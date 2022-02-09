U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.00
    +30.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,530.00
    +188.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,860.25
    +125.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.40
    +14.60 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    -0.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.84
    -2.02 (-8.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4000
    -0.1480 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,506.10
    -353.15 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.06
    -18.80 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.68
    +42.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Global Automotive LiDAR Patent Market Research Report 2022: The Related Patent Landscape is Very Dynamic with Numerous Newcomers

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LiDAR for Automotive Patent Landscape 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report's Key Features:

  • PDF with > 140 slides

  • Excel file > 11.900 patent families and hyperlink to an updated online database (legal status, documents etc.)

  • IP trends, including time evolution of published patents and countries of patent filings

  • Ranking of main patent assignees

  • Newcomers in the IP landscape

  • Patent categorization by type of LiDAR (mechanical, MEMS micromirrors, OPA, flash, ToF, FMCW, phase-shift, etc.)

  • IP position of key players, and relative strength of their patent portfolios.

  • Current main technological approaches

  • IP profiles of 35+ key players (tier one suppliers, LiDAR pure players, robotaxi/autonomous vehicle makers), including IP dynamics, legal status and geographical coverage of patents, IP strategies, key patents and recent IP developments

  • Excel database with all patents analyzed in the report, including technology segmentation and hyperlinks to an updated online database

The LiDAR-related patent landscape is very dynamic, with numerous newcomers

Over the last 7 years, the automotive industry has strongly believed that LiDAR would be one of the key sensors to develop high-level Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and 3D mapping solutions, unlocking the door to autonomous vehicles and robotaxis. Today, the market for LiDAR in automotive is divided between ADAS and robotic vehicles. Both applications show a high expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 111% and 33% respectively over the 2020-2026 period, according to Yole Developpement's report. Players that can provide automotive-grade LiDAR with advanced 3D mapping would be in a good position to take a nice slice of the million-dollar cake. Being able to protect their position with strong intellectual property (IP) can be a big asset in this highly competitive industry.

In this context, the publisher is releasing a new patent landscape report covering the whole supply chain of LiDAR for automotive applications, from electronic components, optical systems and LiDAR devices to systems using LiDAR and computing.

Patent landscape analysis is the perfect complement to market research, to fully comprehend the competitive landscape and technology roadmap, keep up with new technology developments, anticipate future technology adoption, and understand the different competitors' strategies. This kind of patent landscape report reveals the companies, technical solutions and strategies not identified through standard market analysis.

The intellectual property (IP) landscape also confirms the strong enthusiasm for LiDAR. Indeed, since 2018 the industry has witnessed the entrance of many LiDAR pure players that contribute to the very strong acceleration in patenting activity. Furthermore, the low number of academics among patent applicants attests to the maturity of the technology. These players are today competing against well-established tier-one suppliers that benefit from their early activity related to low-level ADAS systems back in the 2000s.

The strong competition has already led to significant changes in the LiDAR-related patent landscape over the last 2 years. Indeed, Denso lost its leading IP position to Bosch. Chinese LiDAR pure players Hesai Technology and Robosense became the new IP challengers, while many smaller IP players just entered the game or closed the gap. In addition, as the LiDAR automotive market is just beginning to grow, many collaborations are occurring, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) may happen to consolidate the players' market and IP position.

LiDAR-related patents published worldwide and covering the whole value chain

This publisher's analysts have selected and analyzed more than 24,000 patent applications published worldwide up to July 2021 and corresponding to 11,900+ patent families (inventions) related to LiDAR for automotive applications (ADAS and robotic cars). This report includes patents describing LiDAR components (laser, lenses, mirrors, etc.), LiDAR devices and systems using LiDAR (anticollision system, autonomous vehicles, 3D mapping systems, etc.). The publisher has identified more than 2,000 different patent assignees involved in the LiDAR for automotive.

IP players' positions, current developments & IP strategies

The report provides a clear overview of the most active patent applicants as well as a presentation of newcomers to the patent landscape. Furthermore, patent segmentation reveals the IP position of patent assignees by LiDAR technology. The IP landscape analysis shows that where major IP players are involved, the competition is mainly focused on mechanical LiDAR. In addition, recent inventions indicate that LiDAR is a mature technology where the main innovations are no longer related to LiDAR itself but to LiDAR assembly, as well as control or calibration methods.

