U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.50
    -26.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,990.00
    -192.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,099.75
    -107.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.70
    -13.20 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.83
    +0.44 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.80
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    -0.26 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -0.47 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1983
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6210
    +0.9700 (+0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,928.87
    +105.01 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.86
    -11.27 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,925.29
    +17.57 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

The Global Automotive Ethernet Market is forecast to grow by $4,606.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.88% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Automotive Ethernet Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the automotive ethernet market and is forecast to grow by $4,606.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.88% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Ethernet Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611137/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the automotive ethernet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for high bandwidth and lightweight materials, rising demand for driver assistance systems, and future-proof technology.

The automotive ethernet market is segmented as below:
By Vehicle Type
• Passenger cars
• Commercial vehicles

By Application
• Cameras and ADAS
• Infotainment
• Diagnostics
• Network backbone

By Geography
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the use of ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive ethernet market growth during the next few years. Also, ethernet-based AVB in infotainment systems and shifting the focus of OEMs toward autonomous vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive ethernet market covers the following areas:
• Automotive ethernet market sizing
• Automotive ethernet market forecast
• Automotive ethernet market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive ethernet market vendors that include ACTIA PCS, Amphenol Communications Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., DASAN Networks Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mouser Electronics Inc., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications Plc, System on Chip Engineering S.L., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tektronix Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the automotive ethernet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611137/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • Boeing halts Dreamliner deliveries over documentation error

    Though near-term deliveries are expected to be delayed, Boeing says it doesn’t expect any changes to its full-year production or delivery outlook.

  • BASF to Cut 2,600 Jobs as Energy Crisis Hits German Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE plans to cut 2,600 jobs and reduce production in Germany as Europe’s biggest chemical producer braces itself for a future without cheap Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landin

  • We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire?

    See: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? It is wonderful to hear how much you and your husband have saved for retirement, though I am so sorry to hear about your 401(k) losses. You certainly are not alone — many retirement savers have seen losses in their investment accounts in the last year, and it is a very hard sight to see.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • Ford Motor Turns to Industry Outsider to Reverse China Slump

    Ford Motor promoted Sam Wu to head its China business as the American car maker struggles to reverse its dwindling market share in the world’s biggest car market.

  • JPMorgan should reveal more about CEO Dimon's role in Epstein accounts -U.S. Virgin Islands

    JPMorgan Chase & Co should disclose more about Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's role in business decisions related to Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S. Virgin Islands said in its lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in the financier's sex trafficking. In a Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court, the U.S. Virgin Islands said JPMorgan's wrongful conduct continued at least until August 2019, when Epstein killed himself. But it said JPMorgan has agreed to provide relevant documents for Dimon only through 2014, and should provide documents for the next five years.

  • Airlines Are Posting Big Profits After Raising Fares, Cutting Costs

    The post-Covid recovery has picked up speed as travelers take advantage of reopened borders, while carriers are benefiting from higher fares and cost-cutting efforts.

  • Here's some bad news for employees looking for raises, remote work and shorter work weeks

    This week, Payscale released the results of its bellwether survey, the 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report. It’s not wonderful news for employees: fewer employers are offering pay raises and those that will aren’t exactly being generous. As for folks who love the idea of more flexibility in their working lives? The survey reveals there’s a growing kibosh on remote work arrangements. Senator Bernie Sanders’ four-day work week? Forget about it.

  • US Announces Tariffs on Russian Metals Including Aluminum

    (Bloomberg) -- The US announced new action against Russia’s metals and mining sector that include measures it said will significantly increase the cost of importing Russian aluminum.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Be

  • Coterra Stock Jumps—on Dividends, Baby, Dividends

    Coterra Energy's fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations and the oil-and-gas producer said that its [output this year would be roughly flat](https://www.wsj.com/articles/natural-gas-prices-plunge-and-drillers-dial-back-236a2a9) with last year's. So why are Coterra's shares having one of their best days in more than a year? The promise of bigger dividends and more share buybacks. Coterra said it authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program and would increase its base divid

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Flexible work prompts CVS Health to sell Woonsocket office space

    An office building with parking for 125 cars is on the market, and 90 CVS workers will be reassigned to other corporate locations.

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is H

  • Berkshire Earnings: Should Investors Buy Warren Buffett's Stock?

    While everyone knows him as a brilliant stock picker and portfolio manager, he is also the shepherd of some 70 companies under the Berkshire Hathaway umbrella

  • Can I Retire at 55 With $3 Million?

    If you plan on having $3 million in savings by the time you turn 55 and you're wondering if you can retire on that amount, then there are some things to consider. From understanding what your costs will be in … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.