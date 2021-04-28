U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,187.04
    +0.32 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,841.60
    -143.33 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,079.19
    -11.03 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,300.94
    -0.32 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.96
    +1.02 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.40
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.40 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6480
    +0.0260 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3910
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8400
    +0.1500 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,954.12
    +271.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,291.17
    +9.91 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Global Automotive Logistics and Supply Chain Market Report 2021-2023: Shift to EV Technologies and a Circular Economy

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Logistics 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A comprehensive view of the past, present and future of the automotive logistics sector.

The automotive sector is in profound crisis, both cyclical and secular. The market has contracted as Covid-19 has decimated manufacturers' ability to produce cars and squeezed consumer spending power with the world entering its deepest recession in generations. All sectors of the market - inbound/ production logistics, finished vehicles and the aftermarket - have been profoundly affected with contractions in each regional market. The publisher predicts the market will grow at a CAGR of just -0.08% through to 2023.

Automotive Supply Chain and Logistics 2021 breaks down the issues the market is facing whilst also examining key drivers of change such as the shift to EV technologies and a Circular Economy. The report also contains extensive analysis of automotive logistics spend, market sizing and post-Covid recovery prospects.

This report contains

  • Analysis of the key issues affecting the automotive market, and their impact on the market

  • Automotive logistics market sizing split by region and country and post-Covid forecasts through to 2023

  • Supply chain and logistics strategies and profiles of 12 vehicle manufacturers, including the top 10 by production

  • Global, regional and country-level figures

  • Segmentation by inbound, finished vehicle logistics and spare parts logistics

Key Questions The Report Answers:

  • What are the major factors affecting the automotive industry in 2021 and beyond?

  • How has Covid-19 impacted an already struggling industry?

  • Who will be the winners and losers of the new technology vehicle supply chain?

  • Will the EV automotive sector change its approach to air freight and adopt that seen in the electronics sector?

  • How will key trends impact various automotive logistics segments?

  • How has Covid-19 impacted automotive market logistics market size? And how has each region been impacted during the course of 2020?

  • What impact will a shift to a Circular Economy have on global trade?

  • What strategies and technologies are the top automotive manufacturers adopting in response to the challenges faced within the industry?

Key Findings:

  • The automotive logistics market is estimated to have contracted by 20.4% in 2020, with all sectors of the market being profoundly affected

  • Covid supply chain disruption is set to continue as many OEMs & tier suppliers reduce capacity at plants, if not close them entirely

  • Developed markets are suffering - poor sales in the US, UK & Germany have been exacerbated by the pandemic

  • Brexit regulations will impact automotive production processes - potentially doubling costs

  • The shift to a Circular Economy will benefit domestically-focused, road freight-based or value adding logistics companies, but there will be negative consequences for international transport companies and freight forwarders

  • In order to serve the needs of the EV sector, logistics service providers will have to develop information management capabilities that compliment the sector

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 The Changing Automotive Industry
1.1 A Market in Profound Crisis
1.2 Implications for Logistics
1.3 Covid-19 Impact
1.4 Brexit
1.5 Supply Chain Complexity
1.6 Risk
1.7 Supply Chain Geography
1.8 Emerging Markets
1.9 Logistics Costs

2.0 Production Concepts and their Impact on Automotive Logistics
2.1 Why Logistics is Important
2.2 Production Concepts
2.3 Impact of New Production Trends on Transport Demand
2.4 Dealerships, Retail and Logistics
2.4.1 Build to Order

3.0 Finished Vehicle Logistics
3.1 Trucks
3.2 Rail
3.3 Shipping

4.0 Component Suppliers Manufacturing and Logistics Operations
4.1 Trends in Supplier Logistics
4.2 Supplier Manufacturing and Supply Chain Profile
4.3 Logistics of the Inbound Supply Chain
4.3.1 Information Dynamics
4.3.2 Robert Bosch
4.3.3 Tyres

5.0 Spare Parts: The Automotive Aftermarket
5.1 The Structure of Logistics in the Aftermarket
5.2 Types of Logistics Service Bought
5.3 Approaches to Aftermarket Logistics by VMs

