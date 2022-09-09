Global Automotive Hub Motor Market to Reach $18.35 Billion by 2027 with a 5.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Hub Motor Market (2022-2027) by Products, Vehicle Type, Installation Positioning, Sales Channel, Motor Type, Power Output, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Hub Motor Market is estimated to be USD 13.78 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 18.35 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Hub Motor Market is segmented based on Products, Vehicle Type, Installation Positioning, Sales Channel, Motor Type, Power Output, and Geography.

Products, the market is classified into Pedelecs, Throttle on Demand, and Scooter or Motorcycle.

Vehicle Type, the market is classified into E-Bikes, E-Scooter/Mopeds, and E-Motorcycles.

Installation Positioning, the market is classified into Front Hub Motor and Rear Hub Motor.

Sales Channel, the market is classified into OEM and Aftersales.

Motor Type, the market is classified into Gearless Hub Door and Geared Hub Door.

Power Output, the market is classified into Less than 1000 W, 1000-3000W, and More than 3000W.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Automotive Hub Motor Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Global Automotive Hub Motor Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Hub Motors

Increasing Automotive Aftermarket

Penetration of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Electric Vehicles

Government Support for Vehicle Electrification

Restraints

High Cost

Availability of Alternatives

Opportunities

Development of Lightweight In-Hub Motors

Popularity of Electric Two Wheelers

Challenges

Increased Unsprung Weight in the Wheel

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Automotive Hub Motor Market, By Products



7 Global Automotive Hub Motor Market, By Vehicle Type



8 Global Automotive Hub Motor Market, By Installation Positioning



9 Global Automotive Hub Motor Market, By Sales Channel



10 Global Automotive Hub Motor Market, By Motor Type



11 Global Automotive Hub Motor Market, By Power Output



12 Americas' Automotive Hub Motor Market



13 Europe's Automotive Hub Motor Market



14 Middle East and Africa's Automotive Hub Motor Market



15 APAC's Automotive Hub Motor Market



16 Competitive Landscape



17 Company Profiles



18 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Schaeffler Technologies AG & CO. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

QS Motor

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.

NTN Corporation

TDCM

MAC Shanghai Electric Motor Company Ltd

Accell Group

ZIEHL-ABEGG

HEINZMANN GmbH & Co. KG,

Protean electric

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

NSK Limited

Evans Electric

TM4 Inc. Motive

Kolektor

Magnetic Systems Technologies

GEM Motors d.o.o

Printed Motor Works

YASA Limited

Lordstown motors

C Electric

Sonacomstar

Scooter Brushless Hub Motor

Wheel Motor

