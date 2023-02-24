The Global Automotive Ethernet Market is forecast to grow by $4,606.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.88% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Automotive Ethernet Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the automotive ethernet market and is forecast to grow by $4,606.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.88% during the forecast period.

Our report on the automotive ethernet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for high bandwidth and lightweight materials, rising demand for driver assistance systems, and future-proof technology.



The automotive ethernet market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Application

• Cameras and ADAS

• Infotainment

• Diagnostics

• Network backbone



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive ethernet market growth during the next few years. Also, ethernet-based AVB in infotainment systems and shifting the focus of OEMs toward autonomous vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive ethernet market covers the following areas:

• Automotive ethernet market sizing

• Automotive ethernet market forecast

• Automotive ethernet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive ethernet market vendors that include ACTIA PCS, Amphenol Communications Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., DASAN Networks Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mouser Electronics Inc., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications Plc, System on Chip Engineering S.L., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tektronix Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the automotive ethernet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