6.0 The Technology
6.1 Automating the Automotive Industry
6.2 Electric Propulsion, Materials and Electronic Guidance Systems: Impact on Logistics
6.2.1 Materials
6.2.2 Powertrain
6.2.3 Electronics
6.2.4 Plug in Assembly
6.2.5 Platforms and supply chain in electric vehicles
Case Study: Internal Combustion Engine Platforms at Volkswagen Group

7.0 Transport for Electric & Digital Vehicle Production
7.1 Supply Chain Geography
7.2 Supply Chain Process
7.3 Supply Chain Process and Inventory Management
7.4 Process Architecture Transport Process
7.5 Kanban
7.6 Packaging Return
7.7 Information Rich Transport Planning
7.8 A Word About Batteries
7.9 Open Market for Transport
7.10 Winners and Losers

8.0 Green Strategies in Automotive
8.1 What Does a Circular Economy Mean?
8.2 Impact on Trade
8.3 Economic Impact
8.4 High-tech
8.5 Batteries and Vehicles
8.6 Consequences for Logistics
8.7 Conclusion

9.0 Logistics Spend and Market Sizing
9.1 Regions
9.1.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.2 Europe
9.1.3 North America
9.2 Countries
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Brazil
9.2.4 Mexico
9.2.5 South Africa
9.2.6 South Korea
9.2.7 China
9.2.8 Japan
9.2.9 France
9.2.10 Germany
9.2.11 Italy
9.2.12 Spain
9.2.13 UK

10.0 Case Studies
10.1 BMW
10.2 Daimler
10.3 Ford
10.4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
10.5 General Motors
10.6 Honda
10.7 Hyundai Kia
10.8 PSA Peugeot-Citroen
10.9 Jaguar Land Rover
10.10 Renault Nissan
10.11 Toyota
10.12 Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tdlgv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-logistics-and-supply-chain-market-report-2021-2023-shift-to-ev-technologies-and-a-circular-economy-301279166.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s how Warren Buffett’s top investments fared during the pandemic

    Plenty of Berkshire Hathaway's top 10 stock picks have been home runs during and prior to the pandemic.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Swine Fever Lockdown Reshapes $300 Billion Pig Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to control the transport of live hogs to rein in the spread of African swine fever is set to reshape the market and create regional price differences in the world’s biggest consumer and producer of pork.The country will be split into five regions from May, the agriculture ministry said last week, and live pigs will not be allowed across the boundaries. The move will push down pork prices in the main producing areas in the north and increase the cost of the popular protein in demand centers in the south. If the controls stay in place over the longer term, companies will be forced to open more pig farms closer to where their customers are.China’s hog industry was devastated by African swine fever in 2018 and, while herd sizes have recovered since then, a recent resurgence drove up pork imports to a record last month. Prices have fallen, however, as the culling of herds increased domestic supply. Pigs are a very important source of protein in China with the market for pork sales worth about 2 trillion yuan ($308 billion) a year, according to figures from the Dalian Commodity Exchange.Some 20% of China’s pigs, or about 140 million live animals, are transported each year, mainly from the northeast to the south to meet demand for fresh meat, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group.“Some areas that used to call themselves no-pig counties or no-pig cities will have to build pig farms,” he said. But transport of frozen meat instead of live hogs will be encouraged, which will lead to an expansion of the cold-chain industry, Lin said.Northeast China is the top pig-producing region due to an abundant corn supply and relatively easy access to land, while the northwest region of Xinjiang has also been identified as an area in which to expand pork production.Wholesale pork prices are down around 30% this year, commerce ministry data show. They were 31.33 yuan a kilogram on April 16, the least since mid-2019. The controls will depress prices in the north in the short term and push them up in the south, according to Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. That may eventually prompt big pork producers -- including Muyuan Foodstuff Co., New Hope Liuhe Co. and Wens Foodstuff Group Co. -- to build more hog farms in the south and more slaughtering facilities in the northeast and northwest.The new rules are similar to systems developed in Brazil and Spain, which have been successful in getting rid of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said. While “the virus is still widely distributed and difficult to eradicate in the short term,” regional controls are an “inevitable choice,” it said.(Updates with wholesale pork prices in 7th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investor questions for the Fed: what about inflation, bond buying and rates?

    Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve's comments at the close of its policy meeting this week, which will come on Wednesday, for insight into the central bank's thinking on inflation, bond purchases and risks to the financial system posed by soaring asset prices. WHERE IS INFLATION HEADED? The Federal Reserve has said it expects some inflationary pressures, but predicts it will be temporary and not enough to warrant interest rate hikes.

  • Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s multi-year push to reduce Russia’s exposure to the dollar hit a major milestone as the share of exports sold in the U.S. currency fell below 50% for the first time.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published late Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data for the fourth quarter show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come have pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back its holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeThe shift away from dollar trade with China accelerated in 2019 when oil major Rosneft PJSC switched export contracts for crude shipments to euros. Lots of mid-cap companies are now also seeking ways to reduce exposure to the U.S. currency, with many switching contracts to yuan or rubles in trade with China, according to Daniel Haindl, the co-head of FX & interest-rates sales at VTB Capital in Moscow.“We also see that a growing portion of settlements between Russia and former Soviet countries is in rubles,” Haindl said.Washington imposed new penalties on Russia this month, including limits on buying newly-issued sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The Biden administration has said it’s prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process.Russia must take urgent steps to cut its use of the dollar to a minimum to eliminate dependence on “this toxic source of permanent hostile actions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview in February.(Updates with VTB Capital comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow, Nasdaq weighed down by Microsoft, Amgen; all eyes on Fed

    The Dow and Nasdaq indexes fell on Wednesday as Amgen and Microsoft weighed, while investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting for updates on monetary policy and waited for another batch of earnings from big technology firms. The U.S. central bank's policy statement is expected to largely follow the mold established in December, when the Fed said it would not change monetary policy until there was "substantial further progress" in meeting its maximum employment and 2% inflation goals.

  • Bitcoin at Inflection Point Amid Recent Selloff, Technicals Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is facing a make-or-break moment following a recent bout of selling, according to technical analysis.Though the cryptocurrency has rebounded above its average price over the past 100 days, it’s still trading below its 50-day moving average. Such a dynamic typically indicates an asset is nearing an inflection point. If Bitcoin can’t overtake its 50-day mean -- which currently sits at about $57,042 -- then it might be in for a period of volatility as the gap between the two trend lines converges. Technical indicators suggest breaking out might not be an easy feat -- Bitcoin failed to do so on several occasions last week.Trading in the world’s largest digital asset has been choppy in recent days after it hit a record high in mid-April above $64,000. It’s down more than 15% since then, though it rebounded earlier this week amid positive news, including comments from Tesla Inc.’s chief financial officer that reiterated the company’s commitment to the cryptocurrency.“The drastic -- relative to what we’ve seen of late -- pullback certainly was a point of eyebrows being raised, but at the end of the day, I think the fact that things were able to rebound and stabilize is a good thing,” said David Tawil, president of ProChain Capital. “It shows real power to the token, the staying power to the asset class. If stability is maintained and even if prices go higher, I think the bulls will have won this round and, frankly, that helps overall with the momentum of the sector.”On Wednesday, the coin traded about 0.9% lower at around $54,667 following an announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will delay a decision on a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, describes Bitcoin as a speculative asset, but one that looks to be correlated with the overall stock market. “Because it has done so well without much logic to begin with, if the market should continue with its advance, I see Bitcoin following,” he said.Despite its recent turbulence, Bitcoin is still up more than 600% over the past year. Inflation and central bank policies have been the biggest drivers of Bitcoin during the past 12 months, according to Quant Insight, a London-based analytics research firm that studies the relationship between assets and macro factors.Inflation expectations explained almost one-fifth of the cryptocurrency’s move over the stretch, followed by prospects of central banks tightening monetary policy.While some dispute the idea that Bitcoin can act as an inflation hedge, the argument has been a key tenet for its bullish thesis and rings true for a lot of crypto fans. Proponents have seized on the money-printing narrative to promote the notion that Bitcoin is a store of wealth, an explanation that’s gained traction in recent months with economists expecting price pressures to pick up.Read more: Don’t Count on Bitcoin to Be a Sure-Thing Inflation Hedge“No question about it -- what drives a big chunk of the interest in Bitcoin has been just the tremendous amount of money that has been printed and will be printed and really the fundamental thought that you cannot have that much money in the system and not have it be inflationary,” said Chuck Cumello, president and chief executive officer of Essex Financial Services.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alphabet sets profit record, plans $50 billion buyback

