment/component (OEM/Reseller), software, services, solution providers

3.8.2 Manufacturers/Suppliers/Vendors of automotive emission test equipment/players involved in the supply of the centralized testing equipment for the vehicle garages

3.9 Impact of COVID - 19 on the Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market



Chapter 4 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Solution Outlook

4.1 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market, By Solution, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Solutions

4.2.1 Emission test equipment market, by region, 2017 - 2028

4.2.2 Emission test software market, by region, 2017 - 2028

4.2.3 Emission test services market, by region, 2017 - 2028



Chapter 5 Automotive Emission Test Emission Equipment Outlook

5.1 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market, By Emission Equipment, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Automotive Emission Test Emission Equipment

5.2.1 Opacity meters/smoke meters market, by region, 2017 - 2028

5.2.2 Other vehicle emission test system equipment/components market, by region, 2017 - 2028



Chapter 6 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Regional Outlook

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Solution Providers

7.2 Automotive Service Garage

7.2.1 Company overview

7.2.2 Product benchmarking

7.3 ECOM America, Ltd.

7.3.1 Company overview

7.3.2 Product benchmarking

7.4 Envco

7.4.1 Company overview

7.4.2 Product benchmarking

7.5 ETAS

7.5.1 Company overview

7.5.2 Financial performance

7.5.3 Product benchmarking

7.5.4 Strategic initiatives

7.6 Gordon - Darby, Inc.

7.6.1 Company overview

7.6.2 Product benchmarking

7.7 HORIBA, Ltd.

7.7.1 Company overview

7.7.2 Financial performance

7.7.3 Product benchmarking

7.7.4 Strategic initiatives

7.8 Opus Inspection

7.8.1 Company overview

7.8.2 Financial performance

7.8.3 Product benchmarking

7.8.4 Strategic initiatives

7.9 SGS SA

7.9.1 Company overview

7.9.2 Financial performance

7.9.3 Product benchmarking

7.10 Sierra Instruments, Inc.

7.10.1 Company overview

7.10.2 Product benchmarking

7.11 TSI

7.11.1 Company overview

7.11.2 Product benchmarking

7.11.3 Strategic initiatives

7.12 TUV NORD GROUP

7.12.1 Company overview

7.12.2 Financial performance

7.12.3 Product benchmarking

7.13 VdTUV - Verband der TUV e.V.

7.13.1 Company overview

7.13.2 Product benchmarking

7.13.3 Automotive Emission Test Equipment - Opacity Meter/Smoke Meter Providers

7.14 AVL LIST GmbH

7.14.1 Company overview

7.14.2 Product benchmarking

7.14.3 Strategic initiatives

7.15 Beryl Technologies, LLC

7.15.1 Company overview

7.15.2 Product benchmarking

7.16 CalTest Instruments

7.16.1 Company overview

7.16.2 Product benchmarking

7.17 CPS Products Inc.

7.17.1 Company overview

7.17.2 Product benchmarking

7.18 Gemco Equipment Ltd.

7.18.1 Company overview

7.18.2 Product benchmarking

7.18.3 Strategic initiatives

7.19 Keika Ventures, LLC

7.19.1 Company overview

7.19.2 Product benchmarking

7.20 MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG

7.20.1 Company overview

7.20.2 Product benchmarking

7.20.3 Strategic initiatives

7.21 Newturn Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

7.21.1 Company overview

7.21.2 Product benchmarking

7.22 Red Mountain, Inc.

7.22.1 Company overview

7.22.2 Product benchmarking

7.23 Robert Bosch UK Holdings Ltd.

7.23.1 Company overview

7.23.2 Product benchmarking

7.23.3 Strategic initiatives

7.24 Testo SE & Co. KGaA

7.24.1 Company overview

7.24.2 Product benchmarking

7.25 Tsukasa Sokken Co., Ltd.

7.25.1 Company overview

7.25.2 Product benchmarking

7.26 Wager Company

7.26.1 Company overview

7.26.2 Product benchmarking

7.26.3 Automotive Emission Test Equipment - Additional Company Profiles (Solution Providers)

7.27 Hella Gutmann Solutions GmbH

7.27.1 Company overview

7.27.2 Financial performance

7.27.3 Product benchmarking

7.28 CAPELEC

7.28.1 Company overview

7.28.2 Product benchmarking

7.28.3 Strategic initiatives

7.29 Premier Diagnostics

7.29.1 Company overview

7.29.2 Product benchmarking

7.30 Saxon Junkalor GmbH

7.30.1 Company overview

7.30.2 Product benchmarking

7.31 WOW! Wurth Online World GmbH

7.31.1 Company overview

7.31.2 Financial performance

7.31.3 Product benchmarking

7.32 MAHLE Aftermarket Italy S.p.A. (Brain Bee AG)

7.32.1 Company overview

7.32.2 Financial performance

7.32.3 Product benchmarking

7.32.4 Strategic initiatives

7.33 Crypton

7.33.1 Company overview

7.33.2 Product benchmarking

7.34 Snap-on Incorporated

7.34.1 Company overview

7.34.2 Financial performance

7.34.3 Product benchmarking

7.34.4 Strategic initiatives

7.35 TEN Automotive Equipment Ltd

7.35.1 Company overview

7.35.2 Product benchmarking

7.36 Sensors, Inc.

7.36.1 Company overview

7.36.2 Product benchmarking

7.36.3 Strategic initiatives

7.37 Applus+

7.37.1 Company overview

7.37.2 Financial performance

7.37.3 Product benchmarking

7.37.4 Strategic initiatives

7.38 TECNOMOTOR

7.38.1 Company overview

7.38.2 Product benchmarking

7.39 ATT Nussbaum Pruftechnik GmbH

7.39.1 Company overview

7.39.2 Product benchmarking

7.40 Gemco Equipment Ltd (Bradbury)

7.40.1 Company overview

7.40.2 Product benchmarking

7.41 TEXA S.p.A.

7.41.1 Company overview

7.41.2 Product benchmarking

7.41.3 Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5y8g

