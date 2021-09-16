U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

Global Automotive Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) Analysis Report 2021: At Least 140 Starts-ups that Offer Disruptive Technology Hold Future M&A Potential in the Automotive Ecosystem

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) in the Global Automotive Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study aims to analyze the deals, strategies, and opportunities in rapidly evolving mobility segments such as EVs, connected and autonomous technology, shared mobility, and aftermarket.

It examines deal value and volume, discusses case studies, and forecasts potential deals and trends for the next few years. The study also deep dives into automotive M&As across the CASE and the aftermarket industries, OEM best practices, and the key drivers and restraints for future M&As.

The global automotive industry is undergoing a massive shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), and strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&As) will help companies leverage this shift and drive growth. Legacy automakers and component manufacturers are constantly scouting for suitable parties to synergize their capabilities and keep pace with the evolving industry.

Technology start-ups are prime targets for OEMs and shared mobility giants as they seek to accelerate their capabilities and expand their businesses. In recent years, M&A numbers have risen considerably, and this trend is likely to witness strong growth in future due to the immense industry potential.

By offering a comprehensive overview of automotive M&As from multiple perspectives, this research service:

  • Analyzes M&A deals from 2018 to 2021 Q1

  • Examines the M&A strategies adopted by the leading automotive market participants

  • Analyzes the major regions and provides useful insight into M&A diversity and focus

  • Examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and identifies important M&A opportunities and trends through to 2025

Key Issues Addressed

  • What were the major deals from 2018 to 2020 Q1? What can we expect over the next few years?

  • Which emerging technologies and business models are driving M&As?

  • What can industry participants achieve through M&As?

  • Which regions are M&A hotspots?

  • How will M&As shape the future automotive industry?

Key Topics Covered

1. The Strategic Imperative

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Key Findings - Automotive M&As, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Key Findings - Electric Vehicle Industry, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Key Findings - Connected/Autonomous Technology Market, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Key Findings - Shared Mobility Market, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Key Findings - Aftermarket Industry, 2018-2021 Q1

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • M&As in the Global Automotive Industry, Scope of Analysis

  • Regional Focus

  • Market Focus

  • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

4. Overview of M&As in the Automotive Industry

  • Overview of Global Automotive M&As, 2016-2020

  • M&A Composition Across the CASE and the Aftermarket Industries, 2018-2021 Q1

  • M&A Regional Analysis, 2020 Versus 2019

  • CASE Technology will Drive Automotive Industry M&As

  • Role of Advisory Firms in Automotive M&As

  • Potential M&As in the Global Automotive Industry, 2021

5. M&As in the EV Industry

  • Key Takeaways

  • M&A Trend in the Global EV Industry, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Major M&As in the Global EV Industry, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Key Insight into Recent EV M&A Deals, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Potential Start-ups for M&As in the EV Industry, 2021 Q1

  • Emerging Technology Start-ups for Potential M&As, 2021 Q1

  • CASE Study 1 - Tesla's Acquisition Strategy to Stay Ahead of Legacy Automakers

  • CASE Study 2 - Ola's Strategy for the Acquisition of Etergo B.V

  • M&As by Top Fuel Retailers in the Charging Network Market, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Major M&As by Fuel Retailers, 2019-2021 Q1

6. M&As in the Connected/Autonomous Technology Market

  • Key Takeaways

  • M&A Trend in the Global Connected/Autonomous Technology Market, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Major M&As in the Global Connected/Autonomous Technology Market, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Key Insight Into Recent Autonomous/connected technology M&A Deals, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Potential Start-ups for M&As in the Autonomous/Connected Technology Market, 2021 Q1

  • Emerging Technology Start-ups for Potential M&As, 2021 Q1

  • CASE Study 1 - Amazon's Autonomous Mobility Strategy

  • CASE Study 2 - VW's Autonomous Mobility Strategy

7. M&As in the Shared Mobility Market

  • Key Takeaways

  • M&A Trend in the Global Shared Mobility Market, 2018-2020 Q1

  • Major M&As in the Global Shared Mobility Market, 2018-2020 Q1

  • Key Insight into Recent Shared Mobility M&A Deals, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Potential Start-ups for M&As in the Shared Mobility Market, 2021 Q1

  • Emerging Technology Start-ups for Potential M&As, 2021 Q1

  • CASE Study 1 - Uber's Business Expansion Strategy

  • CASE Study 2 - BlaBlaCar's Business Expansion Strategy

8. M&As in the Aftermarket Industry

  • Key Takeaways

  • M&A Trend in the Global Aftermarket Industry, 2018-2020 Q1

  • Major M&As in the Global Aftermarket Industry, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Key Insight into Recent Aftermarket M&A Deals, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Potential Start-ups for M&As in the Aftermarket Industry, 2021 Q1

  • Emerging Technology Start-ups for Potential M&As, 2021 Q1

  • CASE Study 1 - Faurecia's Market Evolution Strategy

  • CASE Study 2 - Calsonic Kansei's Market Evolution Strategy

9. SPAC M&As

  • Spac M&As in the Global Automotive Industry, 2018-2021 Q1

  • Potential SPAC M&As in the Global Automotive Industry, 2021

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Automotive Industry

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - EV Demand will Drive EV And Charging Infrastructure-related M&As, 2025

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Advancements in Autonomous, Driverless Technology will Drive Shared Mobility M&As, 2025

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - The Aftermarket Industry will Witness a Slew Of M&As, Driven by the Evolution of the Market, 2025

11. Conclusion and Future Outlook

  • Conclusion

  • Future Outlook, 2025

  • Partial List of Abbreviations

12. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8nzk6


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


