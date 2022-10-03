U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Global Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo

Global Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market reached a value of US$ 363.66 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 513.24 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.91% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An automotive hydrostatic fan drive system is a critical component of an engine cooling system integrated into a vehicle that assists with lubrication, sensors, and controls. A combustion engine's hydrostatic fan drive system maintains the optimal operating temperature of the engine when it gets heated up. By reducing the noise and heat generated by engines, regardless of the speed, it lowers the noise and heat generated by combustion engines.

Hydraulic fan drives with temperature-activated and electronically controlled systems offer precise control while reducing the fan speed during periods of low cooling demand. As a result, it enables mobile equipment, commercial vehicles, and coaches to meet the strict guidelines concerning emissions and noise. It finds applications in a wide range of industries, including agriculture, transportation and construction.

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for low-emission vehicles across the globe. This can be attributed to the increasing preference for fuel-efficient, noiseless and independently operating engine cooling systems in off-highway vehicles. In addition to this, continual technological advancements in automotive engine manufacturing, along with an enhanced focus on sustainable development and reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, are also creating lucrative growth opportunities.

The market is further driven by the stringent regulatory norms regarding vehicle emissions undertaken by the governments of several countries.

Moreover, the rapid utilization of hydrostatic fan drive systems in construction equipment is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors that are contributing to the market growth include the growing adoption of hybrid engines, inflating disposable income levels of the consumers, the advent of electric vehicles (EV) and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Axiomatic Technologies Corporation, Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A., Bosch Rexroth Aktiengesellschaft (Robert Bosch GmbH), Bucher Hydraulics (Bucher Industries AG), Casappa S.p.A., Concentric AB, Danfoss, JTEKT Corporation (Toyota Group), Parker Hannifin Corporation, Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics Inc. and Walvoil S.p.A (Interpump Group S.p.A).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the pump type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Variable Axial Piston Pump
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fixed Gear Motor
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Engine Control Unit
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Oil Cooler
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Hydraulic Values and Sensors
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Pump Type
7.1 Fixed Displacement Pump
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Variable Displacement Pump
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
8.1 On-Road Vehicles
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Key Segments
8.1.2.1 Bus
8.1.2.2 Truck
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Off-Road Vehicles
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Key Segments
8.2.2.1 Construction and Mining
8.2.2.2 Agricultural
8.2.3 Market Forecast
8.3 Train, Metro and Trams
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Axiomatic Technologies Corporation
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Bosch Rexroth Aktiengesellschaft (Robert Bosch GmbH)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Bucher Hydraulics (Bucher Industries AG)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Casappa S.p.A.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Concentric AB
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Danfoss
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 JTEKT Corporation (Toyota Group)
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Parker Hannifin Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Walvoil S.p.A (Interpump Group S.p.A)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xoq1vw

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


