Global Automotive Marketplaces Report 2022: Identify the Top 50 Largest Automotive Marketplace and Classified Sites

Roller coaster economic times. Meteoric rises and spectacular flameouts. The hunt for used cars. Online dealers, one-time darlings of the automotive business, are fighting for survival.
The report was based in part on more than 100 interviews with CEOs and other executives at automotive marketplaces and auto companies globally. It spotlights strategies and tactics at some of the world's most interesting marketplaces: CarMax, Carsales, Carvana, Kavak and Mobile.de, among others.
Auto manufacturers' efforts to sell cars directly to individuals threaten dealers. Online dealers, one-time darlings of the automotive business, are fighting for survival. New-and used-car shortages have caused havoc in auto supply. And through it all, many auto retailers have posted record profits, with dealerships selling for higher prices than ever.
"The business of selling cars has always been a little crazy, but 2022 has been crazier than ever," said Peter M. Zollman. "Coming out of the pandemic, auto marketplaces might have expected an easier year than they had in 2020 and 2021. It definitely wasn't easy. And 2023 doesn't look like it will suddenly get easier."
Trends are the focus of the 2022 Automotive Marketplaces Annual
The 136-page report dives deep into the fast-changing worlds of car dealers, auto ecommerce, integrated financing and insurance, used-car sourcing, and automotive marketplaces. The report covers more than 200 companies with case studies, charts, graphics and analysis.
The report profiles two "companies to watch:" Africar Group, which operates in many sub-Saharan countries and Autoweb, one of the world's first auto marketplaces, which is under new/old ownership after one of its founders repurchased.
The report identifies the Top 15 auto marketplaces globally by revenue, and the Top 50 by traffic. It also includes data on the leading auto sites in 65 countries.
Trends like OEMs muscling in on dealers like a monster truck on a minivan. Effective sourcing for used cars. Finance and insurance tools for online sales. A shift to EVs. We hit all these and more, in our latest annual report, a 136-page powerhouse.
Top 50: identifies the largest automotive marketplace and classified sites worldwide
Company Spotlights: Carmax, Carsales, Carvana, Kavak, Mobile.de
Companies to Watch: Africar and Autoweb
Leading automotive marketplaces/classified companies in 65 countries, from A(rgentina) to Z(imbabwe)
And then we give you more. Like numbers? Our 30 analysts from around the globe spoke to over 100 executives. We cover more than 200 companies. We go deep and get current, actionable intel. We bring you the information you need to make the difference your business needs to make the right decisions and directions and most of all, to thrive.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
OEM marketplaces are here! Could hurt dealers, auto sites
The key question about the OEM marketplaces: Do they have legs, or are they flashes in the proverbial pan?
Industry trends
Car-sourcing platforms help smooth digital retailing
Data is critical to developing the pricing algorithms that power c-to-b platforms
Digital F&I systems are critical for transactions
Finance is particularly important for more-expensive cars, those that tend to be the mainstay of digital retail
U.S. retail goes from digital to analog
The biggest development in the U.S. market over the last year has been the radical decline of digital-retail pure players
Electric vehicles: How auto marketplaces are adapting
As electric vehicles begin to near a global tipping point, automotive marketplaces are gradually embracing and marketing the segment
Company spotlights
Auto marketplaces by revenue: The world's Top 15 groups
Four auto marketplace businesses in the Top 15 are based in the U.S.; another three are in China
Four 'sell my car' case studies: How do sites perform?
CarMax came out consistently on top with offers in the U.S. and U.K. when we tried to "sell my car" in those countries. India and Indonesia worked differently
CarMax: Size matters. But that's not all that matters.
CarMax is well-positioned to lead in digital, and physical, sales of used cars
Carsales: Digital retailing push drives growth
Carsales now has digital retailing offerings on four continents
Carvana: Is Adesa acquisition suicide? Or a life raft?
Carvana has posted net losses for nearly every quarter since going public in 20
Kavak: $810M deal for LatAm's leading digital dealer
Kavak's capital-intensive model requires funding to scale and expand across
challenging emerging markets
Mobile.de: Auto leader in Germany launches digital retail
Competing with AutoHero, AutoScout24 and perhaps, eventually, dealers too
Companies to watch
Africar: Marketplace, digital dealer in sub-Saharan Africa
Australia-based Africar Group has become a local specialist, with 46 auto websites in 45 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa
AutoWeb: Co-founder buys it back. Can it be repaired?
There's a lot of work ahead for Payam Zamani, who helped found AutoWeb almost
30 years ago. He has to turn that clunker around
Top 50 marketplaces and classified sites
Top automotive ad sites/apps by country
Companies in this edition
