Global Automotive Location-based Services Markets 2021: Resource Allocation, Incident Management, and Traffic Management

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Location-based Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth Strategies of Location-based Services for Public Sector to Improve Government-resident Interaction and Address Residents’ Changing Needs

Cities are constantly expanding with a continuous increase in the number of residents, straining public sector agencies across the globe. Resident needs have increased making it increasingly difficult for public sector agencies to cater to these changing needs of public at large.

In addition, global events, such as the pandemic, have further strained public sector operations that face new challenges, such as shortage of labor, remote working operations, movement restriction, along with the increase in needs of residents. To address these issues, public sectors are looking at deploying solutions to aid in efficient and effective management of interaction with residents while also improving public experience.

The COVID-19 pandemic will lead to long-lasting impacts on the ways organizations and governments function, which will result in use and deployment of solutions that increasingly support remote operations and reduce human interaction while improving response to individual needs.

Location will be a key aspect to deploy solutions, such as resource allocation, incident management, and traffic management.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Strategic Imperative

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Location-based Services

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Key Findings

3. Introduction to Location-based Services

  • Application of Location-based Services in the Public Sector

  • Stakeholders in the LBS Ecosystem

  • Value Chain of LBS in the Public Sector

4. Need for Location-based Services in the Public Sector

  • Challenges of Public Sector

  • Needs of the Public Sector

5. Trends of LBS Application in Public Sector

6. Drivers and Restraints of LBS in the Public Sector

  • Growth Drivers for LBS in the Public Sector

  • Growth Restraints for LBS in the Public Sector

7. Future Applications of LBS in the Public Sector

8. LBS Supplier Landscape

  • Key Players

10. Use Cases

  • Use Case - Citizen Apps

  • Use Case - Location-based Dispatch of Emergency Services

  • Use Case - Location-based Incident Alerting

11. Growth Opportunities - Location-based Services

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Location-based Services to Support a Wide Range of Public Sector Operations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdb9eb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


