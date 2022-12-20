U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

The Global Automotive lighting Market is expected to grow by $14415.24 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.79% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Automotive Lighting Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the automotive lighting market and it is poised to grow by $14415. 24 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive lighting Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0962711/?utm_source=GNW
79% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for effective interior lighting, a rise in penetration of LED lighting, and stringent regulations on road safety.

The automotive lighting market is segmented as below:
By Vehicle Type
• Passenger cars
• Commercial vehicles

By End-user
• OEM
• Aftermarket

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the development of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive lighting market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for electric vehicles and advances in lighting systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive lighting market covers the following areas:
• Automotive lighting market sizing
• Automotive lighting market forecast
• Automotive lighting market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive lighting market vendors that include FLEX N GATE Corp, General Electric Co., Hyundai Motor Group, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumax Industries Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co Ltd, Namyung Lighting Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Varroc Engineering Ltd, OSRAM GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Continental AG, and LG Corp. Also, the automotive lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0962711/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


