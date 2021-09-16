Global Automotive Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) Analysis Report 2021: At Least 140 Starts-ups that Offer Disruptive Technology Hold Future M&A Potential in the Automotive Ecosystem
This study aims to analyze the deals, strategies, and opportunities in rapidly evolving mobility segments such as EVs, connected and autonomous technology, shared mobility, and aftermarket.
It examines deal value and volume, discusses case studies, and forecasts potential deals and trends for the next few years. The study also deep dives into automotive M&As across the CASE and the aftermarket industries, OEM best practices, and the key drivers and restraints for future M&As.
The global automotive industry is undergoing a massive shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), and strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&As) will help companies leverage this shift and drive growth. Legacy automakers and component manufacturers are constantly scouting for suitable parties to synergize their capabilities and keep pace with the evolving industry.
Technology start-ups are prime targets for OEMs and shared mobility giants as they seek to accelerate their capabilities and expand their businesses. In recent years, M&A numbers have risen considerably, and this trend is likely to witness strong growth in future due to the immense industry potential.
By offering a comprehensive overview of automotive M&As from multiple perspectives, this research service:
Analyzes M&A deals from 2018 to 2021 Q1
Examines the M&A strategies adopted by the leading automotive market participants
Analyzes the major regions and provides useful insight into M&A diversity and focus
Examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and identifies important M&A opportunities and trends through to 2025
Key Issues Addressed
What were the major deals from 2018 to 2020 Q1? What can we expect over the next few years?
Which emerging technologies and business models are driving M&As?
What can industry participants achieve through M&As?
Which regions are M&A hotspots?
How will M&As shape the future automotive industry?
Key Topics Covered
1. The Strategic Imperative
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Key Findings - Automotive M&As, 2018-2021 Q1
Key Findings - Electric Vehicle Industry, 2018-2021 Q1
Key Findings - Connected/Autonomous Technology Market, 2018-2021 Q1
Key Findings - Shared Mobility Market, 2018-2021 Q1
Key Findings - Aftermarket Industry, 2018-2021 Q1
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
M&As in the Global Automotive Industry, Scope of Analysis
Regional Focus
Market Focus
Definitions and Assumptions
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
4. Overview of M&As in the Automotive Industry
Overview of Global Automotive M&As, 2016-2020
M&A Composition Across the CASE and the Aftermarket Industries, 2018-2021 Q1
M&A Regional Analysis, 2020 Versus 2019
CASE Technology will Drive Automotive Industry M&As
Role of Advisory Firms in Automotive M&As
Potential M&As in the Global Automotive Industry, 2021
5. M&As in the EV Industry
Key Takeaways
M&A Trend in the Global EV Industry, 2018-2021 Q1
Major M&As in the Global EV Industry, 2018-2021 Q1
Key Insight into Recent EV M&A Deals, 2018-2021 Q1
Potential Start-ups for M&As in the EV Industry, 2021 Q1
Emerging Technology Start-ups for Potential M&As, 2021 Q1
CASE Study 1 - Tesla's Acquisition Strategy to Stay Ahead of Legacy Automakers
CASE Study 2 - Ola's Strategy for the Acquisition of Etergo B.V
M&As by Top Fuel Retailers in the Charging Network Market, 2018-2021 Q1
Major M&As by Fuel Retailers, 2019-2021 Q1
6. M&As in the Connected/Autonomous Technology Market
Key Takeaways
M&A Trend in the Global Connected/Autonomous Technology Market, 2018-2021 Q1
Major M&As in the Global Connected/Autonomous Technology Market, 2018-2021 Q1
Key Insight Into Recent Autonomous/connected technology M&A Deals, 2018-2021 Q1
Potential Start-ups for M&As in the Autonomous/Connected Technology Market, 2021 Q1
Emerging Technology Start-ups for Potential M&As, 2021 Q1
CASE Study 1 - Amazon's Autonomous Mobility Strategy
CASE Study 2 - VW's Autonomous Mobility Strategy
7. M&As in the Shared Mobility Market
Key Takeaways
M&A Trend in the Global Shared Mobility Market, 2018-2020 Q1
Major M&As in the Global Shared Mobility Market, 2018-2020 Q1
Key Insight into Recent Shared Mobility M&A Deals, 2018-2021 Q1
Potential Start-ups for M&As in the Shared Mobility Market, 2021 Q1
Emerging Technology Start-ups for Potential M&As, 2021 Q1
CASE Study 1 - Uber's Business Expansion Strategy
CASE Study 2 - BlaBlaCar's Business Expansion Strategy
8. M&As in the Aftermarket Industry
Key Takeaways
M&A Trend in the Global Aftermarket Industry, 2018-2020 Q1
Major M&As in the Global Aftermarket Industry, 2018-2021 Q1
Key Insight into Recent Aftermarket M&A Deals, 2018-2021 Q1
Potential Start-ups for M&As in the Aftermarket Industry, 2021 Q1
Emerging Technology Start-ups for Potential M&As, 2021 Q1
CASE Study 1 - Faurecia's Market Evolution Strategy
CASE Study 2 - Calsonic Kansei's Market Evolution Strategy
9. SPAC M&As
Spac M&As in the Global Automotive Industry, 2018-2021 Q1
Potential SPAC M&As in the Global Automotive Industry, 2021
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Automotive Industry
Growth Opportunity 1 - EV Demand will Drive EV And Charging Infrastructure-related M&As, 2025
Growth Opportunity 2 - Advancements in Autonomous, Driverless Technology will Drive Shared Mobility M&As, 2025
Growth Opportunity 3 - The Aftermarket Industry will Witness a Slew Of M&As, Driven by the Evolution of the Market, 2025
11. Conclusion and Future Outlook
Conclusion
Future Outlook, 2025
Partial List of Abbreviations
12. Next Steps
