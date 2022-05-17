U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Specially Designed Coatings for Electric Vehicles Present Opportunities

·6 min read

DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

As stated in this report, the global automotive paints and coatings market is expected to register growth at a compound annual growth rate of 4.97% in revenue over the period of 2022-2028.

The studied market's growth is supported by factors such as technological innovations in metallic pigments, rising demand for sanitary car interiors, and surged demand for passenger cars. Additionally, the new developments in coatings and specially designed coating for EVs are also opening new avenues for the automotive paints and coatings market.

On the contrary, the high cost of coatings, shortfalls in raw materials, and regulations negatively impact the global market's progress.

The global automotive paints and coatings market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Geographically, North America is expected to register the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. The US accounts for the highest demand for automotive paints and coatings owing to the presence of top automobile manufacturers, including Ford and Toyota. Further, the rising demand for vehicles is another factor supporting the market's robust growth. In this regard, the government incentives and open investment policy have increased the adoption of automotive, widening the scope and development of the automotive paints and coatings market.

The notable companies explored in the automotive paints and coatings market are Berger Paints Ltd, PPG Industries Inc, Concept Paints, KCC Corporation, Sherwin Williams, Kansai Paint Co Ltd, Axalta Coating Systems, National Paints Factories Co Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, RPM International Inc, HMG Paints Ltd, Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, Kapci Coatings, and Red Spot Paint.

BASF SE is engaged in providing petrochemicals, performance materials, coatings, and care chemicals. Its business segments include chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, agriculture solutions, and nutrition and care. The company offers products across the transportation, construction, electronics, nutrition, consumer goods, and agriculture industries. BASF has operations across multiple regions, including Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It is headquartered in Rhein, Germany.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Automotive Paints and Coatings Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Introduction of New Colors for Car Exteriors

2.2.2. New Resin and Additive Technologies Development Methods

2.2.3. Shifting Preferences in Car Colors

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

2.6.2. Contracts & Agreements

2.6.3. Expansions

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Technological Innovations in Metallic Pigments

2.7.2. Growing Demand for Sanitary Car Interiors

2.7.3. Strong Government Assistance

2.7.4. Increased Demand for Passenger Vehicles

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Elevated Coatings Costs and Raw Material Shortfalls

2.8.2. Regulations and Formulator Registration Requirements

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. New Developments in Coatings

2.9.2. Specially Designed Coatings for Electric Vehicles

3. Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Outlook - by Product Type

3.1. Solvent-Borne

3.2. Waterborne

3.3. Other Coatings (Powder Coatings, Etc)

4. Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Outlook - by Coat Type

4.1. Base Coat

4.2. Electro Coat

4.3. Clear Coat

4.4. Primer

5. Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Outlook - by Vehicle Type

5.1. Passenger Vehicles

5.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

5.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6. Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Outlook - by End-Users

6.1. Original Equipment Manufacturers (Oem)

6.2. Automotive Refinish

7. Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Product Type

7.1.2. Market by Coat Type

7.1.3. Market by Vehicle Type

7.1.4. Market by End-Users

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Market by Coat Type

7.2.3. Market by Vehicle Type

7.2.4. Market by End-Users

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom

7.2.5.2. Germany

7.2.5.3. France

7.2.5.4. Spain

7.2.5.5. Italy

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Market by Coat Type

7.3.3. Market by Vehicle Type

7.3.4. Market by End-Users

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. South Korea

7.3.5.5. Asean Countries

7.3.5.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market by Product Type

7.4.2. Market by Coat Type

7.4.3. Market by Vehicle Type

7.4.4. Market by End-Users

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market by Product Type

7.5.2. Market by Coat Type

7.5.3. Market by Vehicle Type

7.5.4. Market by End-Users

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.2. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.3. Turkey

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Akzo Nobel Nv

8.2. Axalta Coating Systems

8.3. Basf Se

8.4. Berger Paints Ltd

8.5. Concept Paints

8.6. Hmg Paints Ltd

8.7. Kansai Paint Co Ltd

8.8. Kapci Coatings

8.9. Kcc Corporation

8.10. National Paints Factories Co Ltd

8.11. Ppg Industries Inc

8.12. Red Spot Paint

8.13. Rpm International Inc

8.14. Sherwin Williams

8.15. Valspar Corporation

9. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2isgv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-paints-and-coatings-market-report-2022-to-2028---specially-designed-coatings-for-electric-vehicles-present-opportunities-301549371.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

