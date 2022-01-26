U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

The global automotive glazing market valued at USD15, 224.94 million in 2020 is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% in the forecast period to reach the value USD24,353.29 million by 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Growing sales and production of automobiles around the globe, increasing purchasing power of consumers, and the rise in the market players making high-end investments for research and development activities are the factors primarily driving the growth of the global automotive glazing market in the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Glazing Market, By Product, By Application, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916931/?utm_source=GNW

The rise in the number of road accidents and the increasing casualties is making the authorities and automotive manufacturers enhance the safety features in automobiles.Increasing efforts made by automobile manufacturers to improve the safety and comfort of consumers are driving the adoption of automotive glazing in automobiles.

During collision or road accidents, automotive glazing allows shattering of the windshield in such a way to ensure that the windshield form is maintained; therefore, they are in high demand among automobile manufacturers.The growing disposable income of consumers enables them to invest in luxury and high-priced vehicles supporting sunroof in automobiles.

The rise in efforts made by the automobile manufacturers to enhance the aesthetic appeal of automobiles and develop vehicles with advanced and premium designs to make them different from their standard model is bolstering the adoption of automotive glazing by the automotive manufacturers. The availability of C pillar windows in automobiles and the growing technological advancements to lower vehicle weight by developing lower weight materials for automotive glazing are fueling the growth of the global automotive glazing market for the forecast period.
The global automotive glazing market is divided by product, application, vehicle type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehicles.
Some of the major players operating in the global automotive glazing market are AGC Inc., Saint-Gobain Group, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Central Glass Co., Ltd., Covestro AG, Corning Incorporated, and Webasto Group.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the global automotive glazing market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global automotive glazing market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast the global automotive glazing market based on product, application, vehicle type, regional distribution and competitional landscape.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global automotive glazing market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the global automotive glazing market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for the global automotive glazing market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive glazing market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the automotive glazing market all over the world.
The analyst calculated the global automotive glazing’s market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Automotive glazing products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to automotive glazing market
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as automotive glazing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global automotive glazing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Automotive Glazing Market, By Product:
o Tempered Glass
o Laminated Glass
o Polycarbonate
• Automotive Glazing Market, By Application:
o Front Windshield
o Sidelite
o Rear Windshield
o Sunroof
• Automotive Glazing Market, By Vehicle Type:
o Passenger Cars
o Light Commercial Vehicles
o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles
• Automotive Glazing Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
o Europe
Germany
Spain
France
United Kingdom
Italy
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive glazing market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916931/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


