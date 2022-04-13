The Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market is expected to grow by $ 666.94 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the automotive pedestrian protection system market and it is poised to grow by $ 666.

94 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive pedestrian protection system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of pedestrian accidents helping the growth of PPS, insurance companies helping the growth of PPS, and stringent government regulations for the safety of pedestrians.

The automotive pedestrian protection system market analysis includes technology and geography segments.



The automotive pedestrian protection system market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Passive

• Active



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the pedestrian protection airbags as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive pedestrian protection system market growth during the next few years. Also, in the era of the active front panel, long and short-range radar sensors being used for active PPS offerings, and ray-tracing simulation is expected to replace drive testing of automotive radar sensor-based apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive pedestrian protection system market covers the following areas:

• Automotive pedestrian protection system market sizing

• Automotive pedestrian protection system market forecast

• Automotive pedestrian protection system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive pedestrian protection system market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Ford Motor Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, SUBARU Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Volvo Car Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive pedestrian protection system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

