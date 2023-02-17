U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778753/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.8% over the period 2022-2030. Passive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Active segment is readjusted to a revised 22.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $705.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR

The Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$705.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- Autoliv Inc.
- Continental Automotive GmbH
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Magna International Inc.
- Melexis NV.
- OmniVision Technologies, Inc.
- Protruly Electronics Co., Limited
- Robert Bosch GmbH


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778753/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Automotive Industry Focuses Hard on Road Safety - Welcomes
Multitude of Safety Systems in New Age Automobiles
With Night Time Road Accidents on the Rise - Night Vision
Systems Becomes a Key Safety Feature for Automobiles
2007-09 Recession Marks the Beginning of a Long Drawn Period of
Volatility & Change in the Automotive Industry
Slowdown of Auto Industry During 2007-2009
How the Auto Industry Recovered in 2010 & What Prevented its
Full Recovery in Post Recession Period
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic
Forecasts
Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic
Growth
Implications of the Volatile Economic Conditions & Wavering
Auto Industry on Automotive NVS Market
Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry
Opportunity Indicators
Asia Led By China Still Remains Fastest Growing Regional Market
for NVS
China: Still a Dominant Force in the Global Auto Industry
Market Outlook
Autoliv Dominates the Market
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)
Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany)
Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
Denso Corporation (Japan)
FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)
Magna International Inc. (Canada)
Melexis NV (Belgium)
OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US)
Protruly Electronics Co., Limited (China)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Sirica Corporation (Israel)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
OEMs Focus on Big Bang Disruptive Technologies to Gain Traction
in a Lethargic Market - AugursWell for NVS
Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation in an Increasingly
Tough & Competitive Market to Drive Integration of NVS in New
Automobiles
Global Auto Majors Lead the Adoptive Curve
Currently Available Automotive Night Vision Systems in Select
Vehicles
Government Initiatives Support Growth in Automotive Night
Vision Systems Market
NCAP Focus Turns to Crash Avoidance - to Benefit ANVS
Night Vision Systems to Benefit from Focus on Crash Avoidance
New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) in Select Regions/Countries
Technology Advancements to Boost Future Market Prospects
Automatic Pedestrian Detection: A Value Added Feature
Innovation in Human-Machine Interface Poised to Benefit Market
Acceptance
FIR Vs NIR: The Better Technology
Uncooled Infrared Imaging Ignites Interest
High Costs Limit NVS Integration Mostly to High-End Car Segment
Cost Reductions - The Need of the Hour
Falling Costs of Thermal Imaging Technologies to Benefit the
Market
Can OLED Breakthrough Bring Down the Prices of Night Vision
Systems?
Autoliv Introduces New Low Cost Night Vision System for Volume
Productions
Sensor Fusion - A Novel Approach to NVS Promises Lower Prices,
Improves Market Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Far
Infrared by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Far Infrared by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Near Infrared by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Passive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Active by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrument Cluster by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Instrument Cluster by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Head
up Display by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Head up Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Navigation Display by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Navigation Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 21: World Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Far
Infrared and Near Infrared - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Far Infrared and Near Infrared for the Years 2023 &
2030

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Passive
and Active - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passive and Active for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type -
Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation
Display for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030

CANADA
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Far
Infrared and Near Infrared - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Far Infrared and Near Infrared for the Years 2023 &
2030

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Passive
and Active - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passive and Active for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type -
Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation
Display for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030

JAPAN
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Far
Infrared and Near Infrared - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Far Infrared and Near Infrared for the Years 2023 &
2030

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Passive
and Active - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passive and Active for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type -
Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation
Display for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030

CHINA
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Far
Infrared and Near Infrared - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Far Infrared and Near Infrared for the Years 2023 &
2030

Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Passive
and Active - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passive and Active for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type -
Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation
Display for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030

EUROPE
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Far
Infrared and Near Infrared - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Far Infrared and Near Infrared for the Years 2023 &
2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Passive
and Active - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passive and Active for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type -
Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation
Display for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030

FRANCE
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Far
Infrared and Near Infrared - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Far Infrared and Near Infrared for the Years 2023 &
2030

Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Passive
and Active - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passive and Active for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type -
Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: France 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation
Display for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 71: France 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030

GERMANY
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Far
Infrared and Near Infrared - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night
Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Far Infrared and Near Infrared for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Passive
and Active - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night
Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passive and Active for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type -
Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 77: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night
Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and
Navigation Display for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 78: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 79: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night
Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Far
Infrared and Near Infrared - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Far Infrared and Near Infrared for the Years 2023 &
2030

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Passive
and Active - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 83: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passive and Active for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 84: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type -
Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 85: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation
Display for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Far
Infrared and Near Infrared - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 89: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Far Infrared and Near Infrared for the Years 2023 &
2030

Table 90: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Passive
and Active - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 91: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passive and Active for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type -
Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation
Display for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 95: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2023 &
2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Far
Infrared and Near Infrared - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Far Infrared and Near Infrared for
the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type -
Passive and Active - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive and Active for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display
Type - Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation
Display - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 101: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Instrument Cluster, Head up
Display and Navigation Display for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 102: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for
the Years 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Far
Infrared and Near Infrared - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night
Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Far Infrared and Near Infrared for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type -
Passive and Active - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 107: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night
Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passive and Active for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type -
Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night
Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and
Navigation Display for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Night
Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD
Table 112: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Far
Infrared and Near Infrared - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 113: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Far Infrared and Near Infrared for
the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 114: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type -
Passive and Active - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 115: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by System Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive and Active for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 116: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type -
Instrument Cluster, Head up Display and Navigation Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by Display Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Instrument Cluster, Head up
Display and Navigation Display for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 118: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 119: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Night Vision Systems (ANVS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for
the Years 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778753/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


