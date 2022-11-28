U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2027

·15 min read
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361142/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Regenerative Braking Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Turbocharger segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR

The Automotive Energy Recovery Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR

In the global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured) -
BorgWarner, Inc.
Denso Corporation
Faurecia
Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Ricardo PLC
Skeleton Technologies GmbH
ZF Friedrichshafen AG


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361142/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Passenger Car Energy Recovery Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Regenerative Braking Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Regenerative Braking
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Turbocharger by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Turbocharger by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Exhaust Gas Recirculation
(EGR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy Recovery
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy Recovery
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 19: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: China 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: France 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: UK 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy Recovery
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars
and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy Recovery
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger
and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Energy
Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 60: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type -
Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger and Exhaust Gas
Recirculation (EGR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Energy Recovery Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Regenerative Braking Systems, Turbocharger
and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Energy Recovery Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361142/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


