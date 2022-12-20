The Global Automotive lighting Market is expected to grow by $14415.24 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.79% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Automotive Lighting Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the automotive lighting market and it is poised to grow by $14415. 24 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for effective interior lighting, a rise in penetration of LED lighting, and stringent regulations on road safety.



The automotive lighting market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By End-user

• OEM

• Aftermarket



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive lighting market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for electric vehicles and advances in lighting systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive lighting market vendors that include FLEX N GATE Corp, General Electric Co., Hyundai Motor Group, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumax Industries Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co Ltd, Namyung Lighting Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Varroc Engineering Ltd, OSRAM GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Continental AG, and LG Corp. Also, the automotive lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