    Google parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported record profit for the second consecutive quarter and a $50 billion share buyback but warned a surge in usage and ad sales during the pandemic may slow as people resume in-person activities. With online consumer activity remaining elevated in the first quarter, Alphabet beat analysts' revenue estimates and nearly surpassed the sales record it set in the fourth quarter. Google ad sales jumped 32% in the first quarter compared with a year ago, above expectations of analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

  • China Wants More Steel at Home as Industry Faces Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped steel exporters with higher taxes on a range of products as authorities ramp up efforts to cut output and clean up one of the biggest carbon emitters.Rebates on export taxes for some goods will be removed, and tariffs on some products raised starting May 1, the Ministry of Finance said on its website. Import fees on pig iron, semi-finished and scrap steel will be dropped. The measures highlight an increased focus on servicing the domestic market and come as the country’s steel mills grapple with raw material costs that have surged to historic highs.China churns out half the world’s steel, and is the biggest exporter, but has vowed to reduce output in 2021 as part of a drive to contain carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. The tax changes could alter global steel trade and tighten markets in the middle of a global boom.While the tax changes may have some cooling effect on domestic prices, investors “remain very confident” about a tight Chinese steel market, analyst Lin Lin at CRU Group, said by phone. The volumes covered by these tax changes are small by comparison to China’s huge domestic output.Read more: Global Steel Boom Builds as Rampant Demand Overwhelms SupplyThe existing levies on imported products were only 1% or 2%. For exported products -- including everything from hot-rolled coil to some types of pipes and stainless steel -- the removal of rebates means exports are subject to value-added tax. Additionally, the ministry said taxes will be increased on exports of pig iron ore and some ferro-alloys.A global spike in steel demand has sent prices from China to North America climbing to multi-year highs, threatening to undermine Beijing’s push for lower output. While that drive has centered on a swathe of production restrictions, including the hub of Tangshan, mills are instead boosting supply amid bumper profits and on concerns that there may be more curbs to come.The spike in steel production has also lifted iron ore to around a record. The tax changes will “reduce import costs, expand the import of steel resources and support the reduction of domestic crude steel output”, the ministry said.Steel joins other major industrial commodities in climbing, adding to concerns about inflation as China tries to keep its economy on track. The country has flagged plans to strengthen controls on the raw materials market to help limit costs for companies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett’s investing success depends on these two traits: Portfolio manager

    Equity Compass Chief Investment Officer Robert Hagstrom — author of "Warren Buffett: Inside the Ultimate Money Mind" — says Buffett's investing success owes to two inextricably linked attributes: Philosophy and method.

  • European Investment Bank Issues $121M Digital Notes Using Ethereum

    Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander SA, and Societe Generale AG served as joint managers.

  • Samsung heirs to pay record inheritance tax

    The Lee family will pay more than $10bn, one of the largest ever inheritance tax bills.

