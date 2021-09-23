U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.25
    +32.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,362.00
    +233.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,271.50
    +108.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.40
    +24.50 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.26
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.20
    -9.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -5.07 (-20.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9480
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,874.06
    +1,567.50 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.86
    +63.38 (+6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.92
    +34.55 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Global Automotive Fly Wheel Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2026

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Product Type (Single Mass, Dual Mass, Others), By Demand Category, By Technology, By Material, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market is driven by the increasing demand for light weight and energy efficient vehicles that require lesser fuel.

Additionally, increasing consumer needs for more comfort, enhanced safety, aesthetics, among others are further expected to propel the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches by the major OEMs operating in the market is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026.

However, increased adoption of electric vehicles can hamper the market growth over the next few years. Besides, the increasing trend of using refurbished equipment or just repairing them rather than replacing is further impeding the market growth during forecast period.

The Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market is segmented based on vehicle type, product type, application, electric vehicle type, demand category, technology, material, company and region.

Based on the vehicle type, the market has been categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the increasing sales and production of passenger cars.

Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into single mass, dual mass and others. The single mass is expected to dominate the market owing to the low cost and simple design of these. Additionally, advantages such as ability to use it repetitively after resurfacing, light weight, low cost, among others associated with single mass is further expected to drive the market growth.

Based on material, the market can be fragmented into aluminium, cast iron and steel. Steel is expected to dominate the market on account of its high strength which enhances durability of automotive fly wheels. The aluminium segment is expected to grow significantly on account of its increasing use in sports cars on account of its less weight and high speed regulation.

Regionally, the Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the overall automotive fly wheel market owing to the presence of large number of OEMs operating in the market in the region.

While, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period owing to the increasing vehicle production and sales in the region. Additionally, low cost of labor, reduced import duties and opportunity to setup manufacturing facilities in the region at an affordable cost.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

The major players operating in the Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market are

  • Valeo SA

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

  • Linamar Corporation

  • Schaeffler Group

  • Skyway Precision

  • EXEDY Corporation

  • Tupy SA

  • Skyway Precision Inc.

  • American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

  • JMT Auto Limited

  • Lavacast Pvt. Limited

  • LMB Euroseals (PTY) LTD

  • Tilton Engineering Inx.

  • AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars

  • Light Commercial Vehicles

  • Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market, By Product Type:

  • Single Mass

  • Dual Mass

  • Others

Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market, By Demand Category:

  • OEM

  • Replacement

Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market, By Technology:

  • Manual Transmission

  • Semi-Automatic Transmission

  • Automatic Transmission

Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market, By Material:

  • Aluminum

  • Cast Iron

  • Steel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrvzo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks to Benefit From Accelerating EV Adoption, Say Analysts

    Electric vehicles have been with us since the dawn of automobiles; several early models a century ago were electrically powered. But the technology involved – in power generation, in batteries, in electric drive motors and power trains, in chassis and body design and materials – is coming into its own now. Today’s electric cars share the same styling as gasoline vehicles, can match or exceed legacy vehicles’ performance, and are rapidly gaining in reliability and battery charge range. The explos

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery reserve

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has filed a lawsuit against Neoen SA, saying the French firm's Tesla "Big Battery" in South Australia did not provide backup power during four months in 2019 for which it had received payment. Neoen said it was disappointed with AER's decision. On-demand power from storage is critical for preventing blackouts in Australia which is increasingly dependent on wind and solar farms from which energy is not always available.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.)?

    Let's talk about the popular Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ). The company's shares saw a significant share price...

  • Cathie Wood Would Sell Tesla Next Year If It Reached $3,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood would sell Tesla Inc. if its price hit her five-year target in the coming year. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe electric-vehicle maker’s stock is now

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Hibbett Among 9 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Toast CFO on competing with Square: We’ll continue to ‘out-innovate’

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick speak with Toast CFO Elena Gomez about the company's path to its public debut, outlook, and more.&nbsp;

  • Is Tesla Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Tesla Earnings, Charts Show

    Is Tesla stock a buy now that it turned in a better-than-expected second quarter earnings report but warned about a serious chip shortage?

  • Why ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, and PBF Energy Stocks Jumped Today

    Reports of a long-awaited update coming soon from the Environmental Protection Agency that could boost downstream oil refiners' margins pumped up the oil stocks, although investors in ConocoPhillips had even bigger reasons to cheer. The EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) mandates oil refiners to blend renewables like ethanol and biodiesel into their gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.