The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.8% over the period 2022-2030. Passive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Active segment is readjusted to a revised 22.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $705.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR



The Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$705.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Automotive Industry Focuses Hard on Road Safety - Welcomes

Multitude of Safety Systems in New Age Automobiles

With Night Time Road Accidents on the Rise - Night Vision

Systems Becomes a Key Safety Feature for Automobiles

2007-09 Recession Marks the Beginning of a Long Drawn Period of

Volatility & Change in the Automotive Industry

Slowdown of Auto Industry During 2007-2009

How the Auto Industry Recovered in 2010 & What Prevented its

Full Recovery in Post Recession Period

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic

Forecasts

Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic

Growth

Implications of the Volatile Economic Conditions & Wavering

Auto Industry on Automotive NVS Market

Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry

Opportunity Indicators

Asia Led By China Still Remains Fastest Growing Regional Market

for NVS

China: Still a Dominant Force in the Global Auto Industry

Market Outlook

Autoliv Dominates the Market

Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)

Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany)

Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

Melexis NV (Belgium)

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US)

Protruly Electronics Co., Limited (China)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Sirica Corporation (Israel)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

OEMs Focus on Big Bang Disruptive Technologies to Gain Traction

in a Lethargic Market - AugursWell for NVS

Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation in an Increasingly

Tough & Competitive Market to Drive Integration of NVS in New

Automobiles

Global Auto Majors Lead the Adoptive Curve

Currently Available Automotive Night Vision Systems in Select

Vehicles

Government Initiatives Support Growth in Automotive Night

Vision Systems Market

NCAP Focus Turns to Crash Avoidance - to Benefit ANVS

Night Vision Systems to Benefit from Focus on Crash Avoidance

New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) in Select Regions/Countries

Technology Advancements to Boost Future Market Prospects

Automatic Pedestrian Detection: A Value Added Feature

Innovation in Human-Machine Interface Poised to Benefit Market

Acceptance

FIR Vs NIR: The Better Technology

Uncooled Infrared Imaging Ignites Interest

High Costs Limit NVS Integration Mostly to High-End Car Segment

Cost Reductions - The Need of the Hour

Falling Costs of Thermal Imaging Technologies to Benefit the

Market

Can OLED Breakthrough Bring Down the Prices of Night Vision

Systems?

Autoliv Introduces New Low Cost Night Vision System for Volume

Productions

Sensor Fusion - A Novel Approach to NVS Promises Lower Prices,

Improves Market Prospects



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