Technologies providing embedded software to reduce interference and parasitics (including environmental hazards) and maintain LiDAR performance in all conditions are the main technologies described in recent patent applications. Despite their advantages and promises, solid-state LiDAR solutions (OPA, flash) remain very small IP segments where a limited number of IP players are competing.

Focus on key players' patent portfolios

The report provides a detailed analysis of 36 key IP players and most promising IP newcomers: Bosch, Denso, Valeo, Continental, Quanergy, LeddarTech, XenomatiX, Luminar, Velodyne, LeiShen, Hesai, Robosense, Ibeo, Ouster, Sense Photonics, Aptiv, Innoviz, Aeva, Aeye, Innovusion, SOSLAB, Zvision, SiLC, Oradar, Blickfeld, Richbeam, Apollight, Hitronics, Olei, Vanjee, Waymo, Baidu, Uber, Cruise, Zoox and Aurora.

For each player, the publisher summarizes their IP portfolio and key patents, make the links between patents and products to highlight the protected LiDAR systems, and unveil their IP strategies by analyzing their recent patents and IP collaborations.

Understand the current dynamics and technological trends

Current patenting activities, geographical coverage and technological segments are analyzed. In this report, the publisher highlights the main technical challenges faced by the industry to enhance the LiDAR and sensing systems' performances. The report focuses especially on LiDAR architecture and hardware solutions such as optical path arrangements, VCSEL array and detector arrangements. Methods to drive the emitter to enhance the LiDAR field of view, reduce power consumption or enhance detector sensitivity are described.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

  • Market Data

  • Definition & Principle

Scope of the Report

  • Scope of the Report

  • Key Feature of the Report

  • Objectives of the Report

Methodology

  • Patent Search, Selection and Analysis

  • Terminologies for Patent Analysis

Executive Summary

Patent Landscape Overview

  • Time Evolution of Patent Publications

  • Main Patent Assignees and Their Typology (Tier-1 Suppliers, Car Makers, LiDAR Pure Players, Robotaxis Makers, Electronics Company, R&D Labs)

  • Well-Established IP Players and IP Newcomers

  • IP Landscape Evolution from 2018 to 2021

  • Current Legal Status of Patents

  • Main Countries of Filings for Granted Patent and Pending Applications

  • Geographical Coverage of Main Patent Assignees' Patent Portfolio

  • Technical Segmentation (Mechanical, MEMS Micromirrors, OPA, Flash, ToF, FMCW, Phase Shift, Etc.)

  • Main Patented Technologies for Automotive LiDAR Pure Players and Tier One Suppliers

Tier One Suppliers

  • IP Leadership of Patent Assignees

  • Main Trends & Dynamics

  • IP Profile of Bosch, Continental, Valeo, Denso

  • IP Portfolio Overview, IP Strategy, IP Collaborations, Key Patents and Related Technologies, Recent Patenting Activities, Etc.

LiDAR Pure Players

  • IP Leadership of Patent Assignees

  • Main Trends & Dynamics

  • IP Profile of Quanergy, Leddartech, Xenomatix, Luminar, Velodyne, Leishen, Hesai, Robosense, Ibeo, Ouster, Sense Photonics, Aptiv, Innoviz, Aeva, Aeye,, Innovusion, Soslab, Zvision, Silc, Oradar, Blickfeld, Richbeam, Apollight, Hitronics, Olei, Vanjee

  • IP Portfolio Overview, IP Strategy, IP Collaborations, Key Patents and Related Technologies, Recent Patenting Activities, Etc.

Robotic Car Makers (Robotaxis)

  • IP Leadership of Patent Assignees

  • Main Trends & Dynamics

  • IP Profile of Waymo, Zoox, Uber, Baidu, Cruise, Aurora

  • IP Portfolio Overview, IP Strategy, IP Collaborations, Key Patents and Related Technologies, Recent Patenting Activities, Etc.

Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

  • Bosch

  • Denso

  • Mitsubishi

  • Nissan

  • Toyota

  • Sick

  • Daimler

  • Omron

  • General Motors

  • Valeo

  • Ford

  • Honda Motor

  • Hyundai

  • Continental

  • Mazda Motor

  • Sanyo

  • Ricoh

  • BMW

  • Daihatsu

  • Waymo

  • Hitachi

  • Volkswagen

  • Xenomatix

  • NEC

  • Panasonic

  • Google

  • Audi

  • Nikon

  • Fujitsu

  • Changan University

  • Omron Automotive Electronics

  • Kansei

  • Ibeo Automotive

  • Volvo

  • Chery Automobile

  • Shenzhen Leishen Intelligent Systems

  • Raytheon

  • Sharp

  • Hokuyo Automatic

  • Shiny Technology

  • Uber

  • Nippon Soken

  • Velodyne

  • Qualcomm

  • Shanghai Slamtec

  • BASF

  • Philips

  • Fraunhofer

  • Zoox

  • Quanergy Systems

  • Apple

  • Texas Instruments

  • LG Innotek

  • Scania

  • Qinetiq

  • Luminar Technologies

  • Hesai Photonics

  • Robosense

  • AEYE

  • AEVA

  • HITQZ

  • Richbeam

  • Fexa

  • Nvidia

  • Huawei

  • Nuro

  • Pony AI

  • Vanjee

  • Innovusion

  • Blickfeld

  • Aptiv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkpgy7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Carousell in Talks to Buy Property Portal for $150 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Carousell Pte, a Singapore-based online marketplace operator, is in talks to buy property portal 99 Group for more than $150 million, a person with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out

  • Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Cintas Corporation ( NASDAQ:CTAS ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Don't Race Out To Buy FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FAT ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Is It Worth Considering The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like The Gorman-Rupp Company ( NYSE:GRC ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • How Much Of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in K3 Capital Group PLC ( LON:K3C ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Opinion: High Oil Prices, Not Capex, Produce Cash Gushers in US Shale

    U.S. shale’s discipline is now being put to the test as the temptation to chase greater cash flow by increasing production grows and oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron look to boost Permian Basin output.

  • Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) Not Flying Under The Radar

    Alphamin Resources Corp.'s ( CVE:AFM ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 43.6x might make it look like a strong...

  • Why You Might Be Interested In Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Hanesbrands Inc. ( NYSE:HBI ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to...

  • Eni Weighs Listing SPAC to Target Clean-Energy Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company that could target energy-transition businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’The

  • Crude Bulls Cautious as US Works on Vital Issues with Iran

    The Biden administration is trying to reel in soaring oil prices with the urgent negotiating of a new nuclear agreement with Iran.

  • Ubisoft to experiment with gaming NFTs in The Sandbox metaverse despite player backlash

    French video games giant Ubisoft has teamed up with the The Sandbox metaverse platform in the latest sign of the fusion between game development and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Animoca Brands, the Hong Kong-based blockchain company behind The Sandbox, said on Tuesday that it formed a strategic partnership with the Paris-listed company, where Ubisoft would receive its own land in the metaverse and develop game experiences with NFTs in the virtual world. The company said work was already under way

  • Signs of Optimism Emerge for China Stocks After State Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock intervention by China’s state-backed funds seems to have added a dose of optimism for market watchers waiting on the battered market to hit a bottom.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’The be

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Oil prices fall on profit-taking, despite API data surprise

    Brent crude futures edged down 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $90.70 a barrel by 0825 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, down 18 cents, or 0.2%. The contracts slid about 2% on Tuesday as Washington resumed indirect talks with Iran to revive a nuclear deal. "With the negotiations ongoing, the oil price is likely to lose steam in the next week, despite the bump higher we've seen today," said CMC Markets' analyst Tina Teng, adding that there has also been some profit taking among investors who have turned cautious after prices hit more than seven-year highs.

  • EU rolls out a red carpet for TSMC and other semiconductor giants

    The European Union announced a blueprint on Tuesday to make one-fifth of the world's microchips, saying it was "open for business" to semiconductor giants from Taiwan and other industry leaders. The European Chips Act provides at least €42 billion (US$48 billion) by 2030 in public and private sector capital behind an ambitious plan to effectively double the bloc's chip production, to 20 per cent of the global supply of semiconductors, the tiny processing units that will power the industries of t

  • Oil Swings Near $91 Caught Between Tight Market and Iran Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders mulled a continued bout of market strength against risks to the current rally, including the addition of supplies from Iran. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Futures in Lon