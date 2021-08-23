U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Global Automotive Location-based Services Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read

Cities are constantly expanding with a continuous increase in the number of residents, straining public sector agencies across the globe. Resident needs have increased making it increasingly difficult for public sector agencies to cater to these changing needs of public at large.

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Location-based Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130360/?utm_source=GNW


In addition, global events, such as the pandemic, have further strained public sector operations that face new challenges, such as shortage of labor, remote working operations, movement restriction, along with the increase in needs of residents. To address these issues, public sectors are looking at deploying solutions to aid in efficient and effective management of interaction with residents while also improving public experience. The COVID-19 pandemic will lead to long-lasting impacts on the ways organizations and governments function, which will result in use and deployment of solutions that increasingly support remote operations and reduce human interaction while improving response to individual needs. Location will be a key aspect to deploy solutions, such as resource allocation, incident management, and traffic management.
Author: Shantanu Gangakhedkar
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130360/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Project managers make an average of more than $75,000 a year. This project management certification course is now on sale for $40

    Many companies need workers skilled in project management for a variety of projects, and these jobs may pay well: According to data from Indeed, the average salary for a project manager in the United States is $74,881 per year with a $13,500 cash bonus. This course offers over 1,000 lessons, which start with the basics — what is project management, the definition of key terms and concepts, and how to effectively wrap up your project. The training then moves into the formal processes and best practices of project management.

  • UK manufacturing recovery sees 'abnormally large slowdown' as supply chain and staffing issues bite

    Weaker recoveries were seen in both the manufacturing and service sectors, with the latter recording the greatest loss of momentum since July.

  • Mediocre Returns on Capital At General Motors (NYSE:GM) Aren't Supporting the EV Turnaround

    The transition from internal combustion to electric power is arguably the greatest transformation in automotive history so far. Yet, transitionary changes often spark some problems, especially in a race against the clock to either capture or keep the market share. In the wake of the latest news, we will examine how efficient is the company in using its capital.

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak, with gains driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. Brent crude climbed $2.17, or 3.2%, to $67.35 a barrel by 0901 GMT after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery rose $2.11, or 3.3%, to $64.25.

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) has Benefited from its Digitization Project in efficacy, but lacks Sustainable Online Growth

    Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) has impressed investors with good total returns, stemming both from dividends and stock price increases. We want to get a clearer picture as to what is behind this trend and is it sustainable in the future. In our analysis, we will look at the performance, competition and some risk factors that Target faces moving forward.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI

    Activity in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly. IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed activity in the manufacturing sector to fell a seven-month low of 62.7 from 65.9 in July. As a result, the flash composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to 60.6 from 62.4 in July.

  • Recovery loses momentum as economy slows - live updates

    Anti-corruption tsar warns new subsidy rules risk cronyism FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc UK companies experience sharp slowdown in output growth in August Bitcoin pushes above $50,000 PayPal brings its cryptocurrency trading service to the UK Lucy Burton: Here’s how British firms can fight back against the foreign equity frenzy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Korea’s Early Exports Jump as Demand Resilient Amid Delta

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.South Korea’s early trade data show exports are set to rise in August, suggesting global demand remains resilient in the face of a surge in cases of the delta variant. Overseas shipments rose 40.9% in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, the customs office said Monday. Exports to major trade partners all posted strong gains. Those to the U.S. were up by 50%

  • Cement Maker Nuvoco Vistas Declines in Mumbai Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corp. falls as much as 17% on its first day of trading in Mumbai.The shares slumped to as low as 471 rupees, after being sold for 570 rupees apiece in the initial public offering. Nuvoco Vistas raised 50 billion rupees ($674 million) in the sale after pricing the stock at the top of the offered range. The company joins a flurry of IPOs in the Indian market, where the amount of money raised so far in 2021 has reached $9.8 billion, already surpassin

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Most Executives See Digital Assets As Strong Fiat Alternative in Next 5-10 Years: Deloitte

    Cybersecurity, regulation and privacy are seen as the biggest obstacles to global adoption of digital assets, according to a Deloitte survey.

  • India court gives police three weeks to conclude Paytm ownership probe

    An Indian court on Monday has given police three weeks to conclude an investigation into claims from a former Paytm director who said he co-founded the digital payment platform but did not receive shares owed. Ashok Kumar Saxena, 71, in legal documents said he invested $27,500 two decades ago in Paytm parent One97 Communications but was never allotted any stock, Reuters reported this month https://reut.rs/3j746WJ. Paytm has said the claim amounts to harassment and cited it under "criminal proceedings" in the prospectus for its proposed $2.2 billion initial public offering (IPO).

  • Businesses Asking Hong Kong to Revisit Covid Strategy: Gollob

    Aug.22 -- Frederik Gollob, chairman at The European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, discusses Hong Kong’s newly tightened quarantine rules and how they’re impacting European businesses working in the community. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Private equity firms circling Sainsbury's with view to launch bids - Sunday Times

    American buyout giant Apollo is said to be running the rule over the supermarket group, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3sAaTeZ. It remains in talks to join the Fortress-led consortium bidding for Morrisons and any involvement in that deal may preclude a move for Sainsbury's, the report said, adding Apollo's interest in Sainsbury's is exploratory. British supermarket group Morrisons said on Thursday its board would unanimously recommend U.S. private equity group CD&R's 285 pence a share offer worth 7 billion pounds and drop its previous recommendation for a 6.7 billion pound bid from a consortium led by SoftBank owned Fortress.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Growth in French business activity eased in August -PMI

    Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for France's dominant services sector fell to 56.4 points in August from 56.8 in July -- below a forecast for an August reading of 57.0 points. Problems with global shipping and transport have resulted in supply chain issues for many companies around the world. "Another strong month of growth across France was signalled by the flash PMI figure for August," said IHS Markit senior economist Joe Hayes.