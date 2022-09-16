U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

Global Automotive Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis Report 2022: Artificial Intelligence is Paving the Way for the Deployment of Intelligence Applications in the Automotive Industry

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Convergence is Enabling the Automotive Internet of Things (IoT)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The scope of this research service is limited to technologies that enable communication with vehicle passengers and the passenger vehicle market.

The study assesses emerging technologies that facilitate communication in the automotive IoT industry, including wireless sensor networks, 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NB-IoT, Long Range (LoRa), Ultra-wideband (UWB), Zigbee, RFID, vehicular communications such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, and Internet of Vehicle (IoV) cloud-based technologies such as over-the-air (OTA) software.

Advancements in technologies that improve navigation and object detection, communication between vehicles and infrastructure, image processing algorithms, data analytics, and machine vision have created opportunities for automotive manufacturers to discover a wide range of solutions for the automotive IoT arena.

Enhanced safety and cost-effectiveness, the growing number of opportunities offered by the vast amounts of data collected, and the rising adoption of smart devices are encouraging advancements in the automotive IoT industry.

Vehicular communication is expected to play an important role in IoT development in the automotive space. Devices will talk to each other, and the connected cars of the future will interact with the environment around them, thereby leading to various forms of business opportunities with the data collected.

Communication technologies such as 5G, wireless sensor networks, and narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) will make vehicles truly autonomous with advanced connective functionalities.

Key Questions Addressed
1. Which communication technologies are transforming automotive IoT?
2. Which important factors are influencing the innovation ecosystem?
3. What are the key industry initiatives? Which participants are impacting technology development?
4. What patent and funding trends are being witnessed in the automotive IoT space?
5. What future growth opportunities will present themselves for market participants?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives
1.1 The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in the Automotive IoT Market
1.2 The Strategic Imperative 
1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive IoT Industry
1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine
1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment
2.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Process and Methodology
2.4 Key Findings

3. Automotive IoT - An Overview
3.1 Automotive IoT - A Snapshot
3.2 Key Applications of IoT in the Automotive Industry
3.3 Growth Drivers
3.4 Growth Restraints

4. Key Communication Technologies Enabling IoT in the Automotive Industry
4.1 IoT Connectivity Technologies for the Automotive Industry
4.2 Well-established Technologies such as Bluetooth, RFID, Zigbee, and UWB are Extensively Used in the Automotive Industry
4.3 5G will Create an Enhanced IoV Environment
4.4 LoRa is an Emerging Connectivity Technology in Automotive IoT
4.5 Enabling Communication Technologies are Driving Advancements in Automotive IoT
4.6 Other Technologies Encouraging Automotive IoT Development
4.7 Connected Infrastructure and Centralized Defense Management Convergence Scenarios are Enabling Automotive IoT

5. Industry Best Practices: Key Industry Participants' Developmental Strategies
5.1 Artificial Intelligence is Paving the Way for the Deployment of Intelligence Applications in the Automotive Industry
5.2 Intense R&D will Lead to End-to-End Automotive IoT Solutions
5.3 Global Patent Assessment of IoT Technologies for the Automotive Industry
5.4 Patent Publication Trends Show Increased Efforts in terms of the R&D of Technologies that Drive Automotive IoT
5.5 Technology Advancement is a Key Focus Area of Funding

6. Companies to Action
6.1 Sensors for Autonomous Vehicles
6.2 Model-based Predictive Control Technology
6.3 Sensors for IoT and Autonomous Mobility
6.4 IoT Telematics Solution
6.5 IoT Platform for Data Management

7. Growth Opportunities
7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Automotive IoT Technologies for Enhanced Supply Chain Management
7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Advancements in Automotive IoT for the Development of Predictive Diagnostics Solutions
7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Adept Cybersecurity Solutions to Address Real-world Cyber Threats

8. Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nasr9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-internet-of-things-iot-market-analysis-report-2022-artificial-intelligence-is-paving-the-way-for-the-deployment-of-intelligence-applications-in-the-automotive-industry-301626085.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