  • China Is Probing Ant’s Speedy Listing Process After Halting IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are probing the speed with which Ant Group Co.’s ill-fated listing was approved, according to people familiar with the matter.The investigation, being carried out by officials from multiple agencies, has for several months inquired into the process by which China’s securities regulator approved the public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Among questions being explored by the probe are why Ant’s IPO was fast-tracked, if the company made sufficient disclosures and whether it received preferential treatment in the allocation of its stock code, they said.The Wall Street Journal, which reported the probe earlier, said Beijing was also looking into what support local officials provided Ant and into big state-owned firms that stood to gain from a listing of Jack Ma’s financial technology giant.The scrutiny points to the continuing fallout from the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering, days before a trading debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year.The derailment of what was slated to be the world’s largest IPO marked the start of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on China’s celebrated financial technology giants, which authorities have pledged to rein in this year. Founder Jack Ma has since kept a low profile, with regulators directing Ant to drastically revamp it business and hitting his crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market dominance.Ripples from the debacle are also being felt at China’s regulatory bodies. The securities watchdog last week unveiled plans to ban former staff from investing in pre-IPO companies.Chinese leaders are also concerned that Ant’s IPO stood to benefit a swathe of well-connected individuals and institutions, including state funds such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and insurer China Life Insurance Co., the Wall Street Journal reported.It’s unclear what investigators have uncovered and whether anyone will be singled out for censure. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement. The securities regulator, Shanghai stock exchange and local government, CIC and China Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Ma managed to get Ant’s IPO application through various levels of securities regulators relatively quickly even as banking regulators were concerned about its business model and weighing tougher regulations for the company and its peers, the Wall Street Journal said.In the run up to the IPO, Ant seemed particularly fond of the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Eight is pronounced “ba” and rhymes with the word for “prosperity” or “getting rich” in Mandarin. Six is also considered lucky as its Mandarin translation is close in sound to the word associated with smooth progress.Ant’s stock ticker was 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong. Its shares were priced in Shanghai at 68.8 yuan and at HK$80 in Hong Kong.One fallout from the probe has been a tightening of listing requirements at Shanghai’s STAR Market to ensure that only companies whose main business is technology are traded there, according to the Wall Street Journal.China’s financial regulators will continue to support Ant’s listing once the probe is completed and the company overhauls its business, one of the people familiar told Bloomberg. The firm’s transformation into a financial holding company that will effectively be supervised more like a bank could mean Ant will no longer be eligible to list on the STAR market.Ant’s Chairman Eric Jing promised staff that the company would eventually go public, according to a post on an internal website in March.For now, the future of Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- remains shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through the details of the fintech industry overhaul that derailed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, which had valued the company at $280 billion.The company will need to adhere to new rules, which will curtail its operations in every sector from payments to lending, and wealth management to insurance. Investors are awaiting final guidelines aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said. That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Money Printer Goes Quiet and Argentine Government Gets Squeezed

