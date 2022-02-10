Global Automotive Piston Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Piston Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive piston market reached a value of US$ 4.06 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.91 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027.

A piston is a vital component of both internal and external combustion engine which works by generating mechanical energy and providing necessary force to a vehicle for running on the road. It helps in transferring the force from expanding gas in the cylinder to the crankshaft via a piston rod or connecting rod. It is used for forming a sliding gas and oil tight seal in a cylinder, transmitting the gas load to the small end of the connecting rod, and acting as a bearing for the gudgeon pin. The design of a piston is based on a conciliation between strength, weight, and thermal expansion control



Due to growing population and rising disposable incomes, consumers are now spending more on their personal vehicles. This has increased the overall production of automobiles which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the automotive piston market. Apart from this, automobile piston production is also influenced by the emerging trend of high-end bikes. These bikes have double cylinders, requiring two pistons each, which is further augmenting the demand for automotive pistons across the globe. Other growth-inducing factors include constant innovations in technology, and growing demand for heavy and light commercial vehicles



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being MAHLE GmbH, Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd., KSPG AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Federal-Mogul, India Pistons Limited, Arias Piston, Capricorn Automotive, Ross Racing Piston, and Shriram Pistons and Rings



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive piston market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive piston industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive piston industry?

What is the breakup of the global automotive piston market on the basis of material type?

What is the breakup of the global automotive piston market on the basis of vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the global automotive piston market on the basis of piston coating type?

What is the breakup of the global automotive piston market on the basis of piston type?

What is the breakup of the global automotive piston market on the basis of distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive piston market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive piston market?

What is the structure of the global automotive piston market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive piston market?