    (Bloomberg) -- The Argentine central bank’s fight against inflation is upending the local bond market and squeezing government finances as the country struggles to regain traction while the pandemic rages on.Long known as some of the world’s most prolific money printers, Argentine policy makers are cutting back on the largesse in an effort to curb inflation running at more than 40% a year. While the move toward orthodoxy has often been urged by economists, the timing is difficult. Slower expansion of the money supply over the past six months has cut liquidity and sapped demand for debt, pushing up interest rates and making it harder for the government to fund itself given its lack of access to overseas markets.The policy clash between the central bank and Treasury means the government has had difficulty raising pesos from recent sales in the local market, even as spending climbs ever higher to offset the economic effects of coronavirus lockdowns and appeal to voters before congressional elections set for October. Now, less than two years after Argentina emerged from its last default on local debt, investors are eyeing the situation with trepidation, with some increasingly concerned it isn’t sustainable over the long term.“There is an inconsistency between fiscal and monetary policy,” said Juan Manuel Pazos, the chief economist at TPCG Valores in Buenos Aires. He said a debt auction today, at which the government will seek to sell inflation-linked bonds and other securities as 123 billion pesos ($1.3 billion) of notes come due, will provide a test of investor demand.A central bank spokesman declined to comment. An Economy Ministry spokesman didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.For years economists and international finance officials urged Argentina to get a handle on inflation by tightening the money supply and paring back government spending. While the U.S. and much of the developed world has gone decades without seeing significant price pressures even amid huge increases in the money supply and plenty of deficit spending, fear of inflation is so ingrained among Argentines after multiple currency and economic crises that any signs of trouble ahead tend to ring alarm bells.And to be sure, the 52% growth in Argentina’s money supply over the past year is still very high. But the slowdown in money printing has been drastic. The annual rate of expansion was as high as 81% in October.Meanwhile, President Alberto Fernandez’s goal of paring the budget deficit excluding interest payments to 4.2% of gross domestic product this year from 6.5% last year now seems like it will be hard to meet amid pandemic-related spending. Fernandez announced new aid measures in recent weeks, including extra payments for social-service beneficiaries and a one-time bonus for health-care workers. Last year, the deficit including interest payments totaled 8.5% of GDP.So with foreign markets effectively closed to Argentina and amid delayed talks with the International Monetary Fund, the country has no choice but to seek funding from the local bond market, and that’s been difficult.Investors rolled over the smallest percentage of maturing debt in nine months at an auction in early April, and the 51% pace of rollovers so far this month is on pace to be the lowest in more than a year. Traders are even avoiding notes that compensate holders for inflation -- pushing the interest rate on the securities to 1.9% this month from 0% in March.“The market is low in volume, with little liquidity,” said Federico Perez, who helps oversee 33.5 billion pesos at Mariva Asset Management in Buenos Aires. He says demand has been further weakened because the government is issuing new maturities, which investors fear will be even less liquid.Investors also see trouble on the horizon from the government’s increasing reliance on inflation-linked bonds. Since Fernandez took office in December 2019, the total amount of debt outstanding that compensates holders for consumer-price increases has tripled to 3.8 trillion pesos. Linkers now make up 74% of the local debt stock, up from 53% when Fernandez took over.If inflation continues to accelerate -- as it has for the past four readings -- it could help fuel a cycle of ever-expanding debtloads. There’s also some concern that Argentina could seek to manipulate inflation data to score political points and reduce its payouts, a practice the government of former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who is now vice president, was accused of during her time in office from 2007 to 2015.“The auctions are getting complicated and this can be seen in the rise in rates, both for the discount notes and for CPI instruments,” said Adrian Yarde Buller, the chief economist in Facimex, a brokerage in Buenos Aires. “The government will have to engineer a reduction in the fiscal deficit or raise the rate of economic growth.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Climbs With U.S. Demand Bump Driving Global Rebound Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced to the highest intraday level in more than a month as a combination of declining U.S. petroleum product supplies and signs of stronger demand buttressed expectations for a revival in global consumption.Futures jumped as much as 2.2% in New York on Wednesday. A U.S. government report showed total petroleum stockpiles dropped last week, led by the biggest weekly decrease in distillate inventories since early March. A gauge of demand for overall petroleum products rose to the highest in more than two months. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is forecasting an unprecedented jump in global oil demand as vaccination rates rise.“Seasonally, this is the time we should be seeing big crude inventory builds,” said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “There’s a lot of green shoots in demand.”The hefty decline in U.S. distillate supplies comes as robust freight demand drives a trucking boom, providing another sign of the recovery underway in the world’s largest oil-consuming country. However, a resurgence of the pandemic in countries such as India and Brazil are still raising concerns around a full-fledged global demand recovery in the near-term. “The market expects a major revitalization for global oil demand from this summer onwards,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy. “As vaccination campaigns progress and as lockdowns are set to soon be lifted in Europe and other recovering economies, the need for road and jet fuels will increase and the result will be felt.”The Energy Information Administration report also showed domestic crude inventories rose by 90,000 barrels last week, smaller than the 4.32 million barrel increase reported by the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. Gasoline inventories grew for a fourth straight week, the EIA data showed.The risks to the demand outlook are starting to show up in gauges of market health, however. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark slumped on Wednesday to only a shallow backwardation -- an indication that tightness in crude supplies may be easing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 13M homeowners can still save big by refinancing their mortgages, data says

    It's not too late to cut your monthly costs by hundreds of dollars with a new loan.

  • Analysis: U.S. companies are worried about inflation, equity investors less so

    A growing chorus of U.S. companies are raising concerns about the rising costs of everything from labor to components, yet stock investors appear unfazed by the prospects of higher inflation as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the economic rebound, companies ranging from Boston Beer Company Inc to toymaker Mattel Inc to appliance maker Whirlpool Corp have told investors that they expect the impact of higher costs on their businesses to be significant in the months ahead. Overall, the number of companies which have mentioned inflation on their recent earnings calls is up compared with the year before for the first time since 2018, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

  • Deutsche Bank Posts Banner Quarter After Escaping Archegos Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Half-way through his restructuring of Deutsche Bank AG, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing took a big step toward convincing investors that Germany’s largest lender is no longer just a “show-me” case.The bank on Wednesday raised its outlook after beating Wall Street traders for a third straight quarter. The performance handed Sewing the strongest profit in seven years and fueled the biggest jump in the shares in almost a year. And in a quarter that left many competitors blindsided by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, Deutsche Bank -- once infamous for lapses in controls -- steered clear of the carnage. Even long-term skeptics were impressed.“We have a sell rating,” said Andrew Coombs, an analyst at Citigroup Inc., “but nonetheless have to commend the company on an impressive quarter.”Income from buying and selling debt securities rose 34% in the first three months of the year, compared with an average 17% gain for the largest U.S. investment banks. The performance prompted Sewing to predict that he’ll be able to match last year’s strong revenue, even as trading gains are expected to slow. The CEO has seen his two-year-old turnaround plan kept alive by soaring investor demand for corporate bonds and hedges that fueled a boom in the investment bank, while the lending businesses that he sought to strengthen struggled amid negative interest rates.Shares of Deutsche Bank rose as much as 9.5% and traded 9.3% higher at 12:48 p.m. in Frankfurt, bringing gains this year to 24%. Analysts welcomed the result, while cautioning that the unusual support from the trading business is bound to peter out.Deutsche Bank “has reported not only better-than-expected results in all divisions, but also the cleanest set of results of any global investment bank in our coverage so far,” Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note. “Guidance and targets for 2021 are improved and ambitious, which we welcome.”The analysts, and even some Deutsche Bank executives, had called the bank a “show-me” stock at the time Sewing took over, saying the CEO first needs to show he can deliver on his turnaround plan after many years in which prior management teams failed to deliver. They said they kept their “neutral” rating on the stock because the bank still had a “long way to go” to reach its profitability target.Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in a Bloomberg Television interview that the support from the trading business was bound to slow. “We see encouraging ongoing activity,” he said, though “we would not expect a similar pace to the first quarter” in the three months through June.Von Moltke also signaled that the bank’s plan to cut adjusted costs to 18.5 billion euros this year has been upended by higher levies for the European fund for winding down failed lenders, along with costs for the fallout from the collapse of Greensill Capital. Those “uncontrollable” items will add about 400 million euros to expenses this year. The bank doesn’t plan to offset them to avoid jeopardizing needed investments.Still, net income of 908 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the first quarter was the highest since the start of 2014, beating analysts’ estimates. Deutsche Bank also benefited from lower provisions for credit losses as the economic outlook improved. The investment bank saw revenue rise 32%, driven by the gain in fixed income trading, which was better than all Wall Street peers with the exception of Morgan Stanley.Revenue at the corporate bank declined 1% from a year earlier, though it rose 2% when adjusting for currency swings as Deutsche Bank passed on costs from negative rates. At the private bank, revenue was flat in euros and up 2% after excluding the effect of currencies. Both businesses have been hit hard by Europe’s negative interest rates.As part of his 2019 turnaround plan, Sewing had sought to refocus Deutsche Bank on its historical strength in corporate lending while exiting equities trading, including the prime brokerage business that caters to hedge funds. While the bank still had some exposure to Archegos, it was among a handful of lenders to Bill Hwang’s family office that were quick enough to exit those positions without losses, Bloomberg reported earlier.Von Moltke confirmed in the interview that the bank incurred no losses and was able to return excess collateral to Archegos.“We’re very pleased with the way our risk management functions functioned through the process, both in advance of the market events and then in the liquidation and managing through that event,” he said.On Tuesday, UBS Group AG announced a surprise $861 million loss from Archegos, while Nomura Holding Inc. disclosed a $2.9 billion hit. Credit Suisse Group AG last week put the cost of its relationship with the former hedge fund manager at $5.5 billion, the worst toll among global banks. It’s now planning a sweeping overhaul of the prime business and has tapped investors for fresh capital.At the two Swiss banks, the Archegos losses overshadowed what was otherwise a strong quarter for investment banking, including for advising on initial public offerings for so-called special purpose acquisition companies. Deutsche Bank, too, has gotten a boost because it’s among the few major firms that had a significant SPAC business long before it was fashionable.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed, Microsoft and Boeing shares weigh on Dow

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday, with each of the three major indexes trading close to the flat line as investors digested an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looked ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • Dow, Nasdaq weighed down by Microsoft, Amgen; all eyes on Fed

    The Dow and Nasdaq indexes fell on Wednesday as Amgen and Microsoft weighed, while investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting for updates on monetary policy and waited for another batch of earnings from big technology firms. The U.S. central bank's policy statement is expected to largely follow the mold established in December, when the Fed said it would not change monetary policy until there was "substantial further progress" in meeting its maximum employment and 2% inflation goals.